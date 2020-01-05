Much like the last day of 2019 the first week of 2020 has put a big smile on the collective faces of ASU football fans, seeing not only three four-star prospects publicly pledge to the Sun Devils in a span of 48 hours, but also realizing what impressive milestones have been achieved in the process. We examine all of the signees to date in this class, and what can be expected from them as incoming freshmen. We conclude the podcast discussing a rough Pac-12 opener for the basketball team and what is in stored for this program for the rest of the conference schedule. Thanks for tuning in and Happy New Year!!!





Episode Rundown (49 minutes)





(1:14) We review all of the offensive signees in ASU’s 2020 class and which of the newcomers can play a pivotal role in their inaugural season in Tempe.





(18:37) All the talk this week was regarding the offensive skills players signed, but some significant first-year players inked their names to ASU’s letter of intent in this class as well and we take a closer look at that group of incoming freshmen.





(37:36) One can argue that ASU basketball was hardly coming on a high note into the Pac-12 portion of their schedule, and unfortunately for the Sun Devils a trashing by their in-state rival proved that assertion in spades. What is ailing this team and what are its prospects for the rest of the season?





