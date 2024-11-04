Advertisement

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Matchup Preview

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Matchup Preview

Previewing the Sun Devils' road game at Stillwater

 • Hod Rabino
Oklahoma State Preview

Oklahoma State Preview

Examining ASU's upcoming opponent

 • Joe Healey
OK State game puts ASU in a prime position to alter road game narratives

OK State game puts ASU in a prime position to alter road game narratives

OK State game puts ASU in a prime position to alter road game narratives

 • Ryan Myers
Hurley still undecided starting lineup for Sun Devils’ season opener

Hurley still undecided starting lineup for Sun Devils’ season opener

QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Saturday

 • Jake Sloan
2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State

2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State

On Saturday, ASU will be wearing a maroon helmet, white jersey, and maroon pant uniform combination.

 • Cole Streeper

Published Nov 4, 2024
Podcast: ASU looks to build on the momentum of bowl eligibility
circle avatar
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
Publisher
Twitter
@DevilsDigest

(29 minutes)


The program’s turnaround in Kenny Dillingham’s second year may have been quicker than expected, as the Sun Devils doubled its win total from last season and guaranteed that they will be part of postseason play. So how much more can Arizona State improve its record, while it may not have the services of their star running back Cam Skattebo this weekend? I’m joined by Speak of the Devils co-host Brad Denny to review the convincing 42-21 road win at Oklahoma State, discuss the effective turnaround by Dillingham, and how ASU will have to deal with potentially doesn’t having Skattebo in the lineup as they host UCF on Saturday.



To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean

