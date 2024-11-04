Podcast: ASU looks to build on the momentum of bowl eligibility

in other news
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Matchup Preview
Previewing the Sun Devils' road game at Stillwater
OK State game puts ASU in a prime position to alter road game narratives
OK State game puts ASU in a prime position to alter road game narratives
Hurley still undecided starting lineup for Sun Devils’ season opener
QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Saturday
2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State
On Saturday, ASU will be wearing a maroon helmet, white jersey, and maroon pant uniform combination.
The program’s turnaround in Kenny Dillingham’s second year may have been quicker than expected, as the Sun Devils doubled its win total from last season and guaranteed that they will be part of postseason play. So how much more can Arizona State improve its record, while it may not have the services of their star running back Cam Skattebo this weekend? I’m joined by Speak of the Devils co-host Brad Denny to review the convincing 42-21 road win at Oklahoma State, discuss the effective turnaround by Dillingham, and how ASU will have to deal with potentially doesn’t having Skattebo in the lineup as they host UCF on Saturday.
