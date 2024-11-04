Podcast: ASU looks to build on the momentum of bowl eligibility

(29 minutes)





The program’s turnaround in Kenny Dillingham’s second year may have been quicker than expected, as the Sun Devils doubled its win total from last season and guaranteed that they will be part of postseason play. So how much more can Arizona State improve its record, while it may not have the services of their star running back Cam Skattebo this weekend? I’m joined by Speak of the Devils co-host Brad Denny to review the convincing 42-21 road win at Oklahoma State, discuss the effective turnaround by Dillingham, and how ASU will have to deal with potentially doesn’t having Skattebo in the lineup as they host UCF on Saturday.









