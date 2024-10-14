Podcast: ASU exceeding expectations at the season’s halfway mark

(17 minutes)

Handling adversity is hard, but handling success is, surprisingly or not, is even more challenging. So, how does ASU make sure that a needle-moving win over Utah doesn’t become a flash in the pan? 1987 Rose Bowl MVP and the Sun Devil Network’s color analyst Jeff Van Raaphorst joins me to analyze the Sun Devils’ performance in the win over the Utes and talks about the productive mental approach that will be much needed for Arizona State to reverse the trend of subpar road game performances.

