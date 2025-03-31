ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said that his team has a long way to go to be better than its 11-win 2024 campaign. At the same time, there's no denying that the talent level is better than it was last spring. So, in theory, the Sun Devils are seemingly on the path to show marked improvement, even from one of the best seasons in program history. Here's our breakdown of the team with three spring sessions in the books.

Spring practice week one analysis