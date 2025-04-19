Georgia Southern guard trasnfer Adante’ Holiman paced the Sun Belt Conference in scoring last season averaging 16.9 points (Georgia Southern photo)

Advertisement

It’s been a productive Easter weekend for the Sun Devils as they continue to construct the 2025-26 roster. On Friday, Georgia Southern guard transfer and junior Adante' Holiman announced his commitment to Arizona State, and on Saturday, Triton College guard and sophomore Vijay Wallace followed suit.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Holiman paced the Sun Belt Conference in scoring last season averaging 16.9 points, and also posted 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds averages. Those efforts earned him third-team all-conference honors last season. Ironically enough, the guard, who has one year of eligibility, not only committed ahead of an official visit to Tempe scheduled next week, but was heavily recruited by head coach Bobby Hurley as a junior out of McAlester (Okla.) High School, before he chose Tulsa due to the fact that his recruiter at the time and ASU assistant coach Rashon Burno, left Tempe to assume the head coaching position at Northern Illinois. Holiman also played at UTSA before arriving at Georgia Southern.

“It was a great opportunity to go play in the Big 12,” Holiman said, “play for a legendary coach like Coach Hurley, and Coach Jerrance Howard. He (Howard) recruited me pretty hard in this process, and it was really trusting him, , trying to do something special here this year. The whole staff really thinks I would fit in the offense very well. I previously got offered by them (ASU) my junior year and they have always been on my mind because they were a close second. I love the fit of this team, this style of play, and the opportunity that I'm going to get.

“They said that I can bring a lot of scoring, getting my teammates involved too, and also sit down on defense. I’m visiting them next week and I’m excited because I never visited there before. I’m happy that I kept a good relationship with them (since high school). ASU has great people there and Coach Hurley is a legendary coach.”

Earlier today, ASU received a commitment from 6-foot-5 Triton College guard Vijay Wallace, who averaged 15.7 ppg and 5.3 rpg last season and had 47.2 percent field goal shooting. The Chicago native prepped at Dyett High School and was previously committed to Missouri-Kansas City.

The tandem joins sophomore guard Trevor Best who is the lone returning player from last year’s ASU roster. Arizona State added three high school prospects from the 2025 recruiting class: 6-foot-8 forward and our-star recruit Marcus Jackson who is a previous Maryland commit. Local 6-foot-7 forward Jaion Pitt, who played at Scottsdale Bella Vista Prep and is a Rivals150 prospect, and 6-foot-8 forward Kash Polk had a handful of high major offers.

The Sun Devils also received an international addition earlier in the week when 6-foot-9 Serbian forward Andrija Grbovic pledged to the team. The 22-year old who played professionally in Europe over the last four years, averaged 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, as well as shooting at a 44.7 clip from 3-point range for SC Derby in the Adriatic League.

Anotehr overseason player, but one that not only played in the U.S. but faced ASU last Deecmver, Native aregentian and 6-10 San Diego sophomore Santiago Trouet commited to the Sun Devils today. He averaged 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds last season.

Earlier in the spring ASU received commitments from four transfers:

6-foot-1 point guard and Pepperdine transfer Maurice Odum who has one year of eligibility. His 7.5 assists average wasn’t only second in the WCC but also fourth nationally. Last season he also averaged 13.1 points, shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc and 79.3% from the free-throw line.

6-foot-8 Cal State-Northridge forward transfer Marcus Adams Jr., who as a sophomore earned second-team All-Big West honors after averaging a team-leading 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. The forward who signed with Kansas and then left the Jayhawks to join BYU, was instrumental in the Matadors’ 22-11 mark last season and has two years of eligibility.

6-foot-6 Oakland forward transfer Allen Mukeba earned second-team All-Horizon League honors last year averaging 14.6 points and placing fifth in the conference with a 7.5 rebound average. He also paced the conference shooting 56.9% from the field, and has one year of eligibility.

Toledo 6-3 guard transfer Bryce Ford, who prepped at Phoenix Pinnacle High School, is the second local addition for ASU. Ford, who has two years of eligibility, averaged 7.1 points last season, converting at a 43.1% clip from the field, 37.2% from 3-point range, and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

The Sun Devils’ roster currently includes 12 scholarship players, and the team is expected to add at least a couple of frontcourt players in the upcoming week.