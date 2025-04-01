Five takeaways from ASU’s 86-78 loss to Nebraska

After a 20-day break between the Big 12 tournament and Monday's Crown Tournament game, ASU's basketball season has come to an end. A second-half collapse in which Nebraska scored 56 points was the nail in the coffin of an elongated season, as the greatly shorthanded Arizona State roster ran out of steam as the game progressed. ASU led for over 24 minutes, primarily in the first half, but Nebraska (18-14) and senior guard Brice Williams's 30 points proved too much for the Sun Devils (13-20), who fell 86-78.





ASU turnovers fueled the Nebraska offense





Senior guard Alston Mason had seven turnovers in the loss, adding to ASU's total of 16 in the game. The number is unusual for the point guard, as seven is a season high. ASU's recklessness with the ball was a major reason Nebraska was able to rally from an eight-point deficit at halftime.





Nebraska scored 24 points off ASU turnovers, including 18 in the second half. ASU caused 14 Nebraska turnovers but was unable to capitalize like the Cornhuskers, scoring only 10 points off turnovers.





“Overall, we had too many turnovers to begin with,” Head Coach Bobby Hurley stated. “That’s uncharacteristic of the way we have been playing, and I don’t know what you attribute that to a 20-day layoff. I don’t know how to assign the reasoning behind that. 16 (turnovers) was too many.”





The Cornhuskers' second-half game strategy was simple: run in transition and score quick points off ASU turnovers and missed attempts. That strategy worked flawlessly, as all 15 of Nebraska's fast-break points came in the second half. The Cornhuskers created a multitude of open shots as a result of their attempt to get to their offensive position.





Throwing outlets swiftly and hitting the corner for transition three-pointers and dunks helped the Cornhuskers' field goal percentage significantly. Nebraska shot 36.7% in the first half and 64.5% in the second.





Getting easy shots was where Nebraska differed from ASU in this game, as the Sun Devil offense stagnated for long stretches of the game due to short possessions and momentum shifts caused by successive errors.





A strong defensive first half, followed by a weak defensive second half





During this game, ASU appeared to be the far better team. The Sun Devils led for 14 minutes more than they trailed, thanks in large part to a first half in which ASU did many things correctly on defense.





ASU allowed only 30 first-half points, with no bench points and no fast break points. Nebraska turned the ball over eight times and appeared to be an offense that couldn't put much together other than a few Williams three-pointers, which accounted for a little under half of their points at the half.





Fast-forward to the second half, and Nebraska came close to doubling its first-half total, with 56 points in a half in which the two teams couldn't have been more different.





Everything the Sun Devils accomplished in the first half was undone in the second half. ASU forced only six turnovers, allowed 20 bench points, and allowed 17 of Nebraska's 22 free throw attempts in the half.





An early ASU strength was limiting the Nebraska offense to one man, Williams, who was the lone player in double digits at halftime with 13. Three players scored in double figures in the second half, including two who had 17.





Nebraska didn't necessarily have a detailed game plan, but the lack of effort in the second half was particularly noticeable. ASU was losing practically every 50/50 ball and couldn't stop the Cornhuskers in transition because they continually found the open player while ASU couldn't keep track of him.





Brice Williams had a big night, but Connor Essegian led the comeback.





ASU's offense suffered greatly when senior forward BJ Freeman was removed, and it lacks a true spark plug in freshman guard Joson Sanon. Meanwhile, Nebraska's offense has kept its top three scorers intact for this tournament.





Williams was a problem for ASU all night. He had 13 points at halftime, despite Nebraska's offensive struggles, and added 17 more when the points were more evenly distributed. Williams made four of Nebraska's eight three-pointers and ten of its sixteen free throws.





The Sun Devils have had their fair share of spectacular performances this season and have still competed, but ASU was no match for junior guard Connor Essegian's second-half eruption. Essegian scored zero first-half points, but his 17 second-half points were one of the main reasons why the Cornhuskers' second half was so different.





Essegian was perfect in the final 20 minutes, going 7-for-7 from the field and adding two three-pointers from the same spot in transition on the wing. Combine that with senior forward Juwan Gary's 18 points in the game, and you can see that Nebraska simply had too many players on offense for ASU to stay up. The Sun Devils had no room to slow down their offense, and they did so late.





Early foul problems limited ASU's options late in the game.





ASU, as they have throughout the season, entered this game severely undermanned. When you enter a game with only one center and one other player taller than 6'8, an opponent can use that as an opportunity to get those players in foul trouble.





That's what the Cornhuskers did throughout the game. Junior center Shawn Phillips Jr. entered the second half with two fouls, and it was clear that Nebraska recognized that if they drove at the big man and fouled him out, they could have a significant advantage, given ASU's short-handedness.





Phillips committed his third foul barely 30 seconds into the second half, his fourth at 11 minutes, which resulted in a flagrant for a shove, and his fifth and last with six minutes remaining.





“It hurt not having Shawn for sure,” Hurley claimed. “Especially as thin as we are overall, he gave us really good minutes in the first half with his presence out there, so that did impact the game.”





Nebraska went on an 18-8 run in the next five minutes of the game, leaving ASU with little to no interior defense as Nebraska tore through the Sun Devil defense. Without freshman center Jayden Quaintance, and when Phillips fouled out, ASU was forced to play small for the rest of the game.





Four Sun Devils played 37 or more minutes in this game. ASU may have made numerous mistakes on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball, but it is extremely difficult to win a basketball game with ASU's limited choices. It was evident the Sun Devils had nothing more to give.





Mason, Jihad, and Miller combined for 59 points in their final ASU game.





Although it may be a relief for ASU to finally put such a difficult and unpleasant season behind them, their loss today is bittersweet. ASU's senior guards Alston Mason and Adam Miller, as well as senior forward Basheer Jihad, were all consistent and noteworthy performers this season.





Miller is a two-year Sun Devil who has elevated his game this season. As of today, he is shooting 44% from the three-point line and serving as a consistent leader in a varied locker room. With Freeman gone, Mason and Jihad were ASU's leading scorers this season, with all three, including Miller, having strong performances in their final game.





Mason led the way with 23 points, going 8-for-14 from the field and making three long-range goals. Jihad also had an impressive game, as usual. He was physical inside and earned 14 free-throw attempts, 12 of which he converted, adding 21 points to the ASU total.





“Our seniors, Alston Mason and Basheer, both had really good seasons for us,” Hurley said. “Hate to see it happen and end; I wanted to see what we could do in this tournament; it wasn't meant to be… Basheer and Mason, everyday we had practice or workouts leading into this event. They were there with a great attitude, so I really can complement those guys in particular for their efforts for Arizona State basketball.”





Adam Miller scored 15 points but was not his normal self from long range, shooting 1-7 from three and taking a few questionable shots that resulted in easy transition baskets for Nebraska. Miller has fought injuries all season and has been one of ASU's top scorers as the season progressed.





ASU can now concentrate on the upcoming offseason and put this nightmarish season behind them, as Hurley will certainly make a number of roster changes. Hurley will need to stage a Kenny Dillingham-style season-to-season comeback if the Sun Devils are to compete next season after losing Sanon and a talented senior class.





“It’s starting the drawing board,” Hurley said. “That’s where we’re at again; it’s a new season. This season is as important as the season, putting together a roster again. I spent most of the day on the phone. I would almost never be on the phone on a gameday, but the reality of the transfer portal and the world we’re in, I’m certainly two feet in for this game, but I need to dedicate time to obviously making sure we construct a team.





“There are a lot of things you have to do to be an NCAA tournament team, and I’ve had NCAA tournament teams. This season will haunt me more than any other season I’ve had where I haven’t made the tournament because there were a lot of pieces in place to do it.”