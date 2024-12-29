Podcast: Analyzing the University of Texas and key matchups in Peach Bowl

(21 minutes)
Arizona State finds itself in an unfamiliar position playing in the college football playoffs, but at the same time, the underdog role that they have been tagged with ever since the preseason is still alive and well. The Sun Devils are a near two-touchdown underdog to Texas, but do these odds truly reflect this Peach Bowl matchup?
To break down the University of Texas and the key matchups of this New Year's Day contest, we sat down with football analyst Cole Topham to examine Arizona State’s upcoming opponent.
To listen, click play below, or
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!