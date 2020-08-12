ASUDevils - Podcast: Analyzing the Pac-12’s decision to postpone its football season

It was less than two weeks ago since the Pac-12 released a modified conference only football schedule which certainly gave hope for fans of that conference that we would see football in the fall albeit it a little later in the year and with fewer contests to be played. On August 11th, it decided to delay the start of the football season to January 2021.

We discuss the reasons for this decision, the various implications it may have, as well as answer your questions that have now arisen from this historical announcement.

Episode rundown (67 minutes)

(1:38) There many catalysts to the league's decision and we detail them, as well as reviewing possible implications on recruiting and other team aspects

(39:51) Answering your questions and yes even addressing your vents on the Pac-12 decision

