Podcast: A pivotal Pac-12 South showdown awaits ASU at the Rose Bowl

In the 2021 college football season that has already seen a plethora of upsets, especially in the Pac-12, a team such as the Sun Devils does not have to apologize for dominating last Saturday, perhaps the weakest team in the entire conference in the Colorado buffaloes.

Yet when you literally slice like a hot knife through butter against such an opponent, how much do you really learn about yourself, especially on the doorstep of one of your toughest league games all season, a road trip to UCLA?





Episode rundown (30 minutes)





(1:00) Even a dominating win over Colorado did reveal some areas of concern alongside some encouraging signs. We review ASU's 35-13 win in the Pac-12 opener and share our takeaways.

(16:21) It may have taken longer than expected, but head coach Chip Kelly finally has the Bruins on the right track vying for a division championship. Analyzing this matchup with the Sun Devils reveals some intriguing battles between units that have performed very well in 2021 but may now encounter their most formidable test this year.





