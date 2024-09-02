(29 minutes)

What a difference a year makes when it comes to ASU season openers. Last Saturday's 48-7 win over Wyoming was in sharp contrast to the too-close-to-comfort 24-21 win over Southern Utah in 2023. There is a genuine sense of excitement in Tempe, but is this a victory that has to be quickly forgotten with a higher-caliber opponent in Mississippi State coming to town?

To discuss this topic and others, I invited Brad Denny from the Speak of the Devils podcast to be my guest in this week's episode. Thank you so much for tuning in!

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean