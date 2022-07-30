Podcast: 2022 season preview, Pac-12 Media Day impressions

It was anything but a quiet offseason for ASU, but what can we learn from the events of the last eight months that can impact the upcoming 2022 campaign? On the eve of Arizona State’s preseason camp Devils Digest staff writer Cole Topham and I break down both sides of the ball for the team and how the off-the-field elements may influence this group.





Later on, I’m joined by the co-host of Speak of the Devils Podcast, Brad Denny, who attended Pac-12’s Media Day and shares his observations on not only what was said by head coach Herm Edwards but also the narrative of a potential conference realignment in light of both L.A. schools bolting for the Big Ten in 2024.

Episode rundown (71 minutes)





(1:18) Cole Topham and I provide our position-by-position analysis of the 2022 squad, identifying areas of strengths and weaknesses, and discuss aspects such as NIL, transfer portal, and NCAA investigation and their potential effect on the program this year.





(51:47) Brad Denny joins me from Los Angeles immediately following the conclusion of the Pac-12’s Media Day, sharing his impressions of Edwards’ press conference at that event and how was the bolting of UCLA and USC in a couple of years discussed during this conference event.









