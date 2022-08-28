Just four days away from kickoff, things are beginning to truly take shape for Arizona State. Starters have mostly been solidified, a game plan for NAU has been carefully orchestrated, and the buzz ahead of Thursday night’s season opener at Sun Devil Stadium is palpable in the hallways of ASU’s football facility.





There was a significant spike in energy from the Arizona State football players following Sunday morning’s practice. Usually tired and spent from a long day laboring in the Arizona heat, they were chipper this morning. One common theme? Eagerness. Just four days away from kickoff, the squad members couldn’t be more amped up to get on the field.





“I’m super excited. So excited. I’ve been here for about eight months now, so getting into a game week is amazing; we’re ready to go,” transfer offensive lineman Emmit Bohle said. “We’ve been watching a lot of film, just getting a feel for the schemes (NAU) likes to run. The energy was great today. Super competitive.”





Bohle practiced on Sunday for the first time in over two weeks. He was seen as the favorite to start at left tackle entering camp, but his extended absence has allowed Isaia Glass the opportunity to get into the mix on the left side.





“I feel really good; I’ll be ready to go,” Bohle said. He did not elaborate on the nature of his undisclosed injury when asked. “I’m not sure exactly, just some body issues.”





Both Bohle and Glass were tight-lipped when it comes to who will take the field as starting left tackle on Thursday night. Each player appreciates the competition and feels confident in the group’s depth. One thing coach Mike Cavanaugh is especially good at in practice is maximizing reps for his guys. If Glass has had what he feels to be sufficient at left tackle, Ralph Frias steps in. Same goes on the right side with Chris Martinez and Joey Ramos. Whoever takes the field with the starting offense on Thursday night, rest assured they’ll be as prepared as they can be.





“I haven’t been told a lot really, just still working and still competing for that spot. We have seven guys who can play, whatever role is however it goes, but we got seven guys up front who will play a lot.”





Another competition on the offensive line is taking place at right guard. Chris Martinez and Joey Ramos have been splitting reps lately, with Martinez holding a slight edge. He discussed the competition and the group’s mindset as a whole as the preseason comes to an end.





“I’ve just been competing, trying to get as much as I can when I’m in there,” Martinez said. “I’m pretty confident in what I can do. I just have to take care of business and really play good football. It’s going to be great. I’m really excited for this week..”





Martinez maintained a common theme regarding the depth chart when asked. He wasn’t going to give too much away.





“I’m just going through stuff, going through my reps. I feel good about myself, but nothing is established yet.”





There’s been no shortage of attention on the ASU football program over the past calendar year, and most of it has been for the wrong reasons. Most players have had the chance to speak on this already, but those that have not are still lining up to have their voices heard.





Defensive lineman Omar Norman-Lott discussed the topic of “outside hate,” a hot button issue inside a Sun Devil locker room that feels largely disrespected ahead of the 2022 campaign. Many players have talked about internalizing the exterior negativity, using it to fuel their inner fire. Norman-Lott offered a stance that preaches ignorance is bliss.





“As a team, we try to not even focus on stuff like that because we know who we are, and we know what we have to go out there and do,” he said. “People who are on Twitter they’re just behind their phones; we are the people who actually have to go work and play, so we tend to not even focus on that.”





Norman-Lott plays with his passion on his sleeve. It’s a quality that can be a double-edged sword, as it often fuels him while at the same time hurting his in-game composure. This offseason





“My composure, and not judging myself so hard after every play,” he said. “No more scuffles in practice; I’m all smiles now. Just having that next play mentality and keeping it within myself.





When asked about his expectations for Thursday night, Norman-Lott briefly discussed what playing in front of Sun Devil fans means to him. He’s not necessarily a guy that needs to feed off the crowd, but his in-game persona does differ from what we’ve seen on the practice field.





“It’s a little anxiety, but it’s a good kind of anxiety. I’m not too high, not too low, just ready to go out there and get after it.”





Elijah Badger and Daniyel Ngata offered a glimpse into the state of the offensive skill positions ahead of week one. Badger, specifically, opened up about his personal progression this offseason. In 2021, he struggled to earn his touches in the offense. Now, he’s expected to be a workhorse in both the passing game and potentially behind the line of scrimmage.





“I feel like overall, I have just gained a bunch of knowledge; throughout the years, I’ve just learned more football. Putting what I do in practice on the field in the games,” Badger said. “I have personal goals, but this year it’s about winning. Winning with my team.”





The receivers are doing their best to cultivate chemistry between them and their quarterback, Emory Jones. From social media presence to locker placement, everything matters.





“It’s fun; his locker is next to mine, so I figured we might get some chemistry and some friendship,” Badger said. “I feel like that chemistry obviously translates to the field. We talk before and after practice, talking about routes and plays. He (Emory) knows what he has to do; it’s good to have.”





