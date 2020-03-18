In 2018, a group of freshmen that included safety Aashari Crosswell, linebackers Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole burst onto the college football scene. They not only made their respective and collective impacts in their very first season, but they played a substantial role in elevating an Arizona State defense that in the last few prior years was one the worst among FBS programs. Fast forward two seasons later, and now this group of freshmen has turned into upperclassmen who will be looked upon as standard-bearers and leaders by example for a defensive unit that has nothing short of the highest expectations for itself in 2020. Ultimately, they may need to carry the offense, much as they did in the last couple of seasons in helping win a handful of low-scoring games. “I’m going to be hell on wheels on them,” co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce said. “I expect the best, I expect those (young) players to come and play. I brought them in to take jobs. I brought them in to take Merlin Robertson’s job, those are the expectations in our group. Is it going to happen? I don’t know. If they make up their mind it’ll push them, that’ll make our unit better.”

The expectation is for DB's Aashari Crosswell (16) and Chase Lucas (24) to be among the best in the Pac-12

It’s a defensive unit that Pierce clearly expects should lead the way in the Pac-12, especially considering the slew of skilled and experienced players it boasts across the board. Furthermore, he believes some players should be making their presence known on a national level if they live up to their potential. “We expect Aashari Crosswell to be one of the best DB’s,” Pierce said. “We expect Jackie Jones to be one of the better cornerbacks in college football along with Chase Lucas, and same thing with our ‘backers. So, there are no more diapers, no more spoon-fed players, these players need to now grow up and be men, and we’re doing that.” Before the team went on their an initially planned spring practice hiatus, which has obviously turned into an extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierce offered compelling thoughts and observations about the state of the defense and more.

Hill’s complex offense challenging the defense In the last two seasons, it was the Sun Devil defense that presented an exotic look daily in practice to the offense. This year though, the tables have turned. First-year offensive coordinator Zak Hill has brought in a new scheme full of complexities and moving parts galore. So much so, in fact, that Pierce believes there are few offenses his group would face that will be as tough to deal with in terms of pre-snap alignment, calls, and other challenges of that nature. Consequently, Pierce sees the defense being tested in different unique ways that he believes will come to benefit the unit this fall. “Most players line up three-by-one, two-by-two, they keep it basic, left and right,” Pierce explained. “(Hill) challenges your eyes, he challenges you to communicate. Our players, prior, did not have to talk as much. Now we have to communicate front line, back seven, front seven… the entire defense has to be on the same page. It’s going to make these players better football players. “We’re not going to see that in the Pac-12—maybe one or two teams—so when they just line up and play, it’s going to be shocking to our players. But it’s a great teaching lesson this spring for our players to really challenge themselves mentally.” Specifically, Pierce pointed out that the cornerbacks have to be more vocal than the traditional, one-man mindset the position usually dictates. “Last year, it was kind of black-and-white what we did,” Pierce noted. “When the call was set it was set, and we just ran with it. This year it can change with motions, shifts, trades. The corners have to talk, which is crazy. Most corners, they’re on their island, they’re out there by themselves. But no, they have to talk. They have to communicate with the ‘backers and the safeties.”

Pierce expects true freshmen such as LB Caleb McCullough to: "put some bass in his voice" and be more vocal

This increased level of interaction has become a staple of the defense’s operations. It also forces some of the newer, younger players to step out of their comfort zone in needing to assertively use their voice to relay important instructions to their teammates. Pierce shared an example of this from the team’s last spring practice on Friday, March 6, which involved true freshman linebacker Caleb McCullough. “It’s making these players talk and be vocal,” Pierce said. “That’s making a guy like Caleb McCullough who wants to come in here and ‘talk like that, real soft,’ have to put some bass in his voice, and you heard (co-defensive coordinator) Marvin (Lewis) get after him today about that. Man, all good things, and again, so much teaching coming out of this spring that we’ll have for the summer, going into training camp will make it better.” With that teaching naturally comes a natural and at times unkind learning curve. Pierce believes it improves all players up and down the depth chart, keeping them mentally engaged and benefitting the less experienced players for when they do see the field. “There’s been a lot of mental mistakes where we haven’t got the exact close call or the guy shifted over and, ‘oh man, I got that guy who’s got that guy,’ one of those deals,” Pierce explained. “We’re in school session, right, we’re learning, we’re trying to absorb and soak in all the information and knowledge we’re getting. “We have an offense that is challenging you, again, mentally with your eyes, your brains, your ears, to receive, to deliver, to receive back. It makes your defense from one through 42 much better, because the two’s have to pay attention, because for the most part our one’s and two’s get the same reps.” The increased emphasis on communication also helps keep players accountable, as Pierce continued to explain. That’s why Pierce wants his players to take pride in their communication efforts and not fear being wrong while relaying that information. “If you’re wrong, be wrong loud,” Pierce said. “Be vocal about it, own it. You hear us tell our players, ‘own it.’ You can be wrong, but as long as all 11 are wrong, we’re good. It can’t be 10 or nine, we’ll be off.”

Pierce applauds new defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez, transformation of defensive lineman Amiri Johnson

Pierce called new DL coach Robert Rodriguez "The MVP" of spring practice thus far

The last hire to greatly revamped coaching staff was Robert Rodriguez to replace departed defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who left to assume the same role at Oklahoma. Rodriguez arrived from the Minnesota Vikings where he served as the assistant defensive line coach, bringing an NFL pedigree that is highly valued in the Sun Devils’ Pro Model let alone separates him from the majority of collegiate position coaches. Considering his background, one would expect the newest ASU assistant to have a profound, immediate impact upon the Sun Devils. But by the sound of it, he’s maybe even exceeded Pierce’s lofty expectations thus far. “Probably the MVP of our Spring so far has been Robert Rodriguez and what he’s been able to do with those players,” Pierce remarked. “You see their eyes. They’re bright and they’re eager to learn. So, I think from that standpoint that’s the bright spot.” Last spring practice as you may recall, presented a stark different set of circumstances. The Sun Devils were struggling to find enough players to form a two-deep in those sessions. It resulted in tired bodies, running alignments that feature just two defensive linemen and even at one point getting a reserve offensive lineman (Corey Stephens) to switch sides and help bolster the numbers. With that perspective in mind, Pierce certainly appreciates what Rodriguez has brought to the unit that much more. “I think last year at this time in Spring we didn’t have any d-lineman, probably had four or five players,” Pierce recalled. “Now we got four players and you watch what they’re doing to our offensive line and how they’re getting after it.”

Following a 20-pound muscle gain Pierce said that DL Amiri Johnson turned from" Bambi to a little elk and a moose."