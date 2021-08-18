Pierce impressed with the Sun Devils' 'amazing accountability' on defense

The fever around Arizona State’s defense that is starting a seasoned upperclassman at every position seems to grow more out of control with each passing day. Amidst coaching changes and an injury to star 3-technique defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, the defense has dominated large stretches of fall camp. Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce is impressed by the unit so far, noting the experience and excitement for the full season ahead.





However, Pierce is not allowing the players to get comfortable. When asked if he thought ASU’s defense would be the hardest group Jayden Daniels and the offense would face all year, Pierce brushed the notion off and believes a lot is left to prove.





“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of great hype, and that’s a compliment to the guys that we have here and the coaches that we have here,” Pierce said in a press conference Wednesday. “But until we do it on the grass on [September 2], it doesn’t matter.”





Last season, ASU finished with nine sacks and five interceptions over four games. The unit’s 23.3 points per game allowed were the fewest across the conference. The defense is expected to improve upon its ninth-place finishes in both passing and rushing defense.





The progress and growth come from not only from the coaching staff but also the players coaching each other and working through snags in the development together.





“The accountability is amazing. They hold each other accountable; they police themselves. The chemistry is, I mean, let’s start at the linebackers; those guys have played three years together. They understand one another; they got a good feel. The D-line, give or take a player or two, between Matus, DJ, and Tyler, they have played together now four to five years. And that secondary is the oldest in the country; they are a mature group.





“So they have a very mature leader base unit, and they have done an outstanding job at camp at really taking on every challenge that’s been thrown at us.”





The Sun Devils learned a lot about themselves last season. First, they had to deal with a heartbreaking loss on the road to the University of Southern California, a game where inexperience and youth allowed a last-minute comeback to the Trojans. Then, a COVID-19 outbreak closed the program down for a month and wiped three games off the already short seven-game schedule. Although ASU won decisively against Arizona and Oregon State, the 2-2 record did not sit right with many members of the defense.





All 11 starters have returned and put off NFL aspirations, in some cases, to be part of one final dance. When asked to compare the mentality of this defense compared to two years ago, Pierce chuckled.





“Older, wiser, talkative,” Pierce said. “I think determined, eager. Obviously, four games were just a tease, and I think these guys take a lot of pride in playing 12 games, earning their right for the 13th game and possibly a 14th game. We’re gonna take it one game by one.”





During the first week of practice, the ASU defense bolted down the hatches to Zak Hill’s offense and allowed zero touchdowns with hardly any big plays to speak of. During the second week, that tune started to shift a bit as Hill’s offense gained more traction in red zone situations and receivers started to find more success on the outside. Pierce acknowledged that Hill keeps the defense alert and honest.





“Zak and that offense have done an outstanding job in getting us multiple looks, personnels, formations,” Pierce said. “it really challenges us mentally. And that’s the best thing you can get out of training camp. We’re not in that mode of beating up on one another, it’s more about the mental aspect of the game, and I think it goes hand in hand.”





Pierce specifically gave praise to Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum, who are expected to be the backbone for the Sun Devils this fall. While Daniels is still working on getting timing and chemistry down with the receivers, his ability to make the correct reads has made an impact on the coach as well.





“There are days where those two running backs are hard to handle; I’m not going to lie. They got some packages they are throwing at us where I’m like ‘Ok, we’re stopping it, I think,’ and I think we tagged off. But in a game, you got to get those big backs down, and Jayden’s done an outstanding job commanding the offense, really doing a good job picking up our pressures, so they’re getting better.”





Today's media session was Pierce’s first time speaking to the media since the program went under NCAA review for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Pierce replied "no comment" when asked if he feels responsible for this review. He echoed that similar sentiment to head coach Herm Edwards that every person within his staff is well equipped to handle the adversity ahead.





“That’s what Coach has always been about: next man up,” Pierce said. “That’s the NFL mentality, that’s the pro model -- next man up, be ready. No coach, analyst, GA in our building is not there just to sit there. They’re waiting for their opportunity, and when they’ve been called, they’ve stepped up and done a good job.





“Donnie [Henderson], on the defensive side of the ball, I’m learning from him. He’s been a coordinator longer than I’ve probably played football or been a coach combined. I could not have enough experience and knowledge around me.”





That background has resulted in noticeable strides from freshman linebacker Jordan Banks, who appears to be turning the corner this fall camp and working with the defensive line.





“Jordan Banks is a dynamic player,” Pierce said. “Obviously, I watched him in high school, and he did a good job coming off the edge. We got a lot of linebackers that came back with experience, so we’re trying to find ways to get our guys on the field, and Jordan Banks adds an ability to rush the passer, and we want to utilize that. Coach [Robert Rodriguez] does a great job with those defensive linemen and D ends, so I think he can help us in that case.”





With so many veterans occupying starting spots on the roster, it can be easy to forget about the depth the Sun Devils have across multiple positions. Pierce said the younger players are developing well and are receiving the chance to compete based on their effort and performance in practice. However, the real badge of trust comes from showing grit and determination on special teams with coach Shawn Slocum.





“First of all, the starting defense are not the first guys that run out there,” Pierce said. “It's that kickoff unit. And we pride ourselves on being a great special teams unit; there’s a lot of decent players on there, so they understand that’s how they earn their first stripe, and obviously, as they gain more trust and understanding of the defense, they will gain more reps with the defense.”





Pierce is still waiting to see how ASU’s defense reacts when it takes on Southern Utah on Sept. 2. Throughout fall camp, practice reps for some of the older players have been limited to “anywhere between 30 to 40 snaps,” Pierce said. While the coaching staff views the preservation of bodies as the best course of action, with two weeks until the season begins, the mental aspect of football will also be put to the test.





“Giving up a big play, bouncing back, not moving on to another period,” Pierce explained, “just got to continue that drive. So for us, the critical thing is just going out there and doing it for four quarters.”





Currently, Pierce is worried about setting the tone in the locker room and building a structure that will support the Sun Devils through the season. Super senior cornerback Chase Lucas said last week he wants the team to “keep the main thing the main thing.” Pierce seems to be thinking along similar lines.





“If you’re going to have a winning culture, a championship culture, it starts within the building,” Pierce said. These guys believe in it; they worry about what’s in the building and nothing outside the building. We trust one another; they are respectful of one another.





“We talk about building that foundation on defense, and we do it every day.”





