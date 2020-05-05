ASU’s recruiting efforts east of the Mississippi have been questioned at times but Tuesday night brought some validation to that approach. Philadelphia Imhotep High School defensive lineman Shawn Williams publicly committed to ASU.

“He (Pierce) and (defensive lineman) coach Robert Rodriguez are very down to earth, and were very persistent the way they recruited him. They got a good coaching staff there.”

“Shawn loves the location there,” said Imhotep Associate Head Football Coach Cyril Woodland. “We had a player from here, De’Andre Scott who went to Arizona State, and (former ASU WR) Jaelen Strong went to high school in Philly too and a lot of players know him too. So. players like Shawn have an understanding of what kind of school Arizona State is. They (ASU) are recruiting other players at our school and Antonio Pierce is building a good relationship with Shawn.

“He’s a big and athletic defensive lineman,” Woodland said. “He played inside and outside for us so he’s very versatile. That’s his biggest strength, playing multiple positions. He got a lot stronger in his junior year. gaining 25 lbs. and getting more physical. He played the run and pass rushed very well which is why a lot of schools recruited him.”

Williams said that he didn't expect to commit this early in the process, but family discussions led him to believe that ASU was the ideal college destination.

"They were the best fit for me," Williams said. "I know Jaelen Strong and he told me that it was a great program. And I don't think there is any coaching staff that can get me better than the Arizona State coaches. I've never visited there and It was hard making a decision just by virtual (meetings). But I can tell it's a great environment with a great community and great fans.

"Coach Rodreguez was recruiting me personally as a coach, not a recruiter. He treated me like one of his family members. He always told me the truth about things and he still does even after I committed. I have a great relationship with him.

"He told me that he loves my length and size and thinks I can play multiple positions at ASU."

Williams is close to another 2021 ASU prospect, his fellow defensive lineman Taleeq Robbins. Could that relationship lead to another Imhotepplayer joining the ranks of the Sun Devils?

"We talked about my decision," Williams admitted, "and I told him that 'you should join me so we can ball together.' I know he has ASU at the top (of his list)."

Williams is the fourth known pledge for the Sun Devils in the 2021 class and the second defensive lineman in this group joining Michigan's Caleb Banks. Williams is planning to sign in December and will graduate High School in May of 2021.

