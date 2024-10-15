Perseverance pays off for McCullough

Patience is a virtue, and ASU senior linebacker Caleb McCullough can certainly attest to that. He rarely saw the field as an underclassman but played more and more each season as the proverbial door-to-door Sun Devil, proving his value as time went on and proving to himself that staying with the team would benefit him the most.













Last Friday, he reached the pinnacle of his college career thus far, catching two interceptions against Utah and earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time. His impact wasn’t limited to the two critical plays; however, he led ASU in tackles with 12 total, showing his all-around game and dynamic skill set. He credits the performance to his mindset of having belief in himself and his teammates.













“I actually have a recording of me telling one of my homies I was going to win the [Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week] just talking crazy to him. I was like I'm going to win defensive player week this week and you know I actually did it so it just shows the work you put in anything's possible.”













After playing nine games in his first two seasons in Tempe and two consecutive three-win seasons, many asked McCullough what prompted him to stick around at ASU. He was the longest-tenured defensive player on the team and one of a handful to be a Sun Devil before coach Kenny Dillingham. McCullough noted the lessons he’s learned on his collaborative journey.













“It showed me a lot, McCullough said. “This is why you wait and just be patient. You know, everybody talks about being patient and stuff like that, but it actually showed me that sometimes, when you are patient and you wait, good things happen. So I'm just glad I was able to be patient, never got impatient, and just waited, and uh, good results are happening now.













“To be honest, even the years we did bad before coach Dillingham got here, I would always think we were a winning team,” he claimed. “I never went into a season not thinking we were going to win a lot of the times. I go into the season thinking we're going to win, and the results are just the results, so the past three years, I've been coming into the season thinking we're going to win, and this year, we’re actually doing it, so you know I'm very happy with that.”













For McCullough, the program's four pillars to success have been integral to how he views the program and its path. Inaugurated during the Todd Graham era from 2011-2017, the four pillars act as a staple for the team's characteristics on and off the field. The four pillars read as follows: Smart, Tough, The Ball, and The Team.













“I mean, they mean everything if you want to win uh football games,” McCullough said. “ You have to be smart, you have to be tough, and you got to think about the ball. Turnovers and things like that on our defense is what we strive on defense are turnovers and the ball, and we always talk about the ball and then toughness; that's just something that has to come, and so I think coach Dillingham does a good job with those four pillars and I think if we uh if we work and really uh appreciate those values we'll do good during the season.”













Praising his coach, McCullough has a unique perspective on ASU and the different regimes he’s endured; Dillingham is his second official head coach following Shaun Aguano’s short time as an interim in 2022, and his experience with Dillingham he’s seen a devoted duty of mentorship and development of his players that is different to anything else, something McCullough believes has positively impacted the program thus far.













“I've been around many coaches, a lot of coaches they care, but you could tell they kind of care, and with him, you could tell he really cares about us, and he really cares about me, and he's shown that each and every day, so I'm I really appreciate that,” McCullough said.













The hot start in Tempe has been electric as the team picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll; however, the goals don’t alter with Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) on the schedule for the upcoming weekend, McCullough had a weekend he won’t soon forget, but the memories will be put to the side as the team reloads for the upcoming task at hand.













“I told myself like, ‘yeah, you played good against Utah, but you got to do it again next week,’” McCullough said. “If you do things one week next week when we play Cincinnati, people are going to forget about what we did against Utah, so you just have to come with the mindset that every week you have to do something.”