Filling their last available scholarship vacancy on the roster, the Sun Devils have added Penn State wide receiver transfer Malik McClain, who played under Kenny Dillingham at Florida State a couple of years ago. McClain arrives with one year of eligibility. The wide receiver made the announcement on Sunday evening.

In his freshman year with the Seminoles, the lone season he was coached by Dillingham the IMG Academy graduate appeared in 12 games, making nine starts, and tallied 16 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns with a long catch of 51 yards. In 2022, he saw action in 13 games, making three starts, posting 17 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns with a long reception of 44 yards.

Last year for the Nittany Lions, he registered six receptions for 71 yards in 13 games, scoring a touchdown.

The physical 6-4 200 wideout will add a formidable dimension of blocking from that role, a trait that first-year wide covers coach and Pittsburgh Steeler great Hinse Ward greatly values. McClain is now the ninth scholarship wide receiver on the roster and the fourth senior on the Sun Devil roster, joining Xavier Guillory, Melquan Stovall, and Jake Smith.

McClain chose Arizona State over its new Big 12 foes, UCF and Cincinnati.