Penn State reserve offensive lineman Des Holmes joins ASU

In its quest to fill three starting roles on its front five, Arizona State has made significant strides in that department. After adding San Diego State guard Chris Martinez earlier in the week, Penn State tackle Des Holmes announced on Wednesday that he will also be joining the Sun Devil ranks.

The 6-5 310-pound Holmes, who has one year of eligibility left, has already been attending classes at ASU and is scheduled to participate in spring practice. He played 32 game primarily as a backup, ten Last season, for the Nittany Lions both at guard and tackle, and is likely to assume the starting left tackle role vacated by Kellen Diesch who exhausted his eligibility following the 2021 campaign.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!