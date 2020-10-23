ASUDevils - Patiently awaiting his turn, Geordon Porter hoping to contribute in 2020

After limited playing time and battling an injury in 2019, Arizona State wide receiver Geordon Porter is ready to take the next step this season.





The redshirt-sophomore went to work in the weight room during the offseason and is developing as a second deep threat in ASU's aerial attack alongside senior Frank Darby this year.





“I’ve gained a good ten pounds,” Porter stated. “And at the same time, kept my speed with it. This offseason was a big one for me.”





Porter, who saw some action last season, understands why playing time has been few and far between for him so far in his ASU career. With first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk and outgoing Kyle Williams commanding the starting roles last year, along with Darby, Porter knew his game day snaps would be limited. This year, however, he is ready to have a prominent role in the receiving and return games.





“Every receiver probably had to wait their turn,” Porter explained. “Aiyuk waited his turn and got through it. Frank, he’s going to wait his turn for a minute. I feel like I’ve been waiting for a couple of years now and I feel like this year’s the year to do both of those things.”





In order to be an impact player this year, Porter will need to show his coaches that he can be productive enough to split game reps at times with highly touted freshmen LV Bunkley-Shelton and Johnny Wilson. Porter said that this competition with the tandem of newcomers has been “good” and commended their talent.





“He’s (Bunkley-Shelton) very technical,” Porter remarked. “You can tell he’s been working on his craft for a good amount of time. He does a lot of great routes out there. Showing that he could really play as a true freshman. Johnny, him too. He has a wide range being 6’6. He can catch everything around him. Those guys have shown a lot in these fall practices.”





Success for a receiver depends on chemistry with the wideout’s quarterback. Porter will have to be on the same page with sophomore quarterback, and roommate, Jayden Daniels in order to perform well this season. Porter said his connection with Daniels has “grown tremendously” since the Sun Bowl season-ending contest last year.





ASU is running a new scheme in 2020 in the inaugural season of offensive coordinator Zak Hill. The majority of ASU players have commented on how complex the system is. Porter was confident though that currently, he has the system down.





“Being able to go over these installs about (a) good six times since February, really since coach Hill got here has really helped,” Porter stated. “It has helped us really as a unit to play faster.”





Hill praised Porter for his training this offseason and his ability to concentrate only on what he can control.





“He’s improving big time,” Hill explained. “He’s a guy that hasn’t complained at all. He’s had some ups and downs, but these last few practices, you could see he’s putting the effort in. He is focused on developing. He’s not worried about the other guys around him. And I think his confidence is coming around, and he’s going to be a guy that’s going to be an impact guy for us.”





As for the exact position, he will be playing this year, Porter confirmed he would be a field-side receiver, or X, in 2020.





ASU’s first game on Nov. 7 against USC is an important one for the Porter family. Porter’s father, George, was a standout track athlete at USC in the late 1980s.





“It’s probably going to be a big deal,” Porter said. “Actually, both parents went there. It’ll be a big one. That’s the one we always look forward to.”





