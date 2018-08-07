As Brandon Aiyuk juggled everything the junior college experience thrusts upon a football player -- school, recruiting and football -- his road out of it featured the precise implementation of two conflicting traits: patience and urgency.

First, the patience.

Aiyuk arrived at Sierra College in Rocklin, California in 2016. Right away, he was forced to sit. Isaiah Bailey, a near-1,000-yard receiver who caught 14 touchdowns the year before he wound up at Alabama A&M, had experience and the starting job.

But Aiyuk’s outlook was different than most. He didn’t question his decision to go to Sierra. He didn’t bombard coaches about his playing time. Instead, he observed it as simply waiting his turn -- and while standing in line, he could prepare for the time when he arrived at the front.

“(I) sat behind him, learned a lot of good things from him and then my second year I was able to do a lot of good things and get here,” Aiyuk said.

Aiyuk’s ‘wait my turn’ personality isn’t matched by most receivers, he’s not a huge talker. To coaches, his patience isn’t looked at as an unwillingness to play but rather someone who understands what’s best for the team in that given moment.

Upon arrival at Sierra, he understood Bailey was going to garner more playing time. So he took it upon himself to try and get involved in other ways.

“He told us from day 1, ‘Coach, I want to be a punt returner,’” Sierra offensive coordinator Daniel Diaz-Romero said. “I just think you’ll find there are more guys that have that skill set that are willing to do a kick return. There are not many guys that are brave enough to want to do a punt return when there’s always that chance that you may get lit up.”

That wasn't a concern to Aiyuk. Diaz-Romero joked that if Aiyuk had even an inch of space he wasn’t thinking about calling for a fair catch.

“I used to play running back so I just if I see a little bit of green I think I can take it to the house,” Aiyuk said. “Punt return, kick return -- especially when getting recruited that’s a big part. It’s nice on film but it’s a big part of the game. I feel like I can change games with my return ability.”

Diaz-Romero noted Aiyuk’s return ability was the No. 1 things coaches were interested in. He had to wait to put it on full display, though, returning just three punts his freshman year before his speed was unleashed upon the California Community College Athletic Association the next year.

Aiyuk averaged 38 yards on his 11 kick returns and 22.4 yards on his 14 punt returns, adding three combined touchdowns that Diaz-Romero said should really be like “5 or 6” if not for a few “pretty questionable calls.”

Aiyuk has not been catching punts during the Sun Devils’ practice but said he gets to practice early every day to work with special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum at catching punts and kicks. If ASU needs him in the return game, he’ll be ready.

Throughout his sophomore season, Aiyuk was the man. He’d reel off a 30- or 40-yard return, and stay on the field, and going to the Z-receiver position where doubled his reception numbers from his freshman campaign.