Passing prowess paves the way in Sun Devils’ road victory over Bruins

Jayden Daniels' 22 yards completion average set a new career high (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

PASADENA, Calif. - On 1st and 10 from the ASU 35-yard line, ASU junior quarterback Jayden Daniels received the snap. He took a quick drop before opening his body to the left and throwing a quick bubble screen pass to junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. The Tempe native chopped his feet and juked to his right, ducking behind a crucial block from redshirt freshman tight end Jalin Conyers. He shook off a trailing defender and turned on the jets to nothing but green grass in front of him.

Pearsall’s 65-yard touchdown reception in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night was an imperative and highly encouraging step in the right direction as ASU’s air attack, guiding the team to a decisive victory over the No. 20 UCLA Bruins, 42-23.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CVUJCTEUgPSBQT1BQRUQ8YnI+PGJyPlJpY2t5IFBlYXJzYWxsICg8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BlYXJzYWxsUmlja3k/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlYXJzYWxsUmlja3k8L2E+KSB0YWtlcyBv ZmYgZnJvbSBhIGJ1YmJsZSBzY3JlZW4gdG8gc2NvcmUgYSA2NXlkIFREIGlu IHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgcXVhcnRlci48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7kgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXZpbHNEaWdlc3Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QERldmlsc0RpZ2VzdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0ZRdkxTUXducmEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GUXZMU1F3bnJhPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2ggS2VlbmFuIChAa2FjaHplZW5hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rYWNoemVlbmFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0NTE5 MjQwNTgxNTg2OTQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMywg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“It felt great (to connect with Pearsall),” Daniels mentioned postgame. “(Offensive coordinator Zak) Hill was up (in the booth) dialing it up. We knew we had mismatches in our empty checks and balanced checks. We took advantage of what they were giving us.”

Three offensive plays later, on the ensuing drive, Daniels and Pearsall took advantage of UCLA’s defensive ineptitude for a second time. Pearsall called the “most consistent” receiver by ASU head coach Herm Edwards struck again.

1st and 10 from the ASU 46-yard line. Daniels took the snap and a seven-step drop before launching the pigskin in rhythm. The ball soared through the crisp Pasadena air like a knife through butter. On its descent, it found the waiting hands of Pearsall in stride. 20, 15, 10, 5, touchdown. Pearsall’s 54-yard score was his second and final endzone trot of the night and eerily resembled his long touchdown in last season’s 70-7 win over Arizona.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIGlzIGEgY29tcGFyaXNvbiBiZXR3ZWVuIHRoZSBzbHVnZ28g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZWFyc2FsbFJpY2t5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZWFyc2FsbFJpY2t5PC9hPiByYW4gYWdh aW5zdCBBcml6b25hIGxhc3Qgc2Vhc29uIGFuZCB0b25pZ2h0JiMzOTtzIDU0 LXlhcmQgVEQuPGJyPjxicj5IZSYjMzk7cyBnb3QgdGhpcyByb3V0ZSBkaWFs ZWQgZG93biB0byBwZXJmZWN0aW9uIPCfkq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2Y2TG53c1hReVQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mNkxud3NYUXlUPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbGUgVG9waGFtIChASGFtQW5hbHlzaXMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFtQW5hbHlzaXMvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NDQ1MTkxOTM2MTM3Nzg5NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“It was man coverage, and he had me inside shade, so I knew if I gave away my slant a little bit more, he would bite on it,” Pearsall said. “After that, I just went out and made the play and caught the ball. We went over that a lot in practice, and we talked about a lot in the game plan. We got the look we wanted and just went out there and executed.”

With the definitive strengths of the ASU rushing attack, thanks to the likes of lead running backs sophomore DeaMonte Trayanum, and redshirt senior Rachaad White, the passing game has been the big question mark when the Sun Devils have the football. With the absence of towering 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman receiver Johnny Wilson due to injury, the wide receivers had to change some things around. It seemed like the answer was spelled Pearsall.

“We had to re-personnel some things late in the week,” Hill remarked. “That whole group of wide receivers is hungry; they’re excited, so that gives guys opportunities. When one guy goes down, the group stepped up and made some big plays. It allowed Ricky to be in a little bit more of our 12 personnel stuff, so they took advantage of it.”

“Ricky did great! He’s one of those guys that comes out every day and is consistent. He works his butt off. He’s a great leader; he’s an energetic guy, a great sport for our team. To see him come out here and do what he does best, it was fun to watch.”

Pearsall finished the night with four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, easily the best performance of his career in maroon and gold. The receiving yards tallied more than his season totals in 2019 and 2020. Pearsall was the only receiver to eclipse triple-digit yardage, but that doesn’t mean he was the only one benefitting from the aggressive, offensive game plan.

Redshirt junior receiver Geordon Porter, one of several streak/go-route receivers on the roster, broke the seal on the passing performance. The first play of ASU’s first drive in the second quarter was a 47-yard strike from Daniels to Porter. The redshirt junior flew up the seam, riding the hash mark as he darted up the field before cutting inside to the middle of the pitch. All the UCLA safety could do was watch as Porter caught the deep ball from Daniels. He was tackled near the red zone, setting the Sun Devils up for its first touchdown of the contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiB0aGUgZmx5ISDinIjvuI8gPGJyPjxicj5BIDQ3LXlhcmQgc3Ry aWtlIGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF5RF9fNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamF5ZF9fNTwvYT4gdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZG9uUG9ydGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBnZW9yZG9ucG9ydGVyPC9hPiBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQVNVRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9D U0s4Q0FZSlZtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1NLOENBWUpWbTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0 NTA0MzY3NDg3NDkyMTAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK