ASUDevils - Pac-12 postpones fall sports to due to concerns for player safety

It was a devasting day in the Pac-12 on Tuesday as all athletic competitions, including football, were postponed until at least Jan. 1 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to postpone competitions comes less than two weeks after the Pac-12 announced plans for the football season to begin Sept. 26 and the other fall sports to most likely begin the same weekend.





“This decision was made after consultation with athletics directors, our coaches, football working groups and with the Pac-12 Covid-19 medical advisory committee, who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice,” said Larry Scott, commissioner of the Pac-12 on a Zoom call with media members. “After reviewing all the data and considering the alternatives and having already delayed the start of our season and compressed our season, the CEO group was unanimous that this result, this decision, was necessary. The health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our top priority, and that was the top priority today.”





Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, who was also on the Zoom call with Scott, University of Oregon President Michael Schill and Pac-12 medical consultant Doug Auckerman, echoed Scott, saying the health and safety of student-athletes trumps the desire to play sports in the fall.





“We tried to make adjustments, to change schedules, make adjustments with workouts,” Anderson stated. “We want to play in the worst way but not at the risk of the health and safety so with the inconsistencies in the virus and then with this additional information coming out that says you just don’t have enough to make decisions particularly going into contact sports with these young men and women to put them at risk. Now we want to hold out hope that we have postponed, but we have not canceled.”





Anderson went on to say he and the other conference officials are “proud” of how this decision was handled. He said he is “confident” the Pac-12 players, coaches, and their families feel as though their safety has been kept at the forefront during this entire process.





One of the most interesting parts of the media session was when Anderson was asked if postponing the fall sports was a liability issue and why the student-athletes signing a liability waiver was not an option. Anderson said the schools have a duty to protect student-athletes and waivers would not do so.

“It’s not an option because our responsibilities are not about liabilities,” Anderson said. “Our responsibility’s about accountability to the student-athletes and their families. Short and long-term. So we can’t waive our duties and obligation to protect them, driven by the science and the medicine. We’re not driven by lawyers who say well; we’ll relieve you of liability. That’s not what floats the boat in this conference, so we have responsibilities and accountability. And so the science and the medicine says, we cannot allow you to go forward right now. So we won’t.”

The Pac-12’s decision to postpone athletic competitions follows a decision by the Big-10 conference earlier Tuesday to postpone fall sports competitions as well. However, Schill said the Pac-12 would have made the decision regardless of the Big-10’s decision.