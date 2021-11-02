Pac-12 Basketball Season Preview

The Pac-12 Conference is looking to build off a successful 2020-21 campaign, in which four members—Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and USC—made the Sweet 16. It marked the first time since 2001 that the league had four teams qualify for the round of 16. (The Beavers and Trojans would eventually advance a round further to the Elite Eight, while the Bruins made its first trip to the Final Four since 2008.)

The Pac-12’s impressive showing in the NCAA Tournament went a long way in repairing the profile of the league, which has often been overlooked and, at times, unjustly criticized by the national media.

As is often the case, the Pac-12 lost a slew of talent to the NBA (and transfer portal) in the offseason, but the league is still positioned for another banner year due to its tremendous depth.

Only two teams (UCLA is no. 2; Oregon is no. 13) reside in the AP preseason Top 25, but there are legitimately nine to ten schools that are viable candidates to go dancing in March. With so much parity in the league, it should be a wild race for the Pac-12 crown this year.

We broke down the rosters for each school and offered our predictions for the upcoming season:

* Indicates player was a starter in 2020-21. ^ Indicates player will be exercising extra year of eligibility; won’t count toward 13-man scholarship total.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin (AP)



1. UCLA

Last Season: 22-10 overall, 13-6 conference (4th place)

Players Lost (2): F Chris Smith (graduated), F-C Jalen Hill (retired)

Returning Players (10): G Johnny Juzang* (16.0 PPG last season), F Jaime Jaquez* (12.3 PPG), G Tyger Campbell* (10.4 PPG, 5.4 APG), G Jules Bernard* (10.3 PPG), F Cody Riley* (10.0 PPG), G David Singleton (4.7 PPG), G-F Jake Kyman (3.0 PPG), F Mac Etienne (2.6 PPG), G Jaylen Clark (2.5 PPG), F-C Kenneth Nwuba (0.1 PPG)

Incoming Transfer (1): C Myles Johnson (8.0 PPG at Rutgers)

Incoming Recruits (2): G-F Peyton Watson (No. 12 prospect in Rivals 150), G Will McClendon (No. 44)

Projected Starting Five: F Cody Riley, 6-9, R-Sr. F Jaime Jaquez, 6-7, Jr. G-F Peyton Watson, 6-8, Fr. G Johnny Juzang, 6-7, Jr. G Tyger Campbell, 5-11, R-Jr.

Projected Bench: G Jules Bernard, 6-7, Sr. C Myles Johnson, 6-10, R-Sr. G David Singleton, 6-4, Sr. G Jaylen Clark, 6-5, So. F Mac Etienne, 6-10, R-Fr. G-F Jake Kyman, 6-7, Jr. F-C Kenneth Nwuba, 6-10, R-Jr. G Will McClendon, 6-2, Fr. (*will miss entire season -- knee injury)

The Skinny: There is plenty of optimism in Westwood -- and for good reason. UCLA returns its entire rotation from last season’s Final Four team, including all-conference selections Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez, and Johnny Juzang. The trio of juniors is expected to lead a loaded Bruin squad, which opens the season ranked no. 2 in the AP Poll. Head coach Mick Cronin also added a five-star recruit (Peyton Watson) and one of the best big men from the transfer portal (Myles Johnson) in the offseason, which only fortified UCLA’s status as the preseason favorite in the Pac-12.

After a sensational NCAA tournament performance, in which he averaged 22.8 points per game, Juzang tested the NBA Draft waters but eventually decided to come back to school. The 6-foot-6 wing, who was recently named a preseason All-American, has garnered most of the preseason buzz. However, sources close to the program have indicated that Jaquez is poised to have a monster year. The versatile 6-foot-7 forward has reportedly taken another step in his development and is a viable candidate to win the Pac-12 POY award this season. Campbell, meanwhile, is expected to reprise his role as the steady floor general (2.92 assist-to-turnover ratio last season). During his time in Westwood, he has developed a reputation of being unflappable in crunch time.

Also returning to the mix are seniors Jules Bernard and Cody Riley, who were double-digit scorers and regular fixtures in the starting lineup last season. They are expected to be valuable role players once again for UCLA but could be challenged for playing time by the newcomers. Johnson, a grad transfer from Rutgers, was one of the nation’s top shot blockers last season and should provide rim protection and rebounding -- two areas of concern for the Bruins last season. Watson, an uber-talented 6-foot-8 wing, is a top-15 recruit and widely regarded as a one-and-done player. His versatility and athleticism gives Cronin another weapon to utilize in the backcourt. Reserve guards David Singleton, and Jayden Clark are steady contributors who should provide additional firepower (and experience) off the bench. Jake Kyman, a sharp-shooting wing, and big men Mac Etienne and Kenny Nwuba round out the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Final Four)

Oregon head coach Dana Altman (Getty Images)

2. OREGON

Last Season: 21-7 overall, 14-4 conference (1st place)

Players Lost (7): F Eugene Omoruyi* (graduated), G Chris Duarte* (graduated), G-F L.J. Figueroa* (graduated), F Chandler Lawson (transferred to Memphis), G Amauri Hardy (graduated), G Aaron Estrada (transferred to Hofstra), G Jalen Terry (transferred to DePaul)

Returning Players (5): G Will Richardson* (11.3 ppg), F Eric Williams Jr.* (10.0 ppg), C N’Faly Dante (8.2 ppg), C Franck Kepnang (2.6 ppg), F Lok Wur (1.5 ppg)

Incoming Transfers (3): F Quincy Guerrier (13.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg at Syracuse), G De’Vion Harmon (12.9 ppg at Oklahoma), G Jacob Young (14.1 ppg at Rutgers)

Incoming Recruits (4): C Nate Bittle (No. 42), G Rivaldo Soares (JUCO), C Isaac Johnson (No. 73 in 2019), F Ethan Butler (NR)

Projected Starting Five: C Franck Kepnang, 6-11, So. F Quincy Guerrier, 6-8, Jr. F Eric Williams, 6-7, R-Sr. G Will Richardson, 6-5, Sr. G De’Vion Harmon, 6-2, Jr.

Projected Bench: G Jacob Young, 6-3, Grad C N’Faly Dante, 6-11, Jr. (*out until December -- knee injury) C Nate Bittle, 7-0, Fr. G Rivaldo Soares, 6-6, Jr. F Lok Wur, 6-9, R-So. F Ethan Butler, 6-6, Fr. C Isaac Johnson, 7-0, Fr. The Skinny: Another year and another roster overhaul for Oregon, who lost seven of its top ten scorers from last season, including All-Pac-12 selections Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi. Luckily for the Ducks, no Pac-12 coach has adjusted to college basketball’s ever-changing landscape, as well as Dana Altman, who has seemingly perfected the art of roster construction over the last decade. Altman’s ability to parlay the transfer market into continued success has served him well in recent years. The veteran coach is banking on a similar result this season.

Altman will rely heavily on a pair of returning seniors – Will Richardson and Eric Williams Jr. – to set the tone for this year’s squad. Richardson, a silky smooth combo guard, has been a role player for most of his career but appears poised to take over the reins this season. Williams, a good rebounder and defender at the three spot, was the perfect glue guy last year and will likely play a similar role in 2021-22. Also returning to the mix is a trio of frontcourt players—N’Faly Dante, Franck Kepnang, and Lok Wur–who should factor prominently into the rotation. When healthy, Dante is the likely starter at the center position. However, the rugged big man tore his ACL last December and isn’t expected to return to action for another two months. Until then, the Ducks will need Kepnang to hold down the fort.

Although Oregon returns a solid core, let’s be frank, the fate of this year’s team will likely be determined by its collection of newcomers, which includes a trio of elite transfers in guards De’Vion Harmon (from Oklahoma) and Jacob Young (Rutgers), as well as combo forward Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse), who was an All-ACC selection last season. The trio combined for over 50 points per game last year and is expected to carry a heavy load for the Ducks in 2021-22. The other newcomers include freshman centers, Nate Bittle and Isaac Johnson. Bittle, a four-star prospect, is expected to see meaningful action this season, while Johnson, a four-star recruit from the 2019 class, is still shaking off the rust after returning from a two-year LDS mission. Also joining the Ducks is junior wing Rivaldo Soares, a JUCO All-American last season, and freshman forward Ethan Butler, a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16)

USC head coach Andy Enfield (D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Images)

3. USC

Last Season: 25-8 overall, 15-5 conference (2nd place)

Players Lost (3): C Evan Mobley* (NBA), G Tahj Eaddy* (graduated), G Noah Baumann (transferred to Georgia)

Returning Players (9): F Isaiah Mobley* (9.9 ppg), G Drew Peterson* (9.8 ppg), G-F Isaiah White*^ (7.6 ppg), G Ethan Anderson (5.7 ppg), F Chevez Goodwin^ (5.6 ppg), F Max Agbonkpolo (3.9 ppg), F Boubacar Coulibaly (1.3 ppg), G Reese Dixon-Waters (0.5 ppg), F Joshua Morgan (0.3 ppg)

Incoming Transfer (1): G Boogie Ellis (10.2 ppg at Memphis)

Incoming Recruits (3): G Malik Thomas (No. 77), F Harrison Horney (NR), F Kobe Johnson (NR)

Projected Starting Five: F Chevez Goodwin, 6-9, Grad F Isaiah Mobley, 6-10, Jr. G-F Isaiah White, 6-7, Grad G Drew Peterson, 6-9, Sr. G Ethan Anderson, 6-1, Jr.

Projected Bench: G Boogie Ellis, 6-3, Jr. F Max Agbonkpolo, 6-9, Jr. F Joshua Morgan, 6-11, R-So. G Reese Dixon-Waters, 6-5, R-Fr. G Malik Thomas, 6-4, Fr. F Harrison Horney, 6-9, Fr. F Boubacar Coulibaly, 6-10, So. F Kobe Johnson, 6-6, Fr.

The Skinny: After seven inconsistent seasons at USC, head coach Andy Enfield finally had his breakthrough in Year 8. Everything seemed to fall in place last season for Enfield, who guided the Trojans to a 25-8 record and an Elite Eight appearance – the program’s first since 2001. It will be challenging to replace last season’s Pac-12 POY Evan Mobley, who left school early for the NBA. However, many pundits think USC is set up for continued success this season, with six of its top eight scorers returning.

The most notable returner is junior forward Isaiah Mobley, who is ready to escape the shadow of his talented younger brother. The elder Mobley was terrific in USC’s tournament run and proved he could excel on college basketball’s biggest stage. That experience should help him this season when he transitions into the role of the no. 1 option in USC’s offense. Anchoring the frontcourt along with Mobley is redshirt senior Chevez Goodwin and junior Max Agbonkpolo. Both were valuable reserves last season but are expected to have more prominent roles in 2021-22. Also returning to the mix are Boubacar Coulibaly and Joshua Morgan. The duo played sparingly last year but have a ton of upside. Freshman forward Harrison Horney provides additional depth in the frontcourt.

In the backcourt, USC will lean heavily on a pair of returning seniors -- Drew Peterson and Isaiah White. Both were regular starters and steady contributors on last year’s squad. At 6-foot-9, Peterson is one of the most versatile guards in the Pac-12, while White is known for his defense and high motor. Another key returner is junior Ethan Anderson, who is back to running the point full-time after missing a chunk of last season with a back injury. Anderson, who lost 20 pounds over the summer, has looked impressive in preseason action and is primed for a bounce-back season. The X-factor in USC’s backcourt is junior Boogie Ellis, who transferred from Memphis in the offseason. Known for his ability to score in bunches, the combo guard was named the AAC’s Sixth Man of the Year last season. Don’t be surprised to see Ellis assume a similar role with the Trojans this year. A trio of freshmen wings—Reese Dixon-Waters, Malik Thomas, and Kobe Johnson—should provide additional depth off the bench.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 32)

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd ()

4. ARIZONA

Last Season: 17-9 overall, 11-9 conference (5th place)

Players Lost (7): G James Akinjo* (transferred to Baylor), G Jemarl Baker Jr. (transferred to Fresno State), F-C Jordan Brown (transferred to Louisiana), G Terrell Brown Jr. (transferred to Washington), F Ira Lee (transferred to George Washington), F Daniel Batcho (transferred to Texas Tech), F Tibet Gorener (transferred to San Jose State)

Returning Players (6): F Azuolas Tubelis* (12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg), G Bennedict Mathurin* (10.8 ppg), C Christian Koloko* (5.3 ppg), G Dalen Terry* (4.6 ppg), G Kerr Kriisa (5.5 ppg), F Tautvilas Tubelis (0.2 ppg)

Incoming Transfers (4): F Kim Aiken Jr. (11.3 ppg at Eastern Washington), G Justin Kier (9.5 ppg at Georgia), G Pelle Larsson (8.2 ppg at Utah), C Oumar Ballo (2.5 ppg at Gonzaga)

Incoming Recruits (2): G Shane Nowell (No. 90), G Adama Bal (NR) Projected Starting Five: C Christian Koloko, 7-1, Jr. F Azuolas Tubelis, 6-11, So. G Ben Mathurin, 6-6, So. G Pelle Larsson, 6-5, So. G Kerr Kriisa, 6-3, So.

Projected Bench: F Kim Aiken Jr., 6-7, Grad G Dalen Terry, 6-7, So. G Justin Kier, 6-4, Grad C Oumar Ballo, 7-0, R-So. G Adama Bal, 6-6, Fr. G Shane Nowell, 6-6, Fr. F Tautvilas Tubelis, 6-7, So.

The Skinny: The Tommy Lloyd era officially begins in Tucson after Arizona parted ways with longtime coach Sean Miller at the end of last season. Luckily for Lloyd, Miller left a cupboard full of talent for the first-year head coach. The Wildcats return four starters, including Azuolas Tubelis and Ben Mathurin, who were both named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last season. The duo is expected to lead a talented and balanced Arizona squad, which also added some key transfers in the offseason.

It’s always a crapshoot trying to project how existing players will acclimate to a new coach and system, but Lloyd’s fast-paced style should benefit Tubelis (Lithuania) and Mathurin (Canada), who were both terrific at this summer’s FIBA U19 World Cup. Other returners include Kerr Kriisa, Christian Koloko, and Dalen Terry – all rotation players last year who are expected to have even bigger roles in 2021-22. Kriisa has reportedly looked impressive in preseason action and will be given the keys to Arizona’s offense this season. Koloko, an imposing 7-foot-1 center, has also had a productive offseason and will anchor the frontcourt alongside Tubelis. Terry, meanwhile, gives Lloyd a versatile weapon in the backcourt. Another returnee is sophomore forward Tautvilas Tubelis, Azuolas’s twin brother, who provides additional depth off the bench.

Arizona added some serious talent from the transfer portal this offseason. The most notable addition is sophomore Pelle Larsson (Utah). The combo guard is recovering from foot surgery (that was performed in August) but could be ready for the season opener on Nov. 9. Larsson, who is expected to start in the backcourt alongside Kriisa, should be a perfect fit in Arizona’s new-look offense. The Wildcats also snagged a couple of seasoned veterans in Kim Aiken Jr. (Eastern Washington) and Justin Kier (Georgia). Aiken, a two-time all-conference selection at EWU, was the Big Sky’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. The fifth-year senior is expected to provide toughness and defensive versatility to Arizona’s frontcourt. Kier is a sixth-year senior who is known for his outside shooting and scoring ability. Oumar Ballo, another incoming transfer, followed Lloyd from Spokane to Tucson. The 7-foot center gives Arizona additional depth off the bench. In addition to the transfers, Arizona signed a pair of four-star wings in Adama Bal and Shane Nowell, who could factor into the rotation as well.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 32)

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley

5. ARIZONA STATE

Last Season: 11-14 overall, 7-10 conference (9th place)

Players Lost (9): G Remy Martin* (transferred to Kansas), G Josh Christopher* (NBA), G Alonzo Verge Jr.* (transferred to Nebraska), G Holland Woods (transferred to Grand Canyon), G Jaelen House (transferred to New Mexico), F Taeshon Cherry (transferred to Grand Canyon), F-C Chris Osten (transferred to Northern Illinois), G Caleb Christopher (transferred to Tennessee Tech), F Pavlo Dziuba (transferred to Maryland)

Returning Players (4): F Marcus Bagley (10.8 ppg), F Jalen Graham* (8.1 ppg), F Kimani Lawrence*^ (8.1 ppg), G Luther Muhammad (injury redshirt last year; 7.0 ppg at Ohio State in 2019-20)

Incoming Transfers (3): G Marreon Jackson (18.1 ppg, 5.9 apg at Toledo), G Jay Heath (14.5 ppg at Boston College), G D.J. Horne (15.1 ppg at Illinois State)

Incoming Recruits (6): C Enoch Boakye (No. 27), F-C Alonzo Gaffney (JUCO), G-F Jamiya Neal (NR), F Will Felton (NR), G-F Demari Williams (NR), G Justin Rochelin (NR)

Projected Starting Five: F Jalen Graham, 6-9, Jr. F Kimani Lawrence, 6-6, Grad F Marcus Bagley, 6-8, So. G Luther Muhammad, 6-3, R-Jr. G Marreon Jackson, 6-1, Grad

Projected Bench: G Jay Heath, 6-3, Jr. C Enoch Boakye, 6-10, Fr. G D.J. Horne, 6-1, Jr. F-C Alonzo Gaffney, 6-9, Jr. G-F Jamiya Neal, 6-6, Fr. G-F Demari Williams, 6-6, Fr. F Will Felton, 6-8, Fr. G Justin Rochelin, 6-4, Fr.

The Skinny: After a disappointing 2020-21 season, Arizona State experienced a mass exodus in the offseason, with nine scholarship players leaving the program via the transfer portal or early entry into the NBA Draft. The good news: the Sun Devils return its starting frontcourt of Jalen Graham, Kimani Lawrence, and Marcus Bagley, who surprisingly returned to Tempe after testing the NBA Draft waters. The trio gives head coach Bobby Hurley a solid core to build around and should team nicely with the talented transfers ASU added in the offseason.

Bagley, a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, has the potential to be a star. However, playing alongside ball-dominant guards last season, he was not able to showcase his entire offensive repertoire. The sophomore wing, however, will likely be the focal point of the Sun Devil attack this year. Lawrence, who is exercising his extra “COVID year” of eligibility, is expected to provide leadership and versatility as a fifth-year senior, while Graham, a junior, is looking to build off a solid 2020-21 campaign. He was quietly one of the better all-around post players in the Pac-12 last season. The forgotten man on ASU’s roster is redshirt junior Luther Muhammad, who was a two-year starter at Ohio State before joining the Sun Devils last April. Muhammad sat out last season with a shoulder injury, but he’s healthy now and expected to make a significant impact in 2021-22.

With so many roster spots to fill, ASU was active on the transfer market and struck gold with the addition of guards Marreon Jackson (Toledo), Jay Heath (Boston College), and DJ Horne (Illinois State) -- all of whom led their respective teams in scoring last year. Jackson, the MAC Player of the Year last season, is considered one of the prizes of the transfer portal. The crafty point guard was one of the top mid-major players in the country last year and brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the program. Heath and Horne, both combo guards, are known for their scoring prowess but also have the ability to create for others. In addition to the transfers, ASU signed a top-25 recruiting class, which is headlined by five-star center Enoch Boakye. The imposing center from Canada adds some much-needed size and rebounding to ASU’s front line. Forward Alonzo Gaffney, a JUCO transfer, should also figure prominently into the rotation with his length and athleticism. Incoming freshmen Jamiya Neal, Will Felton, Demari Williams, and Justin Rochelin round out the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 64)

Washington State head coach Kyle Smith ((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu))

6. WASHINGTON STATE

Last Season: 14-13 overall, 7-12 conference (10th place)

Players Lost (3): G Isaac Bonton* (graduated), F Aljaz Kunc (transferred to Iowa State), C Volodymyr Markovetskyy (transferred)

Returning Players (10): G Noah Williams* (14.1 ppg), F Efe Abogidi* (8.9 ppg), C Dishon Jackson* (7.2 ppg), F Andrej Jakimovski* (5.5 ppg), F D.J. Rodman (6.1 ppg), G TJ Bamba (4.2 ppg), G Ryan Rapp (3.5 ppg), F Tony Miller^ (1.9 ppg), F Carlos Rosario (0.3 ppg), G Jefferson Koulibaly (redshirted last year)

Incoming Transfers (2): G Michael Flowers (21.0 ppg at South Alabama), G Tyrell Roberts (19.2 ppg at UC San Diego)

Incoming Recruits (2): F Mouhamed Gueye (No. 61), G Myles Rice (NR)

Projected Starting Five: C Dishon Jackson, 6-10, So. F Efe Abogidi, 6-10, So. F Andrej Jakimovski, 6-8, So. G Noah Williams, 6-5, Jr. G Tyrell Roberts, 5-11, R-Jr.

Projected Bench: G Michael Flowers, 6-1, Grad F D.J. Rodman, 6-6, Jr. F Mouhamed Gueye, 6-11, Fr. G TJ Bamba, 6-5, So. G Ryan Rapp, 6-5, Jr. F Tony Miller, 6-6, Grad G Jefferson Koulibaly, 6-3, R-Fr. G Myles Rice, 6-2, Fr. F Carlos Rosario, 6-7, So.

The Skinny: Washington State is coming off its first winning season in nine years, and head coach Kyle Smith clearly has the program trending in the right direction. The Cougars return most of its rotation, including four starters, from last year’s squad and are expected to make another jump in 2021-22. In the offseason, Washington State added a pair of high-level transfers and the program’s highest-ranked recruit since Klay Thompson. On paper, it looks like the Cougars have enough to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008.

Much of the preseason buzz surrounding Washington State is centered on junior Noah Williams. The dynamic combo guard has superstar potential but needs to become more consistent this season. It’s unclear who will start alongside Williams, but the most likely candidate is Tyrell Roberts (UC San Diego) or Michael Flowers (South Alabama), who each transferred into the program this offseason. Roberts, a former D-II All-American, is a lightning-quick point guard who has impressed the coaching staff with scoring ability and leadership. Flowers was one of the nation’s top scorers last season (21 PPG) and capable of playing either guard spot. The backcourt will also include a trio of returning wings—DJ Rodman, TJ Bamba, and Ryan Rapp—who were all part of the regular rotation last season. Freshmen Jefferson Koulibaly and Myles Rice will provide additional depth off the bench.

Anchoring the frontcourt is a pair of sophomores, Efe Abogidi and Dishon Jackson. Both were named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last season and are poised to take another step this year. Abogidi, a versatile 6-10 forward, is one of the league’s most exciting players. With his talent and freak athleticism, he is widely considered an NBA prospect. Jackson, meanwhile, is a throwback big man who is most comfortable doing his damage on the low block. Also returning in the frontcourt is Andrej Jakimovski, who flirted with the idea of transferring but eventually decided to stay put in Pullman. The 6-8 combo forward struggled with his shot last season (only 31 percent) but found other ways to contribute. The frontcourt should get a big boost from incoming freshman Mouhamed Gueye, a four-star prospect. The dynamic 6-11 forward has an intriguing blend of size, talent, and athleticism. Rounding out the frontcourt is Tony Miller, a fifth-year senior, and sophomore Carlos Rosario, who played sparingly last season.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (First Four)

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase ((AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo))

7. STANFORD

Last Season: 14-13 overall, 10-10 conference (T-6th place)

Players Lost (3): F Oscar da Silva* (graduated), F Ziaire Williams* (NBA), G Daejon Davis (transferred to Washington)

Returning Players (9): F Jaiden Delaire* (12.5 ppg), F Spencer Jones* (8.2 ppg), G Michael O’Connell* (6.7 ppg), G Noah Taitz (3.3 ppg), F Lukas Kisunas (3.3 ppg), F Max Murrell (2.3 ppg), F Brandon Angel (1.7 ppg), F James Keefe (1.3 ppg), C Keenan Fitzmorris

Incoming Transfers: None

Incoming Recruits (4): F Harrison Ingram (No. 15), G Isa Silva (No. 76), F-C Maxime Raynaud (NR), G Jarvis Moss (NR)

Projected Starting Five: F Lukas Kisunas, 6-10, Sr. F Jaiden Delaire, 6-9, Sr. F Harrison Ingram, 6-8, Fr. F Spencer Jones, 6-7, Jr. G Michael O’Connell, 6-2, So.

Projected Bench: G Isa Silva, 6-4, Fr. G Noah Taitz, 6-3, So. F Brandon Angel, 6-8, So. C Maxime Raynaud, 7-1, Fr. F Max Murrell, 6-9, So. G Jarvis Moss, 6-4, Fr. F James Keefe, 6-9, Jr. C Keenan Fitzmorris, 7-0, R-Jr.

The Skinny: Stanford lost three of its top four scorers but return most of the rotation from a team that went .500 in conference play. Jaiden Delaire, the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player last season, is expected to lead a veteran Cardinal squad that is still seeking its first NCAA Tournament berth in the Jerod Haase era. It could be a make-or-break year for Haase, who is heading into his sixth season as Stanford’s head coach.

After playing in the shadow of Oscar da Silva the last few seasons, Delaire is expected to anchor Stanford’s frontcourt in 2021-22. The versatile 6-9 forward improved nearly every aspect of his game last season and is primed to have a big senior year. Also returning up front is senior Lukas Kisunas, who was a part-time starter last season. The bruising post player is a lunch-pail type of guy who doesn’t mind doing the dirty work. The Cardinal, however, will need sophomore forwards Brandon Angel and Max Murrell to take a big step from Year 1 to Year 2. Both were four-star prospects coming out of high school but played sparingly last season. Also returning to the mix are juniors James Keefe and Keenan Fitzmorris, who should provide additional depth in the frontcourt. The X-factor might be incoming freshman Maxime Raynaud, a versatile 7-1 center from France, who has been impressive in preseason action.

For a second straight season, Stanford’s backcourt will feature an incoming five-star freshman. Last season, it was Zaire Williams…and the results were a mixed bag. This season, it will be Harrison Ingram, a 6-8 wing known for his versatility and high basketball IQ. He’s expected to be a day-one starter alongside returnees Spencer Jones and Michael O’Connell. Jones, a junior, is one of the league’s best three-pointer shooters. Stanford, however, will need him to play a more prominent role in the offense this season. O’Connell, meanwhile, was one of the pleasant surprises last season. He started 18 games as a true freshman and proved to be a steady option at the point guard spot. The first guard coming off the bench will likely be freshman Isa Silva, a four-star prospect. Silva, a savvy combo guard, is known for his scoring and passing ability. Sophomore Noah Taitz and freshman Jarvis Moss provide additional depth off the bench.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

Oregon State Wayne Tinkle

8. OREGON STATE

Last Season: 20-13 overall, 10-10 conference (T-6th place)

Players Lost (6): G Ethan Thompson* (graduated), G Zach Reichle* (graduated), F Alfred Hollins (transferred), F Dearon Tucker (transferred to Indiana State), G Tariq Silver (transferred to Austin Peay), G Julien Franklin (transferred to Cal Poly)

Returning Players (7): G Jarod Lucas* (12.7 ppg), F Warith Alatishe* (9.5 PPG), C Roman Silva*^ (5.6 PPG), F Maurice Calloo (5.8 PPG), G Gianni Hunt (5.2 PPG), F Rodrigue Andela (4.3 PPG), F Isaiah Johnson (1.4 PPG)

Incoming Transfers (5): G Xzavier Malone-Key (12.3 ppg at Fairleigh Dickinson), G Tre’ Williams (5.8 ppg at Minnesota), C Chol Marial (1.6 ppg at Maryland), F Ahmad Rand (played three games at Memphis), G Dexter Akanno (0.7 ppg at Marquette)

Incoming Recruits (2): G DaShawn Davis (JUCO), F Glenn Taylor Jr. (NR)

Projected Starting Five: C Roman Silva, 7-1, Grad F Warith Alatishe, 6-8, Sr. G Tre’ Williams, 6-6, Jr. G Jarod Lucas, 6-4, Jr. G Dashawn Davis, 6-2, Jr.

Projected Bench: G Gianni Hunt, 6-4, Jr. F Maurice Calloo, 6-10, Sr. G Xzavier Malone-Key, 6-4, Sr. C Chol Marial, 7-2, Jr. F Ahmad Rand, 6-8, R-Jr. F Rodrigue Andela, 6-8, Sr. F Glenn Taylor Jr., 6-6, Fr. F Isaiah Johnson, 6-6, So. G Dexter Akanno, 6-5, Jr.

The Skinny: Oregon State is hoping to replicate the magic from last season’s improbable run to the Elite Eight. However, that’s easier said than done, especially without team leaders Ethan Thompson and Zach Reichle, who both graduated in the spring. The Beavers, however, return a bulk of its rotation from last season, including starters Jarod Lucas, Warith Alatishe, and Roman Silva, who decided to utilize his extra COVID year. In the offseason, head coach Wayne Tinkle also added a handful of transfers and signed a JUCO All-American, but will it be enough to get Oregon State back to the NCAA Tournament?

Alatishe, a senior, was one of the league’s breakout stars last season after successfully making the jump from tiny Nicholls State to the Pac-12. The 6-7 forward is one of the conference’s top rebounders and defenders and is expected to anchor an experienced Beaver frontcourt, which consists entirely of upperclassmen. Three additional seniors—Roman Silva, Maurice Calloo, and Rodrigue Andela—also return to the fold. Silva, a throwback big man with a soft touch around the hoop, will likely start alongside Alatishe, while Calloo and Andela provide quality depth off the bench. Calloo, in particular, was solid during Oregon State’s tourney run and could be poised for a breakout year. Tinkle also added a couple of intriguing transfers in Chol Marial (Maryland) and Ahmad Rand (Memphis), who could factor into the rotation as well.

The backcourt will feature a pair of returning juniors in Jarod Lucas and Gianni Hunt. Lucas has been a role player early in his career but is expected to wear the label of “go-to guy” in the Beaver offense this season. The talented shooting guard, who can score at all three levels, appears ready for the challenge. Hunt, a steady combo guard, will likely compete for a starting spot with Dashawn Davis, a dynamic point guard who was a JUCO All-American last season at Trinity Valley College. Another newcomer expected to play big minutes is Tre’ Williams, who transferred from Minnesota. The 6-6 wing was a part-time starter for the Gophers last season and should bring length and versatility to OSU’s backcourt. Two more transfers, Xzavier Malone-Key and Dexter Akanno are expected to provide quality depth off the bench, while sophomore Isaiah Johnson and freshman Glenn Taylor Jr. round out the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle (AP)

9. COLORADO

Last Season: 23-9 overall, 14-6 conference (3rd place)

Players Lost (6): G McKinley Wright* (graduated), F Jeriah Horne (transferred to Tulsa), G-F D’Shawn Schwartz* (transferred to George Mason), C Dallas Walton* (transferred to Wake Forest), G Maddox Daniels (graduated), F Alexander Strating (graduated)

Returning Players (7): F Evan Battey* (10.1 ppg), G Eli Parquet* (5.2 ppg), F Jabari Walker (7.6 ppg), G Keeshawn Barthelemy (3.7 ppg), F Tristan da Silva (2.7 ppg), G Luke O’Brien (1.5 ppg), G Nique Clifford (1.0 ppg)

Incoming Transfers: None

Incoming Recruits (5): C Lawson Lovering (No. 59), G K.J. Simpson (No. 85), G-F Quincy Allen (No. 101), G Javon Ruffin (NR), G Julian Hammond III (NR)

Projected Starting Five: F Evan Battey, 6-8, R-Sr. F Tristan da Silva, 6-10, So. F Jabari Walker, 6-9, So. G Elijah Parquet, 6-4, Sr. G Keeshawn Barthelemy, 6-2, R-So.

Projected Bench: G K.J. Simpson, 6-2, Fr. C Lawson Lovering, 7-1, Fr. G Nique Clifford, 6-6, So. G Luke O’Brien, 6-8, So. G Julian Hammond III, 6-3, Fr. G Javon Ruffin, 6-5, Fr. G-F Quincy Allen, 6-8, Fr. (will miss entire season -- hip injury) The Skinny: It could be a transitional year for Colorado, who lost five of its top seven scorers from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad, including all-conference point guard McKinley Wright. The Buffs signed a top-10 recruiting class—which should cushion the blow—and also return a pair of senior starters in Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet. However, the two seniors are the only upperclassmen among Colorado’s 12 scholarship players. The glaring presence of youth and inexperience on the roster could pose a problem for Tad Boyle, who is entering his 12th season as the Buffaloes head coach.

The frontcourt, however, should be a strength for Colorado this season. Battey, a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, is one of the most unique players in the conference. The wide-bodied (and undersized) five man is surprisingly agile for a player his size. With tremendous footwork and passing ability, the Buffs will be able to run a lot of its offense through the big man. Also returning up front is combo forward Jabari Walker, who was named to the Pac-12-All-Freshman team last season. His ability to stretch the floor will be critical in Colorado’s half-court offense. Another sophomore who will be counted on to produce is Tristan da Silva, a versatile 6-10 forward. He’ll get an opportunity to play starter’s minutes this season. The X-factor in the frontcourt is freshman Lawson Lovering, who has looked impressive in the preseason. The 7-1 center gives Colorado a different dimension on the floor with his length and versatility.

In the backcourt, Parquet is expected to set the tone for the Buffs, especially on the defensive end of the floor, where he is one of the league’s elite on-ball defenders. Redshirt sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy emerged in the offseason and has the tall task of replacing Wright as the team’s starting point guard. However, the coaching staff is confident that Barthelemy, a steady ball handler and capable scorer, can answer the call. Another player turning heads in the preseason has been freshman KJ Simpson. The combo guard will likely be one of the first players off Colorado’s bench. A couple of sophomore wings—Nique Clifford and Luke O’Brien—will have an opportunity to crack the regular rotation after playing sparingly last year. Freshman guards Julian Hammond and Javon Ruffin, a potential redshirt candidate, round out the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins ((AP Photo/Isaac Brekken))



10. WASHINGTON

Last Season: 5-21 overall, 4-16 conference (11th place)

Players Lost (7): G Quade Green* (graduated), G Marcus Tsohonis (transferred to VCU), G Erik Stevenson* (transferred to South Carolina), F Hameir Wright* (transferred to North Texas), G RaeQuan Battle (transferred to Montana State), G Nate Pryor (transferred to New Mexico State), F J’Raan Brooks (transferred to UC San Diego)

Returning Players (5): G Jamal Bey* (10.3 ppg), F Nate Roberts* (5.2 ppg), C Riley Sorn (3.1 ppg), G Cole Bajema (3.1 ppg), G Dominiq Penn (redshirted last year)

Incoming Transfers (4): G Daejon Davis (10.3 ppg at Stanford), F Emmitt Matthews Jr. (7.8 ppg at West Virginia), G Terrell Brown Jr. (7.3 ppg at Arizona), G P.J. Fuller (5.8 ppg at TCU)

Incoming Recruits (3): F Langston Wilson (JUCO), F Jackson Grant (No. 88), F Samuel Ariyibi (NR)

Projected Starting Five: F Nate Roberts, 6-11, R-Jr. F Emmitt Matthews Jr., 6-7, Sr. G Jamal Bey, 6-6, Sr. G Terrell Brown Jr., 6-3, Grad G Daejon Davis, 6-3, Grad

Projected Bench: F Langston Wilson, 6-9, Jr. G P.J. Fuller, 6-4, Jr. F Jackson Grant, 6-10, Fr. G Cole Bajema, 6-7, Jr. C Riley Sorn, 7-5, R-Jr. G Dominiq Penn, 6-2, R-Fr. F Samuel Ariyibi, 6-8, Fr.

The Skinny: Washington lost four of its top five scorers, but that’s probably okay. The Huskies were in need of a fresh start after posting a 5-21 record and finishing 11th in the conference standings. In the offseason, head coach Mike Hopkins hit the transfer portal and added a solid group of veterans, all of whom hail from the Seattle area. Hopkins is hopeful the transfers can inject some life into the program, which has fallen on hard times the past two seasons. The newcomers should team nicely with returning starters, Jamal Bey and Nate Roberts.

Bey, a senior, is one of the few holdovers in Washington’s revamped backcourt. He led the Pac-12 in three-point shooting last season, hitting a remarkable 50.7 percent from beyond the arc. He gives the Huskies a legitimate 3-and-D player at the wing position. Washington is also excited about the arrival of point guard Daejon Davis, who decided to utilize his extra (COVID) year. Davis, a four-year starter at Stanford, never lived up to his full potential with the Cardinal, so a change of scenery could be helpful. Also transferring into the program is redshirt senior Terrell Brown Jr. (Arizona) and junior PJ Fuller (TCU). Both were part-time starters last year and should play integral roles in Washington’s backcourt this season. Cole Bajema, a junior, had an up-and-down 2020-21 season but has the potential to be a valuable weapon off the bench. Redshirt freshman Dominiq Penn provides additional depth in the backcourt.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Huskies’ frontcourt, which returns only two players from last year’s squad. One of them is Roberts, an athletic rim-running big who started every game last season. The other is redshirt junior Riley Sorn, a 7-5 center, who is expected to provide length and shot-blocking off the bench. Washington, however, added some intriguing frontcourt players, including senior Emmitt Matthews. The 6-7 forward transferred from Marquette, where he was a three-year starter. Matthews can play either forward spot but is expected to start at the four in Washington’s small-ball lineup. The X-factor in the frontcourt is Langston Wilson, who was a star in the JUCO ranks last season. Don’t be surprised if Wilson, a high-flying power forward, develops into one of the Pac-12’s most exciting players. Freshmen Jackson Grant, a four-star prospect, and Samuel Ariyibi round out the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: None

Utah head coach Craig Smith

11. UTAH

Last Season: 12-13 overall, 8-11 conference (8th place)

Players Lost (8): F Timmy Allen* (transferred to Texas), G Alfonso Plummer (transferred to Illinois), F Mikael Jantunen* (turned pro), G Pelle Larsson* (transferred to Arizona), G Ian Martinez (transferred to Maryland), G Rylan Jones* (transferred to Utah State), G-F Jordan Kellier (transferred to Siena), G-F Brendan Wenzel (transferred to Wyoming)

Returning Players (4): C Branden Carlson* (9.4 ppg), F Riley Battin (6.6 ppg), C Lahat Thioune (1.4 ppg), G Jaxon Brenchley (0.5 ppg)

Incoming Transfers (6): G David Jenkins Jr. (14.8 ppg at UNLV), G Marco Anthony (10.0 ppg at Utah State), F Dusan Mahorcic (9.9 ppg at Illinois State), G Rollie Worster (9.1 ppg at Utah State), G Both Gach (6.8 ppg at Minnesota), G Gabe Madsen (1.5 ppg at Cincinnati)

Incoming Recruits (2): G Lazar Stefanovic (NR), F Bostyn Holt (JUCO)

Projected Starting Five: C Branden Carlson, 7-0, Jr. F Riley Battin, 6-9, Sr. G Both Gach, 6-6, Sr. G David Jenkins Jr., 6-1, Grad G Rollie Worster, 6-4, So.

Projected Bench: G Marco Anthony, 6-5, Grad F Dusan Mahorcic, 6-10, Sr. G Jaxon Brenchley, 6-5, Jr. C Lahat Thioune, 6-10, R-Jr. G Gabe Madsen, 6-6, So. F Bostyn Holt, 6-6, Jr. G Lazar Stefanovic, 6-7, Fr.

The Skinny: The Pac-12’s biggest wild card heading into the season is Utah, who not only has a new head coach but eight new scholarship players as well. At the end of last season, the program replaced longtime coach Larry Krystowiak with Craig Smith, who was at Utah State the previous three seasons. Smith, a rising star in the coaching ranks, quickly went to work rebuilding the Utes’ roster, which contained only two players from last year’s regular rotation. Surprisingly, he was able to assemble a solid roster, adding six transfers and two new recruits. But let’s keep it real; with so many new faces in the fold, Smith’s first season in SLC will likely be an uphill battle.

The good news: Smith has a budding star in junior Branden Carlsen, who is expected to anchor Utah’s frontcourt. The 7-foot center was one of the nation’s leading shot blockers last season and has all the tools to become one of the best two-way post players in the Pac-12. Also returning up front is senior Riley Battin, a solid stretch four known for his toughness and high basketball IQ. The Utes’ frontcourt is expecting a big boost from senior Dusan Mahorcic, a transfer from Illinois State. The versatile 6-10 forward can play inside or out and should give Smith a valuable weapon to utilize off the bench. Returnee Lahat Thioune and JUCO transfer Bostyn Holt provide additional depth in the frontcourt.

In the backcourt, Utah will lean heavily on David Jenkins Jr., a grad transfer from UNLV. Jenkins, an All-Mountain West selection last season, is a big-time scorer who can play either guard spot. Another transfer expected to make a significant impact is senior wing Both Gach -- a familiar face to most Utah fans. Gach played his first two seasons with the Utes before transferring to Minnesota last year. He’s back in SLC and hopes to finish his collegiate career with a bang. For additional help on the perimeter, Smith didn’t have to look too far. He was able to convince his starting backcourt from Utah State—Rollie Worster and Marco Anthony—to follow him to SLC. Both players are expected to log starter’s minutes this season. Another transfer, Gabe Madsen, who came over from Cincinnati, could also factor into the rotation. Junior Jaxon Brenchley and freshman Lazar Stefanovic should provide additional depth off the bench.

Postseason Prediction: None

Cal head coach Mark Fox (USA Today)