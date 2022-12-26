The local portal additions to the Sun Devils’ roster continued post-Christmas as former Scottsdale Saguaro High School offensive lineman Bram Walden, who was a four-star prospect ranked No. 2 among in-state recruits in the 2021 class, publicly announced that he has pledged to Arizona State.

The lineman has a couple of connections on the ASU staff that undoubtedly aided his decision. During his prep career, he played for then-head coach Jason Mohns, now Arizona State’s tight ends coach, and won two state titles with the Sabercats. Last season at Oregon, his offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is now the Sun Devils’ first-year head coach.





The 6-5 302-pound Walden redshirted his first year in Eugene and sat out the 2022 campaign due to injury. He will have three years of eligibility remaining but could have another year if his eventual NCAA hardship waiver is approved.





Aside from Walden, ASU added three other offensive linemen from the portal to compensate for the losses of LaDarius Henderson and Ben Scott, who transferred, as well as starters Des Holmes and Chris Martinez, who exhausted their eligibility). Leif Fautanu arrived from UNLV, Ben Coleman played for Cal, and Aaron Frost arrives from Nevada, and all three have started for mostly their entire college career with their respective teams.





Other offensive linemen added in this recruiting cycle were junior college transfers Maxwell Iheanachor out of east Los Angeles College (projected at tackle) and Kyle Scott out of Riverside, who will probably be a backup guard. Local Mesa Mountain View High School Sirri Kandiyeli is the lone incoming freshman offensive lineman and is projected at tackle.





For a more in-depth analysis of this position, as well as the rest of the ASU team, check out our roster analysis feature.