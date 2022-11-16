Arizona State senior linebacker Merlin Robertson is the definition of a soft-spoken leader. He plays a position that calls for communication and vocalism but does so in a manner that begs his teammates to follow his example rather than his verbiage. This quiet persona extends to the media as well. You’d be able to count on one hand the number of times Robertson has sat down to answer questions since the beginning of the season. Fellow linebacker and defensive captain Kyle Soelle, on the other hand, goes in front of reporters on a weekly basis. The contrast reflects their personalities, and it allows for the few times Robertson does speak to carry great weight.





“How do you handle adversity?” Robertson asked rhetorically in response to a question about where the team’s motivation will come from during the final two games. “Are you going to fold and b**ch out, or are you going to get up and fight? I’m going to get up and fight.”





Robertson hasn’t thought too much about the emotions that he’ll carry onto the field on Saturday for the final time at Sun Devil Stadium. He’s focused on the task at hand, beating Oregon State and then beating Arizona. He did acknowledge, however, the special place this program and school have in his heart.





“It really hasn’t hit me yet, but I have wondered how I’m going to feel in that moment,” Robertson remarked. “I'm thankful for this University and the coaches for never giving up on me. I’ve learned a lot.”





Xazavian Valladay has arguably been Arizona State’s most valuable offensive weapon in 2022. He’s 14 yards away from reaching 1,00 for the season. Through 10 games, he’s just below a 100-yard average, and he’s scored a whopping 15 touchdowns. His production hasn’t slumped, even when the rest of the offense and the team as a whole has. The key to his success? Not worrying about the stats and accolades that will come if he plays his game the right way.





“I don’t even keep track of my stats, to be honest with you,” Valladay explained. “I just want to really enjoy and cherish the rest of my time I have with my teammates. That’s why our practices have been so spirited.”





It’s Valladay’s first season in maroon and gold, but he’s packed enough experience into this year that it feels like multiple.





“I haven’t been here for four years, but it feels like two and a half,” he joked.





ASU is focused on Oregon State this week, but the Territorial Cup is lingering on the minds of players. Without a bowl to be played for, beating the Wildcats in Tucson has become the main focal point of salvaging a lost season. ASU hasn’t lost the rivalry game since 2016, but will likely be underdogs heading into next week’s ballgame. Valladay hasn’t been to Tucson as a Sun Devil, but he was there in 2019 with Wyoming at the Arizona Bowl. It was one of his best collegiate games, racking up 295 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He knows his next trip south will mean a lot more.





“I’m looking forward to that one. I’ve heard all about the history about it,” Valladay said. “That’ll be the last game for us. It would mean the world to go out there and get a win against those guys and end the season on the right note for the Sun Devil fans. It’s going to be a lot of energy down there; I’m looking forward to it.”





Valladay will be running behind a banged up offensive line on Saturday, perhaps even more than has been the case in recent weeks. Ladarius Henderson is out, and center Ben Scott’s availability is in question after he didn’t participate in contact drills during practice this week. There’s been plenty of shuffling up front, but Valladay says his task doesn’t change.





“I’m behind my guys. Some of them are banged up; that's just what happens in a long season, Valladay shrugged. I’m comfortable with whoever is up front; that’s why we practice so guys can be ready. I trust them.”





It was that sack and then some low hits that made me feel that discomfort,” Bourguet explained. “It was a mutual decision between the coaches and me to sit me down. I feel great now; I’m ready to go for this weekend.”





Bourguet is a native of Tucson and a graduate of Marana high school. The territorial cup will be not only a homecoming event for him but an affirmation of years of hard work to put himself in position to start the state’s biggest college football game. Bourguet is as spotless and pristine as they come regarding preparation and focusing on the task at hand, but even he had to acknowledge the looming rivalry game and what it will mean for him and his family.





“It will definitely be fun going down to Tucson, where I’m from. It will be exciting; I’ll have a lot of family there,” he grinned. “We want to finish this season on a high note for all the ASU fans who have been out there all year cheering us on.”





Ladarius Henderson has been sidelined for weeks since injuring his left ring finger in the victory over Washington on October 8. As an offensive captain, he said it has killed him to not be able to be on the field with his brothers.





“It’s really the first injury that has kept me out for a long period of time since I started playing football,” Henderson said pensively. “I feel like if you’re an offensive lineman, an ACL or something is the only respectable injury.” He continued to say that had he decided to play through the ailment with a club on his hand, the damage done to his finger would have been permanent.





He raised his casted left hand and compared it to his right. He bent the ring finger down to show what his finger would look like had he not had it operated on. “It would have been like forks up forever for me,” he joked.





The possibility that this is the last ASU fans will see of Henderson is strong. He is taking part in the senior bowl later this year, which serves as a pre-draft showcase for many college prospects. Henderson was asked what kind of legacy he hopes he will leave behind at ASU if he does decide to declare for the draft. So far, he checks every box on his answer.





“A great guy to be around. Someone who really cared about his teammates,” he said. “I want to be defined as a leader.”