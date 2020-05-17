The offer from Arizona State wasn’t one that Austin Barry was expecting but certainly an offer that the Riverside (Calif.) J.W. North offensive lineman was “looking forward to.” And now that it has arrived the Sun Devils are a program that has Barry’s undivided attention.

“I’ve always kind of been looking towards Arizona State since Herm Edwards got there,” Barry admitted. “I know he’s a really good guy, and that the coaching staff they have right now is up to some good things. I knew some people that have said some really good things about Arizona State. My grandparents are ready to move to the Prescott area so it’s a school that would be a neutral location for everyone to able to see my

games.

“I know that they (ASU) are on the rise, and then obviously you have Pat Tillman that went there so there’s some football legacy there too so.”

The fact that the Sun Devils have been a program that isn’t shy of playing young linemen, as evident in starting two true freshmen on their front five for most of the 2020 campaign, has been appealing to Barry who knows this is the type of program that could very well be conducive to receiving meaningful number of gameday snaps sooner rather than later.

“The offensive line coach really sees that I could possibly get some good amount of playing time in my freshman year,” Barry said. “So, overall this staff is super excited about me and I'm super excited about them. And there’s a lot of big names on that staff so being able to be coached by one of them would be really cool.”

The J.W. North standout said that ASU is pursuing him as an offensive tackle, but he sees himself as versatile enough to play in the interior of the line as well.



“I’m pretty long and I know how to move my body and get around on the field,” Barry described. “I’d say my biggest weakness right now is probably my strength. I’m not the strongest guy on the field but I know how to work my body and still put you in the ground.”

ASU’s co-defensive coordinator, Antonio Pierce was the Sun Devil coaching staff member who has been in the most with Barry to date and the coach who did deliver the scholarship offer last week. The offensive linemen stated that he enjoys building a relationship with Piece and other coaches at Arizona State.

“I think he’s a good guy,” Barry said of Pierce. “When we talked, he wanted to make sure I was still open before they offered me so I confirmed with him that I’m still open to anyone who comes. So, he told me that ‘we’re going to offer you. We hope that you can make a decision and hopefully become a Sun Devil.’

“I’ve also talked to coach (Kevin) Mawae. It’s not every day you’re saying you were coached by an NFL legend so I think that’s a really cool attribute to have in terms of the coaching staff. When they offered me, I talked to the entire offensive staff… coach (Zak) Hill and coach Aguano. I also talked to coach Edwards for a bit and brought some good energy real quick to the conversation with me and my mom.”

After talking with @AntonioPierce I AM EXTREMELY BLESSED AND EXCITED TI HAVE BEEN OFFERED BY ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY!! #ForksUp🔱 @adamgorney @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/NrXCerd7Mt — Austin Barry (@avstinnb) May 15, 2020