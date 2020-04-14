Ohio State guard transfer Luther Muhammad commits to ASU
Only a few days ago the Sun Devils had just seven scholarship players on their roster for the 2020-21 season. Fast forward to today, that figure has now risen to double digits as Ohio State guard transfer Luther Muhammad announced his pledge to Arizona State.
The former Buckeye player is likely to sit out this coming year due to NCAA transfer rules, and has two years of eligibility remaining.
"I like their style of play," Muhammad said. "They play an up-tempo NBA style of offense and that fits my game. That can help me make it to the next level. Coach Hurley wants me to be a complete player on both ends of the floor. He's a very intense coach and demands the best out of his guys.
"Coach Hurley and Coach Burno were recruiting me and I liked how they were strictly talking about basketball, and what I can do better. They were straight up with me with what they like to do, how I would fit in and how I can accomplish my goals."
Like many transfer players these days, Muhammad had to pledge sight unseen but felt that ASU provided him with as much information as possible and being very transparent in the process.
"It was hard doing virtual tours or just watching videos and not being there in-person," Muhammad’ admitted. "But going on facetime was pretty much like being there. ASU sent me a bunch of videos of their games, their offense and their defense."
Muhammad’s decision ultimately came down to a race between ASU and Seton Hall. West Virginia, UCLA and New Mexico were the other suitors on the guard’s short list.
As a sophomore for no. 19 Ohio State Muhammad started in 28 out of 30 games played. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game while ranking second on the team with 30 steals. This followed a freshman campaign with averages of 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.
“Muhammad is a tough-minded guard,” said Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans. “Complete shut down defender on the perimeter. More of a scoring 2 guard rather than a playmaking point guard. he can become a solid combo guard but for Arizona State, someone that should fit right in. Has shot better than believed heading into his career but, either way, will be an all-league type of defender.”
"In my opinion, Luther Muhammad is one of the top available transfers on the market and he has a chance to be an impact player at Arizona State," said Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi. "A top 75 ranked player coming out of high school, Muhammad was expected to be a high-end defender for Ohio State in the BIg Ten and I do believe he showed that. He's a good athlete, he's got some strength and he's got a toughness and edge to him on the floor.
"I wouldn't look for him to be a big time creator off the dribble, but he can get to the rim a bit where he has to focus on being a better finisher. He has proven to be a viable threat from deep and time to acclimate himself to a system that encourages a little more freewheeling should be something that fits his game."
Muhammad was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class and the New Jersey native had over a dozen high-major scholarship offers coming out of Irvington Hudson Catholic.
The guard’s addition now brings the total number of expected scholarship players for ASU to ten. Seniors to-be guard Remy Martin and forward Romello White have both declared for the NBA draft. Assuming both don’t return to Tempe and begin a professional career, the Sun Devils will have three available scholarship slots to fill.
All of the team’s additions since the season ended have been at the guard position, with five-star prospect Josh Christopher committing to ASU on Monday and Portland State transfer Holland Woods giving his pledge over the weekend.
The Sun Devils will be searching now for at least one more frontcourt player with immediate eligibility, a search that could very well be extended to the overseas market.