Only a few days ago the Sun Devils had just seven scholarship players on their roster for the 2020-21 season. Fast forward to today, that figure has now risen to double digits as Ohio State guard transfer Luther Muhammad announced his pledge to Arizona State. The former Buckeye player is likely to sit out this coming year due to NCAA transfer rules, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I like their style of play," Muhammad said. "They play an up-tempo NBA style of offense and that fits my game. That can help me make it to the next level. Coach Hurley wants me to be a complete player on both ends of the floor. He's a very intense coach and demands the best out of his guys. "Coach Hurley and Coach Burno were recruiting me and I liked how they were strictly talking about basketball, and what I can do better. They were straight up with me with what they like to do, how I would fit in and how I can accomplish my goals." Like many transfer players these days, Muhammad had to pledge sight unseen but felt that ASU provided him with as much information as possible and being very transparent in the process. "It was hard doing virtual tours or just watching videos and not being there in-person," Muhammad’ admitted. "But going on facetime was pretty much like being there. ASU sent me a bunch of videos of their games, their offense and their defense." Muhammad’s decision ultimately came down to a race between ASU and Seton Hall. West Virginia, UCLA and New Mexico were the other suitors on the guard’s short list. As a sophomore for no. 19 Ohio State Muhammad started in 28 out of 30 games played. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game while ranking second on the team with 30 steals. This followed a freshman campaign with averages of 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.