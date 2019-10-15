Official visit firms ASU pledge for T Lee
Buford, Ga. athlete T Lee committed to the Sun Devils last Thanksgiving and was the second pledge in ASU's 2020 class. He has been keeping his options open ever since, comparing other schools to Arizona State, but following his official visit to the Sun Devils he told Devils Digest that he has cannot see himself playing anywhere else than the football field he stood on the sidelines at last Saturday.
ASU DB commit T Lee is on his official visit today to the Sun Devils pic.twitter.com/ZoPq3ExwSr— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) October 13, 2019
“The visit was amazing and I’m just happy we got the win (over Washington State),” Lee said. “This was my fourth time on campus and because it was an official visit, I got to spend more time with the coaches and the players after the game, so that was different (from other visits). Because it was an afternoon game, I got to spend most of the night with two freshmen, Jordan Clark and Stephon Wright.
“It was a crazy game and I almost had a heart attack (laughs). I liked how we played. Washington State is obviously known for having an amazing offense, so props to them. But we stood strong and stepped up when we needed it. We were cool, calm and collected in the end. The crowd was great and never got discouraged when we got down. The atmosphere was electric and it was amazing to see.”
Lee added that the scheme and the coaches’ approach that the best players will play regardless of age, was very appealing especially see it in-person in a game situation.
“Being a DB and seeing them play the 3-3-5 and having six DB’s in the game sometimes in there was good,” Lee stated, “and they played 16 (true and redshirt) freshmen. So, going there I know I have a chance to play early.”
Lee said that he spent a lot of time talking to his future position coach, Tony White, as well as defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
“They said that they could have a lot of DB’s leaving after this year,” Lee recalled, “so there was a chance for me to come in early and play, especially in this scheme with five DB’s.
“Talking to coach Herm, he was very impressive. We didn’t even talk about the game that much, just talking about life. He wanted to know how I’m doing, how’s my family doing…you could tell he’s a real family guy. He also talked about the best players are going to play, and that he isn’t scared to play freshmen.”
Earlier in the year. Lee said that he was still considering Louisville, Nebraska and North Carolina as schools he wanted to learn more about during his recruiting process. He told us in our recent interview that these days he was still looking at North Carolina and Nebraska where he’s scheduled to visit on the 25th of this month, which is scheduled to be his last visit in the recruiting process.
Nonetheless, the sentiment expressed by him was that he’s knows what school he will sign with in December.
“I love the culture, I love ASU and obviously I’m 100 percent committed,” Lee said. “I’m looking forward to going there as an early (high school) graduate. ASU feels like home and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”
