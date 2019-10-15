Buford, Ga. athlete T Lee committed to the Sun Devils last Thanksgiving and was the second pledge in ASU's 2020 class. He has been keeping his options open ever since, comparing other schools to Arizona State, but following his official visit to the Sun Devils he told Devils Digest that he has cannot see himself playing anywhere else than the football field he stood on the sidelines at last Saturday.

ASU DB commit T Lee is on his official visit today to the Sun Devils pic.twitter.com/ZoPq3ExwSr — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) October 13, 2019

“The visit was amazing and I’m just happy we got the win (over Washington State),” Lee said. “This was my fourth time on campus and because it was an official visit, I got to spend more time with the coaches and the players after the game, so that was different (from other visits). Because it was an afternoon game, I got to spend most of the night with two freshmen, Jordan Clark and Stephon Wright.

“It was a crazy game and I almost had a heart attack (laughs). I liked how we played. Washington State is obviously known for having an amazing offense, so props to them. But we stood strong and stepped up when we needed it. We were cool, calm and collected in the end. The crowd was great and never got discouraged when we got down. The atmosphere was electric and it was amazing to see.” Lee added that the scheme and the coaches’ approach that the best players will play regardless of age, was very appealing especially see it in-person in a game situation. “Being a DB and seeing them play the 3-3-5 and having six DB’s in the game sometimes in there was good,” Lee stated, “and they played 16 (true and redshirt) freshmen. So, going there I know I have a chance to play early.”