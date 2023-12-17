With all the depth issues it has experienced in 2023, Arizona State has been understandably aggressive in recruiting players to its first five. Those efforts this week resulted in two recruits switching their allegiance to ASU. Earlier this week, Semisi Tonga, a former Oklahoma State commit, made his decision, and on Saturday, during his official visit to ASU 6-3 325-pound North Medford (Ore.), and Oregon State pledge Terrell Kim decided to follow suit.

ASU offensive line coach Position coach Saga Tuitele has seen his approach of landing Polynesian players to his position group bear the fruits of his labor. Kim joins Tonga as well as Arkansas transfer Joey Su'a, who also committed to Arizona State on Saturday during his visit. Filiva'a Saluni is another Polynesian offensive lineman who joined the ranks, although he will serve an LDS mission and will only arrive in Tempe in 2026.





Su'a, Tonga, Saluni, and Champ Westbrooks are the three offensive linemen Arizona State landed from the high school ranks, and it will still try to land Rustin Young, another former Oregon State commit, who is likely to choose between ASU and Michigan State, but only sign his Letter of Intent in February.