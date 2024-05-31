The #Texas2Tempe pipeline strikes again, and this time, it was one of the more noticeable additions from the Lone Star State. 6-4 250-pound offensive lineman Desean Bryant, who played left tackle on the 6A-1 Texas state champions, Duncanville High School, committed to the Sun Devils today while on his official visit to Tempe.

"Arizona State and Coach Saga (offensive line coach Saga Tuitele) showed me the most love," Bryant said. "I was in March for the first time, and I really liked the scenery and the campus - it's a vibe. So, I knew I was going to commit before I came on this visit because this is the best fit for me. The coaches said that they liked my athleticism and my speed and that I showed them that I was a true left tackle.





"I really like Coach Saga, and I know he's a great coach that will help lead me to the league."





Bryant is the 13th pledge in ASU's top-ranked Big 12 2025 class, which is currently ranked No. 14 nationally. He is scheduled to graduate high school in December and arrive in Tempe for the 2025 spring semester.





The lineman is a former Baylor pledge who decommited from that program last month. Houston, Duke, and Tulane, along with ASU, were the schools on his most recent shortlist. Bryant is the fourth commit from Texas in Arizona State's 2025 class, joining defensive backs Xavier Skowron and Joseph Smith as well as four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson.