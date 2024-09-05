A suffocating and opportunistic ASU defense highlighted Saturday’s 48-7 win. And while a lot of credit is given to defensive coordinator Brian Ward’s scheme and the execution of his players, he, in turn, credits the other side of the ball just as much. When your opponent feels pressure to answer a score, mistakes are more readily made as you’re in constant catch-up mode, which takes you out of rhythm.





“It’s about playing complementary football,” Ward said. “Takeaways are a part of football, and I’ve seen more turnovers in my career when our offense can score points. When the offense is throwing the ball a lot and putting the quarterback in harm's way, the quarterback can make some bad decisions. We scored a lot of points and made Wyoming feel like they had to stay with us; when that happens, we’re able to create opportunities.”





Following a display in which it forced three turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns, Ward wants the defense to keep the pressure up this weekend as well. He believes the group needs to mature in how it handles success, especially the returning players after they endured a 3-9 campaign last year.





“You have to learn how to win as a program,” Ward expressed. “You just go through steps feeling like, okay, you’re off and running as a program, so hopefully, this next week’s going to be that next step, and our guys can handle success. Our guys are tough, especially the guys who came back from going through what we went through and the steps we had to take last year, and that’s part of the growing process. This next step is learning how to win, and that’s my challenge to the defense.”





Toward the end of the Wyoming game, the Sun Devils let up a late touchdown with two seconds left on the clock, as they are extremely close to recording their second-largest shutout win in this century (the record is a 55-0 win over Sacramento State in 2013). Nonetheless, Ward is still satisfied with his team’s play and doesn’t want that last drive to cloud the overall achievement of last Saturday.





“As a defense, we executed when we needed to,” Ward remarked. “I was proud of everybody, even the last drive when they scored. There were a couple of calls I wish I could’ve had back, and we made a couple of mistakes to allow those plays to happen. That’s the thing about defense; you’re always going to remember that one play.”





With Mississippi State next up on the schedule, the defense will face a much different-looking offense than Wyoming’s. The Cowboys were a run-first team that struggled to throw the ball or run it. Mississippi State is a more well-balanced team with a veteran and elusive quarterback in senior Blake Shapen. Furthermore, their high-tempo offense will be a challenge for Ward’s defense.





“They spread the ball around a lot,” Ward mentioned. “You’re going to see the ball in the air a lot, and they do a great job protecting the quarterback and taking what the defense gives them. They try to get you out of position with their tempo, and they may be the fastest team we see all year.”





This contest is an early and very stiff test for the ASU’s cornerbacks. The Sun Devil defensive coordinator’s confidence in that group’s ability to handle the receivers can play a large role in how they approach the game; an effective game plan can keep an opposing explosive offense off the field and tilt the scales in ASU's favor.





“The most important thing is it’s about us, not them,” Ward noted. “If our guys can execute, then it becomes a one-on-one situation. We just tell our guys to win their one-on-one, win your battle. Their whole philosophy is to get to 100 plays on offense. Their mentality is that we’ll be too gassed to defend them come the fourth quarter, and I’ve been a part of that type of system before. Right now, it’s all about recovery and getting ourselves ready for Saturday.”





While the Sun Devils lost veterans from last year, the experience on the field hasn’t faulted. Two of the biggest recruits on the defense were transfer linebackers junior Keyshaun Elliot and redshirt junior Zyrus Fiaseu, who saw instant success with their interceptions on the first and second drives, with Fiaseu also scoring on his interception return. Ward believes each week, the defense builds on their chemistry as a collective unit, and last week was their first test, which they passed with flying colors.





“If we’re executing, we’re gonna be fine,” Ward conveyed. “We don’t put those things in our head; we’re kind of like salesmen. We’re only as good as our last sale, but for us, we’re only as good as our last week. I think we have a really good group and a lot of experience on our defense. We don’t have a lot of starters coming back, but we have a lot of experienced guys that have played a lot of football. Now I want to see what they can do all together, and we saw that last week.”