There have been embarrassing losses. There have been mind-numbing losses. There have, of course, been blowout losses that played out exactly as they were billed. Saturday’s loss, a 31-7 beatdown at the hands of Oregon State, checked a new box. It was just sad. Everything about this effort from Arizona State was sad. Offense, defense, special teams, and even the fans.





As the ASU seniors were honored before the game, they each emerged from the tunnel to a smattering of applause and some whoops and cheers from corners of a stadium that would be described as half full by the most determined optimist. Oregon State’s win is its first in Tempe since 2009. If you’re an ASU fan, you’ve been through every emotion this fall. Saturday’s loss was void of anger or even any great frustration. To witness what this football program has been reduced to should invoke nothing but sadness.





“We played a very disappointing game in all three phases today,” interim head coach Shaun Aguano said as he sat ashen-faced at the podium. “From a defensive standpoint, we couldn’t stop them. From an offensive standpoint, we couldn’t get anything going and had to play catch up. Just a huge disappointment.”





It takes a lot for Aguano to issue such profoundly harsh words. He’s been the beacon of positivity and pride since taking over the program in late September. There’s only so much losing, so many embarrassing outputs, that he and his team can take.





“Has it accumulated? Maybe a little bit,” Aguano conceded. “We gotta get back on the horse and get going and get ready for U of A."





–





One constant in Trenton Bourguet’s time as the starting quarterback has been Arizona State’s ability to move the ball through the air. On Saturday, however, the Sun Devils couldn’t get anything going in the passing game. Bourguet was 20-32 for just 122 yards. The 6.1-yard average through the air was the product of a diet of screens and check downs. ASU’s longest pass play went for just 19 yards.





The Beaver secondary had a banner day. It was hard to tell if it was Bourguet’s shortcoming by failing to execute throws or the receiver’s inability to create open space. Tight end Jalin Conyers led the Sun Devils with a grand total of 49 yards receiving. Elijah Badger, who has, by all measurables, broken out for a career year this season, was muzzled for just 16 yards on four catches. He didn’t make a reception more than two yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Cam Johnson and Bryan Thompson rounded out the pitiful wide receiver tally with 26 and 16 yards, respectively.





“I think protection was a big thing, they were able to get some pressure early, and it made me get off my read faster,” Bourguet explained. “They do a good job of bringing exotic looks and just staying deep. Their corners are both 6’2 or 6’3. They had a couple of injuries that caused some other guys to play, but they did a good job overall, and we just need to play better.”





Like they’ve said after so many of this season’s losses, players and coaches maintained that the disappointing product on the field was not due to a lack of or ineffective preparation. Aguano and the offensive staff identified Oregon State’s weapons on both sides of the ball. Bourguet said this past Wednesday that he and the pass catchers know what to expect from a talented secondary. He reiterated as much following the worst game of his still limited career.





“They did everything that we thought they would,” Bourguet said confidently. “They jumped into zone coverages and got underneath our deep crosses. They play college football too.”





The constant pressure and lack of an open man downfield forced Bourguet to get creative and use his legs more than he has in any game this season. He led all ASU rushers not named Xazavian Valladay with 26 yards on the ground. The majority of which he was running for his life from a posse of pursuing defensive backs. Daniyel Ngata, who can often be a spark plug for a stagnant offense, carried the ball just three times for an unceremonious total of 13 yards.





When Aguano said ASU played poorly in all three phases, he meant it. A special teams unit that is typically a strength of this team had its worst showing of the 2022 season. Carter Brown doinked a 29-yard chip shot field goal off the right upright late in the first quarter. Then in the third, embattled return man DJ Taylor tried to catch a punt that sent him running back toward his own goal line like a center fielder. Shocker, he muffed the attempted over-the-shoulder catch. Oregon State swarmed and came up with the ball on the ASU 11-yard line.





–





This week, defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson offered motivation for his team’s final two games by highlighting that the team is playing “one for the seniors and one for the state.” The one for the seniors was decidedly a dud. The one for the state has the potential to pack much more of a punch. Neither program will be eligible for a bowl, but the intensity and passion that stems from the rivalry has been reignited by the fact that Jedd Fisch has lifted the Arizona program from the depths of college football’s most pathetic ranks. Arizona is a more team competitive than they have been in the last couple of years and are entirely capable of beating Arizona State for the first time since 2016.





“They have a good team down south,” an absolutely livid Kyle Soelle said about the team and school he hates the most. “If we don’t come prepared, they will embarrass us.”





Aguano has preached the one game at a time mentality throughout his tenure. Now more than ever, it really can be billed as a one-game season. At 3-8, any motivation must be summoned from a pure desire to be the best in the state. Soelle was asked if it’s hard to get guys up to play with the way things have gone this year. “This week, it shouldn’t be,” he replied.





A lot can be forgiven in an otherwise disastrous season with a win over Arizona. The Wildcats have had the edge in basketball for years. They’ve had the edge in baseball in recent history as well. The one thing ASU fans have been able to hang on to throughout the tumultuous tenure of Herm Edwards is dominance over U of A on the gridiron. That dominance is up for grabs this Friday. Nothing else matters to these players than keeping that cup in Tempe.





“It’s hate week now,” Soelle said as he refused to answer questions about the game he just played in. “This means everything to me, to us. It means a ton to anyone who’s a Sun Devil. All my eggs are in that basket next week, and I know the same can be said for my teammates.”