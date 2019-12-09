Oakland defensive back Ed Woods discusses ASU pledge
At the beginning of the season, Ed Woods was one of the more under the radar prospects in Pac-12 country. Ultimately his stout play for Northern California powerhouse Oakland McClymonds gained the attention of some conference programs, and an in-state recruiting battle was won by the Sun Devils.
COMMITTED 🚨 #CaliDevil #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/6wYMTzNUiJ— Edward Woods🚀 (@edwardwoods_) December 9, 2019
At the beginning of the season, Ed Woods was one of the more under the radar prospects in Pac-12 country. Ultimately his stout play for Northern California powerhouse Oakland McClymonds gained the attention of some conference programs, and an in-state recruiting battle was won by the Sun Devils.
“I love the great coaches there and they have the type of environment I want to be around,” Woods said of his decision. “I love all the NFL experience they have there. I can see myself around these coaches and that support system. I like the scheme with having five defensive backs and we play that some in our high school. So that’s the type of defense I’m already familiar with. The coaches said that I can either play safety or corner in this system and I prefer corner.”
Woods plays both defensive back, as well as wide receiver for the 11-0 Warriors. In a previous interview, he said that his versatility and grit have been the traits that have been most appealing to the ASU coaches.
“The coaches said that they liked that I’m a physical player,” Woods remarked, “and they also like that I can play a lot of different positions. Besides playing DB I can kick and punt return and play some offense. I’m an all-around player who can play any position on the field."
Woods and his teammates with play this weekend in the CIF 2-A Division championship game versus Pacifica.
"Coming into the season a lot of people didn't believe in us," Woods commented, "but we caught fire and now we're playing for the championship."
Arizona is the only other school Woods visited aide from ASU, and he canceled a visit to USC due to his playoff schedule. However, later on when he was set to commit to ASU he did essentially shut down his recruitment process.
Woods, who will be graduating high school in the spring of next year but signing his Letter of Intent this month, is the 18th known commitment of ASU’s 2020 class and the ninth California prospect pledge for the Sun Devils.
Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!