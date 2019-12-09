At the beginning of the season, Ed Woods was one of the more under the radar prospects in Pac-12 country. Ultimately his stout play for Northern California powerhouse Oakland McClymonds gained the attention of some conference programs, and an in-state recruiting battle was won by the Sun Devils.

“I love the great coaches there and they have the type of environment I want to be around,” Woods said of his decision. “I love all the NFL experience they have there. I can see myself around these coaches and that support system. I like the scheme with having five defensive backs and we play that some in our high school. So that’s the type of defense I’m already familiar with. The coaches said that I can either play safety or corner in this system and I prefer corner.”

Woods plays both defensive back, as well as wide receiver for the 11-0 Warriors. In a previous interview, he said that his versatility and grit have been the traits that have been most appealing to the ASU coaches.