Among a massive list of recruit visitors this past weekend in Tempe, there was one name that was revealed last Sunday night, Notre Dame transfer quarterback Drew Pyne. And much like six other players who were on campus, Pyne, according to multiple individuals close to his recruitment, did pledge to Arizona State.

In 11 games played in the 2022 season, The 5-11 ½ 198-pound Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns, throwing six interceptions. His record as a starter is 8-2, as he took over the starting duties following an 0-2 start by the team. During those ten starts, he tallied a 4-1 record against Top 25 teams. He also rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns.





His best game for the Irish was, ironically, also his last one in that uniform. In a 38-27 loss to USC, Pyne completed his first 15 passes of the contest, and his 23-for-26 passing, good for a .884 completion percentage is second in a single game in program history. He also Set a new career record with 318 yards passing, posting three touchdowns and one interception.





In his sophomore season, he appeared in two games under center for the Irish and threw for two touchdown passes, and finished with 218 total yards on 36 snaps. As a freshman, he saw action in four games, completing two passes.





Upon his arrival in the spring, he is expected to battle with junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet who started for nearly half of the season for the Sun Devils. Other quarterbacks on the roster currently are BYU transfer and sophomore Jacob Conover, who prepped local at Chandler High School, Sophomore Daylin Mclemore, redshirt freshmen Finn Collins and Bennett Meredith, and incoming freshman Israel Carter.