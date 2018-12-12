As Hurley and ASU began to structure its non-conference schedule, including a trip to a pair of SEC schools in Georgia and Vanderbilt, sophomore forward Romello White was in their thoughts.

White grew up in Suwanee, Georgia, just an hour away from Athens, Georgia.

“We were happy we were able to set this game up because it gave him a chance for that and we like to try and do that with as many guys from out of the area as possible.”

White and his family have been eager for the time when December 15 rolled out. He’s said 40-50 people are going to be at the Devils’ game in Georgia to come to watch him play, which required the forward to ask a bevy of his teammates for their tickets.

He’s already begun to feel the pressure, prompting enthusiasm and excitement that’s shown itself on the practice courts.

“I can see the way he’s been practicing, the enthusiasm for getting on that plane tomorrow,” Hurley said. “He’s got a lot of family and friends going to the game. So, he’s looking forward to it.”

None of his family and friends have seen him play in-person in college yet. As he talks about what Saturday is going to bring, White begins to smile. His excitement bursting through days before the Sun Devils will step foot in The Peach State.

He knows he can’t get overly excited. But at least if he does his mom will be there this time.

“My mom checks me,” White said. “When I get too hype or when I get in my head, she’ll be screaming out me. I’ve got to chill out.”

Edwards not discouraged by latest performance

Rob Edwards is tired of sitting out.

A year ago, after transferring to Arizona State from Cleveland State and having to miss the entire season due to NCAA transfer rules, he was forced to. His absence over the past month, though, wasn’t in the plans.

His lower back caused mild discomfort weeks before the season started but he kept playing. Then after the Devils’ first game of the season -- a double-overtime win over Cal State Fullerton in which Edwards dropped 14 points -- he couldn’t reach down and take his socks off. His back had gone stiff.

“I got an MRI and we figured out what the problem was, (a bulging disc,)” Edwards said. “From there, it was just bed rest and come in and get treatments and medications and try to feel better. It helped out, eventually. (After) the cortisone shot I felt much better.”

For weeks his routine became repetitive.

“I wake up. Usually before practice, about 8 or 9, I go to physical therapy and I get stretched out,” Edwards said. “Then before I leave, I get loose and I come into practice and get stretched out again and I’ve got to bike before I get on the court and get a sweat going. Then after practice … I take care of my body and go home and rest.”

Edwards would lay in his bed watching the Sun Devils play on TV, shooting the ball on the ceiling as his teammates were battling without him. Friends and family called to lift up the junior as he anxiously waited for the moment he would get back on the court.

In that time, Edwards and ASU head coach Bobby Hurley were at the mercy of doctors. His routine and availability didn’t involve a “feel” or “look” test. It was the doctor’s call.

After a six-game hiatus, they gave him the go-ahead for the Sun Devils’ eighth game of the season against No. 6 Nevada in Los Angeles. Though he was on a specific minutes restriction, the ASU guard was thrown right back in the fire.

“I (thought I) can just come back in and it would be clicking,” Edwards said. “I thought it was going to be easy.”

It was anything but.

Edwards logged 14 minutes against the Wolf Pack and attempted five shots that all missed the mark. He added a pair of rebounds and a steal but his return failed to meet the guard’s lofty expectations.

Hurley, though, knows the integration of Edwards and fellow guard Remy Martin, who also missed time with an injury, is a process that takes time.

“We have to be patient with those guys as they get adjusted from a lot of time off and just finding their niche within what we’re doing and I just know that there are great things ahead for both those guys,” Hurley said. “They’re moving a lot better than they did last week.”

This moment has been looming large for Hurley and the Sun Devils: the time when every member of ASU’s roster would finally be healthy. It hadn’t happened up until the Nevada game, and even then, the Sun Devils weren’t all 100 percent.

In that time, too, the Sun Devils were winning in a lineup that was gaining experience together without Edwards or Martin. Edwards didn’t want to screw up that rhythm that led ASU to a 7-0 record. But after the Nevada game, he’s had a few practices to show his teammates the player he truly is.

“Guys know now that I’m not going to have a performance like that again,” Edwards said.

