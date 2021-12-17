Notebook: Rodriguez reflects on the careers of Johnson, Davidson

Out of the 13 players selected for the All-Pac-12 teams just a few weeks ago, Arizona State graduate student defensive end Tyler Johnson was the only Sun Devil to receive first-team honors. On Wednesday, Johnson spoke with the local media about his achievement, saying that he viewed the accomplishment as a personal feat, rather attributing it to his team’s effort overall.





On Friday, defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez chimed in on the matter, illustrating how Johnson’s comments fit the character of the man that Johnson has become during his time at Arizona State.





“I’m very proud and happy for Tyler,” Rodriguez said of Johnson. “I’m proud of his growth this year… I’m glad he handled that award with such humility. I tell everybody, the thing that Tyler did really well despite injuries and everything is that he treated people well - he was great to fans, great to the people here, so he’s going to make a lot of money in this town for a long time.”





“He should be proud of himself. I’m proud of the way he’s handled this with such humility.”





During his time in Tempe, Johnson has operated under four different defensive line coaches in a variety of schemes. In 2021, for the first time, Johnson had the same coach as the year prior in Rodriguez, as the coaching carousel finally stopped spinning. On Wednesday, Johnson expressed wishes that he “figured things out sooner,” referring to the way he learned and operated in his first couple years at Arizona State. Rodriguez carries the same sentiment, but at the same time, is pleased with the strides Johnson has made.





“When you try to change the way they look at things, the way their eyes progress and the way they have to think, act and react to everything, you’re saying it to a guy who has done things his way, and it’s worked for him,” Rodriguez said. “Some people never change because they are stuck in their ways, and it’s not malicious or a bad thing. Tyler has consciously tried to work on himself, his mindset, and those aspects of life; it’s like finding your way through nature.”





“I wish I had him as a youngster and got a chance to raise him from day one and nip some of those bad habits in the bud and changed some of his ways in the sense of if he builds his talent from the ground up, the sky’s the limit… If I could have gotten him honed in our technique for four years and the way of thinking he’s ascended to in this last month and a half is something I would have loved from the beginning.”





Following the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against Wisconsin, Johnson will focus on preparations for the NFL Draft and his professional football career. Another one of Rodriguez’s pupils, graduate student nose tackle DJ Davidson, is also bound for professional football. Davidson had the strongest year of his career in 2021, logging career-highs in tackles (57), TFLs (6.5 for 21 yards), pass deflections (4), and fumble recoveries (1).





“It’s been a fun ride with DJ, and the way I evaluate him is that he’s been one of my greatest sources of pride as a coach,” Rodriguez shared.





In a way similar to Johnson, Rodriguez deemed that Davidson had a lot of the tools to be a successful player but was held back by his mindset and commitment in other aspects of being a football player. It was Rodriguez’s role to fix it, and he feels like he accomplished that task successfully.





“When I got here, I saw the skill set, but I didn’t see it in how he went about his business and how he addressed the game,” Rodriguez remarked. “He turned it up, fully committed to our technique, and took on the challenges I put in front of him. He was good last year, but good is the enemy of great. I put my foot on the gas with him this year. I looked him in the eyes and challenged his manhood.”





“His wife is incredible because she got him on the same page, and they had something in mind this year. They were going to accomplish (their goals). DJ showed me toughness, drive, and he did it on a daily basis… He did great things to create for himself and create for others. As a coach, that’s what it’s all about.”





Rodriguez also took the time on Friday to focus on the future of the defensive line unit. With talent such as Davidson, Johnson, and graduate student defensive tackle Shannon Forman on their way out, Rodriguez spoke to the strengths of the defensive line that will be shown in 2022. With Forman and Davidson gone, Rodriguez cited concern for the interior of the unit, but for every doubt, he had about his men inside, he had strong words for the edge rushers.





“We have to find a way to establish more depth inside, so we have to replace that somehow via the transfer portal or recruiting,” Rodriguez added. “I’m really excited about what we have coming off the edges, though. I think some of the things I’ve seen and what we have been able to get in development (will be helpful).”





One player who Rodriguez looks to help inside is three-star signee Robby Harrison from South Carolina. Harrison is 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 285 pounds. Rodriguez praised his length and feet on Friday, as well as addressed some points of improvement before the young lineman even steps on campus.





“The kid is a good athlete, and he’s gonna carry a lot more weight (as he gets bigger) and he will be a really good interior player for us, but he doesn’t have a lot of technique and that’s my job,” Rodriguez said. “He’s got great character. He’s a great kid. You guys will. love him.. He’s cut from the same cloth as (freshmen defensive linemen) Gharin Stansbury and BJ Green.”

__





With graduate student cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones bound for the NFL draft and graduate student DeAndre Pierce set to follow in their footsteps after ASU’s bowl game, the Arizona State secondary will look very different in 2021, but that’s nothing new to them. As redshirt sophomore defensive back Jordan Clark explained on Friday, adapting is something the secondary has had to do all season.





“(Defensive coordinator) Antonio Pierce has done a great job of putting everybody in and giving everybody chances to show what they can do, and for the most part, a lot of people have been successful,” Clark said. “We have a lot of guys that people didn’t really know about coming into the year that showed that they are football players and show that there won’t really be a drop-off or anything next year. I’m really excited and optimistic.”





The plan for 2021 was to start Lucas and Jones at the corners, with the hyper-experienced Pierce and senior Evan Fields at the safeties, with graduate student corner Timarcus Davis and Clark rotating as the extra corner in the nickel set. However, that didn’t play out as planned, as the group was rarely able to get on the field together and live up to its potential. Instead, players like redshirt freshman corner Macen Williams, The Markham Twins – redshirt sophomore Keon and junior Kejuan – and redshirt sophomore Alijah Gammage were called upon to perform.





“We just have so many people that have played and have shown that they can play and that we are all confident,” Clark added. “It’s not really anything that we are scared about or nervous about. We are confident going into next season.”





With Lucas and Jones on their way out, Clark reflected on what the duo meant to the secondary in 2021, as well as the team’s thoughts on their decisions to go to the professional level.





“They both have big steps ahead of them,” Clark said of the duo. “Nobody was really upset about their decision, they did what’s best for them, but the expectations stay the same. Even though they’re not playing, they still expect the same things from us as if they were going to play. Nothing really changes. Having them around, they are both so experienced and talented. You know they are going to make a play (on the field). But at the end of the day, we have football players in the room, and expectations are no different.”





Clark, one of the most energetic players on the field, also mentioned that he’s extremely excited to participate in ASU’s bowl game against Wisconsin in the coming weeks, despite a new-look group at secondary. While his optimism shined through, Clark got serious when discussing preparations for an opponent that “has so much tradition and you grow up watching when you’re young” in Wisconsin.





“We have to make sure we run fit well,” Clark said about facing the Badger offense. “They are such a sound, discipline group. If you don’t get to your gap, that could be a big problem, so we have to make sure we are ready to close and ready for a physical battle.”





Graduate student linebacker Kyle Soelle also added his thoughts on the formidable front of the Badgers on Friday. The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will be Soelle’s third bowl game as a Sun Devil and his second football trip to Sin City.





“They have a great offensive line and great run game on offense,” Soelle said. “We have to be able to move the ball against that great defense. They’re just a good team overall, and we are excited about the competition. I think Wisconsin has made a name for itself as a powerhouse in college football, so we are excited for the opportunity and Vegas is a good site as well. It’s going to be good competition.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!