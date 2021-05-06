ASUDevils - Northern California dual-threat quarterback has ASU on his short list

Northern California dual-threat quarterback has ASU on his short list
Dual-threat quarterback Nate Johnson had been on Arizona State’s radar for several weeks, with ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill speaking with the Clovis, Calif. standout numerous times before offering him last week.
“I was getting a good vibe. Coach (Hill) was making me laugh; he’s like a very exciting coach,” Johnson said. “I got a good vibe off of the conversation we had when he offered me.”
When the Sun Devils finally pulled the trigger, it thrust them into seemingly a three-way battle for the signal caller's services.
Johnson noted that the three schools recruiting him the hardest these days are ASU, Michigan and Utah. Johnson will visit Utah from June 3-5 and Michigan from June 11-13, adding that he has been in talks with the Sun Devils’ coaches to set up a June visit to Tempe, as well.
Some have speculated that Michigan is leading Johnson’s recruitment and the 2022 prospect didn’t necessarily shut that notion down, stating: “Maybe, maybe so. Possibly.”
Even still, ASU has made an impression on the 6-foot-2, 182-pound QB – especially after he watched some Sun Devil games last fall.
“After watching them, I thought they were really good,” Johnson described. “Some plays I thought were really good against defensive breakdowns. When people were blitzing, the quarterback didn’t panic and just sat in the pocket until someone got open.”
Though Johnson has never stepped foot on the Tempe campus, he’s starting to build a familiarity with those on ASU’s coaching staff. He started laughing as he rattled off all the ASU coaches he had already talked to – it was practically everyone. Yet, Hill – the second-year Sun Devil offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach – is leading Johnson’s recruitment.
Hill has already begun showing Johnson ASU film, describing to the high school junior what the Sun Devils do against different schemes and how they may be able to use him.
“He thinks I could possibly bring them a championship and possibly go in the first round in the NFL (Draft)," Johnson remarked. "(He likes) my ability to be able to run, for one. That helps out a lot, especially with the type of offense they have.
“I feel like I’ve really improved on that (patience in the pocket) a lot. Instead of panicking when the pocket breaks down and always running, most of the time, I’ll stay in and take the hit. As long as I get the throw off and get a completion, I’m alright.”
If ASU fans have been awed by the speed of current quarterback Jayden Daniels, Johnson would likely blow their collective minds. He’s hardly just football fast. Running on the Clovis High track team, Johnson recently clocked a personal-best time of 10.49 seconds in the 100-meter dash, which is a state-best this year. For comparison, the fastest 100-meter time in Arizona this season is almost a tenth of a second slower.
“Me doing track and getting faster helps my (football) game a lot just being able to run away from people, but I wouldn’t say being a track athlete is why I’m a good football athlete,” Johnson admitted.
Johnson was sure to note that he only plans to focus on football in college, using his speed only on the gridiron. He said he will graduate in May 2022 and likely make his commitment before his senior season begins.
For now, Johnson is gearing up for a June full of visits and the chance to garner a clearer picture of where he wants to go.
“Basically, what I’m looking for is am I the right fit for this school, for one,” Johnson said. “Two, I want to be on a team that has the pride and reality to want to win games instead of just sitting there and giving up. Mainly, though, I want to be on a team that I know is the right fit for me.”
