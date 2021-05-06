ASUDevils - Northern California dual-threat quarterback has ASU on his short list

Dual-threat quarterback Nate Johnson had been on Arizona State’s radar for several weeks, with ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill speaking with the Clovis, Calif. standout numerous times before offering him last week.

“I was getting a good vibe. Coach (Hill) was making me laugh; he’s like a very exciting coach,” Johnson said. “I got a good vibe off of the conversation we had when he offered me.”

When the Sun Devils finally pulled the trigger, it thrust them into seemingly a three-way battle for the signal caller's services.

Johnson noted that the three schools recruiting him the hardest these days are ASU, Michigan and Utah. Johnson will visit Utah from June 3-5 and Michigan from June 11-13, adding that he has been in talks with the Sun Devils’ coaches to set up a June visit to Tempe, as well.

Some have speculated that Michigan is leading Johnson’s recruitment and the 2022 prospect didn’t necessarily shut that notion down, stating: “Maybe, maybe so. Possibly.”

Even still, ASU has made an impression on the 6-foot-2, 182-pound QB – especially after he watched some Sun Devil games last fall.

“After watching them, I thought they were really good,” Johnson described. “Some plays I thought were really good against defensive breakdowns. When people were blitzing, the quarterback didn’t panic and just sat in the pocket until someone got open.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pha0hpbGwxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A WmFrSGlsbDEwPC9hPiBJ4oCZbSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgbXkgNHRo IFBBQyAxMiBvZmZlciB0byBBcml6b25hIFN0YXRlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgdGhh bmsgeW91IGZvciB0aGlzIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR3JlZ19QYW5lbGxpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBHcmVnX1BhbmVsbGk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2xvdmlzRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENsb3Zp c0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoUkhhbW1vbmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUkhhbW1v bmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhbmRvbkh1 ZmZtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyYW5kb25IdWZmbWFuPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNTZxZnJqeVJPRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzU2cWZyanlST0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmF0ZSBKb2huc29u IChAU2hhYm9pbmF0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T aGFib2luYXRlL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3ODg0ODM3NTE2NjMyMDY1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Though Johnson has never stepped foot on the Tempe campus, he’s starting to build a familiarity with those on ASU’s coaching staff. He started laughing as he rattled off all the ASU coaches he had already talked to – it was practically everyone. Yet, Hill – the second-year Sun Devil offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach – is leading Johnson’s recruitment.

Hill has already begun showing Johnson ASU film, describing to the high school junior what the Sun Devils do against different schemes and how they may be able to use him.

“He thinks I could possibly bring them a championship and possibly go in the first round in the NFL (Draft)," Johnson remarked. "(He likes) my ability to be able to run, for one. That helps out a lot, especially with the type of offense they have.

“I feel like I’ve really improved on that (patience in the pocket) a lot. Instead of panicking when the pocket breaks down and always running, most of the time, I’ll stay in and take the hit. As long as I get the throw off and get a completion, I’m alright.”

If ASU fans have been awed by the speed of current quarterback Jayden Daniels, Johnson would likely blow their collective minds. He’s hardly just football fast. Running on the Clovis High track team, Johnson recently clocked a personal-best time of 10.49 seconds in the 100-meter dash, which is a state-best this year. For comparison, the fastest 100-meter time in Arizona this season is almost a tenth of a second slower.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZWVlemUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaGFi b2luYXRlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTaGFib2luYXRlPC9hPiEg V2h5IHlvdSBhY3RpbiBvdXQgbGlrZSB0aGF0Pz8g8J+SqCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vbHBpN2NINDdIaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xwaTdj SDQ3SGo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGFlbCBCdXRsZXIgSnIgKEBDb2Fj aEJ1dGxlcl9KcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aEJ1dGxlcl9Kci9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODYxNDY0Mzg3NTEzOTU4ND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

“Me doing track and getting faster helps my (football) game a lot just being able to run away from people, but I wouldn’t say being a track athlete is why I’m a good football athlete,” Johnson admitted.

Johnson was sure to note that he only plans to focus on football in college, using his speed only on the gridiron. He said he will graduate in May 2022 and likely make his commitment before his senior season begins.

For now, Johnson is gearing up for a June full of visits and the chance to garner a clearer picture of where he wants to go.