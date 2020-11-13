ASUDevils - No. 15 Sun Devils prepare for first Big Ten road test at No. 12 Michigan

Johnny Walker made an immediate impact when he walked through the doors of Oceanside Ice Arena four years ago.





Even during Sun Devil Hockey’s eight-win season, which saw several lopsided defeats, the Phoenix-native was a bright spot with an astonishing 17 goals. He handily smashed the program record for goals scored by a freshman.





Walker reached that milestone during the final month of his rookie campaign, netting a pair of goals in each of the last three games. Two of those performances sprouted in the packed house of Yost Arena against the University of Michigan Wolverines.





“That was one of the most memorable road series to this day as a college hockey player,” the senior forward said.





Now, with a strengthened competitive persona and a fresh set of sticks, the newly announced captain is ready to pile on as the active career goals leader in college hockey.





Walker is set to revisit his rise to stardom as the No. 15 Sun Devils face the No. 12 Wolverines to ring in the shortened 2020-2021 season at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena this weekend.





Game Date, Times & TV:

Saturday, November 14 (1 p.m. MST) – Big Ten Network+

Sunday, November 15 (5 p.m. MST) – Big Ten Network





In this clash between established and ascending programs, Michigan and ASU look to shake off the eight-month-old rust from the extended offseason.





“The main message that we have really tried to drill home since we’ve started is let’s enjoy being able to play,” Arizona State head coach Greg Powers said. “Three months ago, we didn’t know what it would exactly look like as an independent to pull this off. After everything we’ve been through, the most important is for us to just enjoy this experience and the opportunity to go compete.”





Even with the long layover, both teams have persevered in building for the future of their programs. Michigan head coach Mel Pearson praised Powers and ASU for joining the Big Ten for this season during these challenging circumstances.





“My hat’s off to Greg Powers for what they’ve been able to do,” Pearson said in his preseason media press conference. “I really thank Powers, Arizona State and the Big Ten for allowing them to participate in games with the Big Ten conference this year. I think it’s a win-win not only for us but for them also. I think it’s really important for different conferences to help out teams like Arizona State, especially in a year like this. On the last day, they were in the field, so we know they’re a very talented team.”









The Big Ten is arguably the toughest conference in college hockey with perennial postseason contenders. Michigan is at the top of that list with 37 NCAA tournament appearances and nine Frozen Four championships.





With Pearson at the helm for his fourth consecutive season, the Wolverines hauled in the top-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to Neutralzone.net, with six different players signing pro-contracts. This might be the best college hockey recruiting class not just in Michigan history, but potentially of all-time.





Freshman defenseman Owen Powers highlights Michigan’s rookie standouts. The 2021 projected first-round pick led all United States Hockey League blueliners with 40 points. Michigan will not release defenseman Power to Canada's selection camp for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship, which begins on Christmas Day in Edmonton.

“After ongoing discussions with the University of Michigan, Hockey Canada has been informed that Owen Power will not be released to participate in Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp on Nov. 16,” Hockey Canada's senior vice president Scott Salmond said in a statement.

U.S. National Development Team Program product Thomas Bordeleau and USHL Rookie of the Year Brendan Brisson add more insurance to a Wolverines’ offense that returns 18 players from last season’s roster.

On the Arizona State side, Walker and former Wolverine Sanchez are primed to play heavy top-line minutes alongside Wisconsin transfer Sean Dhooghe, who led the Badgers with 15 goals and 26 points two seasons ago.

“Sean is a tremendous hockey player,” Powers said. “He’s got no off-switch and does it all. He’s going to be a great fit for us.”

The Sun Devils embark on their 22-day road trip as one of the heavily experienced programs in with 15 upperclassmen, including five seniors who were a part of ASU’s last trip to Yost Arena to wrap up the 2017-2018 season.





“We think we have five really good lines right now,” Powers said. “When you have the talent and that depth, it’s a good problem to have. When you’re playing all road games, that depth is going to come in handy.”





The matchup between the pipes is expected to be junior goaltender Evan DeBrouwer and junior Strauss Mann for the series opener. DeBrouwer carved out a 19-11-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and .919 save percentage in 34 games during his first season as a starting netminder. DeBrouwer has some extra insurance to conserve the load with freshman and New Jersey Devils' 5th round draft selection Cole Brady and sophomore Justin Robbins.





Mann is arguably the core component of Michigan’s lineup. The 2019-2020 Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and Mike Richter finalist posted a 1.85 GAA and .939 save percentage in 35 games.





The Sun Devils will play their first game without sophomore defenseman Jacob Semik, who is required to serve a one-game suspension from last year for leaving the bench in the season finale at Wisconsin.





Other than that, ASU is all hands on deck in squaring off against Michigan for the fourth time in history to begin a season unlike any other.





“They’re going to be a handful. It’s going to be fun,” Powers said. “The biggest difference is going to be the atmosphere at Yost. We’ve played at a lot of great places, and that’s the best atmosphere in college hockey with their student section and the history over the building, and it’s going to be empty.”