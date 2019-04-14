But the sophomore first baseman, already with a solo home run and double in the game, didn’t have one more big hit in him, going down swinging on a Mitchell Verburg fastball allowing Oregon State (25-9, 11-4 Pac-12) to hold on 4-3 over Arizona State (27-7, 10-5) and win the three-game series.

The Sun Devils had the Beavers right where they wanted them. Bottom of the ninth, Torkelson at the plate with the tying run in scoring position and the winning run on base.

“The thing I would say on the weekend in general is I liked our effort, I liked how hard we played,” manager Tracy Smith said. “What I didn’t like was the execution or lack thereof. I thought we were sloppy at times.”

Oregon State starter, junior righty Grant Gambrell, was in command of the Sun Devil lineup through the first five-plus innings. He struck out multiple batters in all but two innings he pitched, working a fastball-changeup combo effectively throughout his outing.

Gambrell lasted 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs- one earned- walking two and striking out 10 in the winning effort.

“They were making pitches at the right time, (Nate) Yeskie over there is a great pitching coach,” Torkelson said.

On the other side, senior started Sam Romero was pitching a bend but don’t break outing for ASU.

He was one ball from walking home a run in the first and allowed multiple batters to reach in two of the ensuing three innings, all without allowing a run.

Oregon State finally got to him in the fifth though, in what turned into a disastrous inning for the Sun Devils.

A one-out, RBI single by sophomore left fielder Alex McGarry got OSU on the board first, but Romero struck out junior shortstop Andy Armstrong with one out and two on in scoring position, which was a big out at the time.

But manager Tracy Smith elected to pull him after that, as he had already thrown 83 pitches.

Freshman Blake Burzell was brought into the game, only to be pulled after five pitches, all of which were balls, emphasizing Smith’s lack of tolerance for pitchers who can’t throw strikes.

“I think that’s the next step for this group is being who you are, not letting the circumstances dictate,” Smith said. “If you get hit you get hit, but be who you are.”

The swift pitching change to freshman Marc Lidd didn’t help.

Sophomore first baseman Ryan Ober scored on a passed ball then freshman second baseman Jake Dukart hit a two-run single to right field on consecutive pitches, breaking open OSU’s lead to 4-0.

The damage ended there, but the big fifth inning would end up being all the Beavers would need.

ASU’s bats finally woke up in the sixth inning, as Torkelson’s high fly ball that cleared the fence in right center was the first Sun Devil run of the game. It also marked an impressive feat for the sophomore slugger.