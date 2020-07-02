ASUDevils - NFL vs. Olympic gold: Looking back at former ASU WR Ron Brown’s gamble

Only one time did Ron Brown question himself, doubt the decision that baffled so many. It only lasted a moment, but sprinters, especially those as good as Brown, don’t deal in thoughts of fear, they don’t beseech themselves to regain their composure or confidence.

The public address announcer at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum had given the “On your marks” call over the loudspeaker. From the back of lane four, Brown inched forward in his white tank top and curtailed red shorts, a qualm setting over him as he took a few steps toward the blocks.

“I looked around and thought, ‘This is anyone’s race right here,’” Brown recalled. “I said, ‘Damn, it’s going to come down to these next 10 seconds’ … I had to shake that thought.”

For maybe the first time ever, Brown understood why so many had criticized him, why outsiders continued to be baffled that he took ‘Door A’ when ‘Door B’ offered more security, more money and more normalcy.

Before all that, the Cleveland Browns used their second-round pick in the 1983 NFL Draft on Brown and offered him a contract that, after a holdout, ballooned to nearly $1.5 million -- a figure well above the typical slot value.

With no bad blood, second-round picks aren’t supposed to tell the team that just drafted them, “Hey, thanks but no thanks. I’m going to try and make the Olympic team” How could someone gamble fame and riches on 10 seconds of uncertainty?

As Arizona Republic writer Lee Shappell wrote the day before Brown took the blocks during the 100-meter final at the 1984 Olympic Trials: “Ron brown has 10 seconds this afternoon to justify his existence in track.”

By the time he touched his knee to the ground and dug his white Converses into the blocks, justification wasn’t a question. As he does before every race, Brown began a breathing ritual of multiple deep breaths with a gradual outtake. He tried to envision how things would play out, to think about winning the race in such fine detail that he would come to see the future.

“I got to the point where I could calm myself down,” Brown said.

By the time the gunshot fired, fear was absent from his mind. With a powerful, high stride, he lunged for the finish line 10.23 seconds later. It wasn’t exactly what he hoped for. He was supposed to be Carl Lewis that day, the one out in front raising his arms at the 90-meter mark. But in the track trials, placement is less relevant. There’s one, two, three -- the trio heading the games -- and then everyone else.

And, in 1984, just about a year after he spurned the NFL for a chance to be an Olympian, Brown finished third and earned a spot on Team USA.

“It was a relief at that point,” he admitted.

Brown spent six of his seven years in the NFL with the L.A. Rams

Mike Haynes had an NFL Rookie of the Year trophy on his mantle, a few Pro Bowls under his belt and a Hall of Fame career in the making when he first met Ron Brown. He was at his alma mater, Arizona State, in the early 80’s working out with the track team during offseason training.

On one steamy summer day in the early-80’s, Haynes had just finished some resistance work -- or, rather, busting out of the blocks a few times while someone else pulled back on his waist with an elastic band. Feeling loose, that his body was made of pillows, Haynes decided to race Brown.

It was a 40-yard sprint. Through 30, Haynes saw only daylight.

“I’m ahead of Ron Brown. I’m sprinting my ass off thinking, “Oh my God, I’m beating Ron,” Haynes recalled. “And then, like a bullet, he went by me … I couldn’t believe how fast he was.”

Regardless of circumstance, that seemed to be the consensus of those who saw Brown.

“His mechanics were almost flawless,” said Bruce Frankie, a former ASU track assistant coach who trained Brown for the Olympics. “Ron Brown, he had gears that I don’t even think he’d used yet. He was so talented.”

“For him, it was an effortless transition from football to track,” said LaMonte King, a teammate of Brown’s on the ASU track team. “He was just a naturally fast guy with good technique and good out of the blocks and strong … The only person I saw who was similar was Herschel Walker.”

“He was a world-class athlete. Having his speed was a huge tool,” Todd Hons, who quarterbacked the Sun Devils in 1982 and ’83 said of Brown. “I’d throw it and be like, ‘Oh no, I overthrew him. And he had another gear that he’d turn on and separate from the guy and catch it.”

The odd thing about Brown’s football journey is that no one seemed to know how where he fit. He was a sprinter who played football. For a coach, that’s one hell of an advantage to have. It also causes doubt. Where do we play this guy, they’d ask? He returned kicks most of his life. He was a running back in high school. At Arizona State, he was a defensive back for three years before coach Darryl Rodgers moved him to receiver for his senior year.

“I was a track guy who really converted to football,” Brown said. “I enjoyed track more.”

“Ron had jet-like speed,” former ASU defensive coordinator Al Luginbill added. “He just was never a natural football player.”

The move to receiver, however, flashed his potential. During ASU’s 1982 Fiesta Bowl championship season, Brown caught 19 passes for nearly 400 years and five of the Sun Devils’ nine total receiving touchdowns. His speed and potential vaulted him up draft boards and turned his dream of the Olympics into something most figured was the dumbest financial move on the planet, like having an eighth-grader do your taxes.

But Brown’s priorities seemed to always deviate from the societal norm.

Finances rarely factored into his decisions. His parents taught him, “You don’t let money run you. You run money.” NFL fame, to him, was a flash in the pan, a means to an end that would simply allow him to pursue other interests. And for those who felt he risked everything on a 10-second race, he didn’t view the Olympics as a potential hazard but instead an opportunity.

Those five Olympic rings are special. Succeed under those five rings representing the USA and your name carries with it a sense of lore the NFL can’t provide.

“It was crazy, but it was a good gamble,” said Brown’s ASU track teammate Greg Moore. “He was the type of guy who always had his eye on the prize. His whole plan was making the Olympics and making the NFL.”

To those who knew how special his legs were, it would have been unfathomable to turn down a chance at the Olympics. The NFL will be there after 1984, they thought, the Olympics won’t.

“I prayed on it,” Brown said, “and God just said, ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. See what you can do.’”

Brown ran the second leg in the 4×100m team that set the world record in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles