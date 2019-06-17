Every college prospect has aspirations to reach the next level but not every school may have several members of its staff that have the real-life experience in how to achieve that goal. As Scottsdale Saguaro wide receiver Matt Polk told us, this is the most significant aspect of the Sun Devils that has been standing out in his recruiting process.

In just seven games last season Polk hauled in 25 receptions for an average of 18.6 yards, scoring three touchdowns. His physical presence has naturally been the predominant asset that has drawn Arizona State and the rest of his suitors.

“He talked about all the wide receivers that he helped get to the NFL (such as Koren Robinson and Tory Holt), and really all the coaches there talk about helping players get to the next level. They have so much NFL experience there with the coaches. It makes a difference to me in recruiting because I do want to make it to the next level and they have the coaches who know what he takes to get there, so that is a big part of it. That’s one reason why I’m going to play college football.”

“Things are going pretty well right now with ASU,” Polk said, “and my trip there last week was pretty fun. We met with coach Fisher and coach Hagan and there were a bunch of my teammates from Saguaro with me. It felt really good to be there. Coach Fisher really likes how I developed as a player and thinks that he can further develop me in college into a very good wide receiver. They have been talking to me for a couple of years now, he saw me grow as a player last year and they liked what they saw from me in their passing league a couple of weeks ago when they offered me.





“Coach Fisher said that they (ASU) has been building a young and good defense,” Polk remarked, “and now he wants me to be part of building a young and good offense, being part of a group with wide receivers like (ASU commit) Chad Johnson and Brenden Rice. His vision is for all three of us to come in and do something really special on offense. Coach Herm talked to me too about how he sees me doing well in this offense.

“He sees me as not only the big receiver on the outside, but also somebody who can move and play other positions like the slot, and I really like that. I’m someone who’s fast and quick for my size (reported a 4.5 40-time) and physical. I need to work on getting out my breaks faster and having a quicker step.”

Going up every day in practice against talented defensive backs such as Kelee Ringo, Jacobe Covington, and Denzel Burke has also forced, so to speak, Polk to work hard and develop his game when facing such a formidable group.

“I’ve been trusting the process and listening to what my coaches say so I can get better,” Polk stated. “I feel that I have developed a lot last year and also in the last few months. Everything about my game has ramped up, especially because I was taking track more seriously. My ball skills, knowing what to do with the ball after I make the catch…going against Kelee, Jacobe and Denzel make you a better receiver. You really gotta work hard in practice so you won’t get embarrassed. It’s good work.”

Polk mentioned that his mother graduated ASU a few years ago, and that the Sun Devils has been a team which he has followed closely even before attending Saguaro.

“We’ve always liked ASU because that’s the school down the road,” Polk commented. “I watched them a lot on TV and that was definitely one of my favorite schools growing up. When you see N’Keal Harry being a local guy getting drafted in the first round, that’s a big positive.”

The wide receiver had officially visited Oklahoma State in April, which followed an unofficial visit the month before and earlier this week Polk officially visited Cal. He mentioned those two schools along with ASU, UCLA, Tennessee, and Arizona as the programs that have been pursuing him the hardest.

“I’m not planning to visit any schools before the dead period (which begins on June 24th),” Polk noted, “and I honestly don’t know if I will visit any schools before the season starts. I’d like to commit before the season or around the beginning of the season, and I’m going to sign in December.

“I’m going to choose the school I feel I fit in the best. I don’t want to go somewhere where I won’t feel comfortable at, and then be one of those transfer guys. I want to go to a program that will develop me into the receiver that I want to be.”

The intrigue concerning ASU has always been prevalent with the Scottsdale Saguaro wide receiver, and the Arizona State presence of current Sabercats such as linebacker Will Shaffer who pledged to the Sun Devils last week, or defensive back Connor Soelle who will be a true freshman at ASU this season has undoubtedly only increased Polk’s interest in the hometown school.

“They have been talking a lot to me about coming there,” Polk said. “They told me how good it feels being part of the team here and that they are very fired up about the season.”

