NFL aspirations guided Khoury Bethley’s transfer to ASU

“I want to take my game to the next level, and I’m going to get firsthand experience with these coaches who have all been at the highest level. That gave me a great vibe right there when I started talking to them.”

“When I started talking to the Arizona State, it was a great vibe from all the coaches,” Bethley said. “I think that’s what played a huge role in making that decision. Obviously, a big reason for me making that decision was because a lot of them have coached at that next level, and my goals are to take that next step after this next season. Just being able to absorb all that (NFL) knowledge that they have been at the highest level and the whole pro atmosphere was big for me and what I’m chasing.

The list of accomplishments for former Hawaii safety Khoury Bethley is lengthy, to say the least. In his four-year career in Honolulu, he started every game for the Rainbow Warriors, serving twice as a team captain and statistically was a leader on the defense. Nonetheless, Bethley was ready for a new challenge, and with post-college career thoughts guiding him, he decided to become a Sun Devil.

Ironically enough, the ASU newcomer will have a position coach in Aaron Fletcher, who is also a new arrival to the team and was hired just a few weeks before Bethley pledged to the Sun Devils. The Arizona State safety admitted that his position coach did play a significant role in his decision.





“Coach Fletch is a real cool dude,” Bethley described, “and I know he’s someone who I feel is going to help elevate my game and take that next step. He seems like a very hands-on coach and also someone who’s very down to earth, so you can relate to him. He’s gonna bring that energy and that you have to match because he will set the tone for the day. I have a good connection with him, and I’m looking forward to just being able to be coached by him. He knows my goals and my aspirations. He knows my biggest reason for finding a school is to find position coaches that will help me take my game to the next level, and I think he’s gonna do a great job of that. I’m really looking forward to the future, and it has to hold for me.”





In the last three seasons, the 5-10 200-pound Bethley finished in Hawaii’s top-five in team tackles; in 2021, the safety’s 100 tackles ranked second on the team. He posted 8.5 tackles-for-loss, four of them sacks, along with eight quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. The year prior, he paced the Rainbow Warriors with 70 tackles, and his nine tackles-for-loss (which included three sacks) were also a team-best. He also tallied six pass breakups in that campaign. His versatility has certainly been on display and was naturally very appealing to the ASU staff recruiting him as the Sun Devils are looking to replace their two senior starting safeties from last season, De’Andre Pierce and Evan Fields.





“At Hawaii, I was a hybrid player (linebacker/safety) who played all over the place,” Bethley described. “They (ASU coaches) don’t really have a plan on how to use me yet, because they want to see how I do in spring ball when they are able to coach me and be hands-on with me. They told me that they like my tackling and playmaking ability, and also the leadership aspect. I was a two-time team captain at Hawaii, and having a veteran player coming to bring leadership was big for them.





“I feel that I can do it all, from impacting the passer to blitzing off the edge, to playing safety. I don’t feel like I have a lot of limitations on my game because I’ve played everywhere on the field. So, I think that’s what gives me an advantage, and I always play like my hair is on fire. I’m someone who has always been around the ball because that’s the only way you’re gonna make plays. I definitely feel that I’m more of a strong safety. But honestly, it also has to do with whatever coverage you’re running. A lot goes into the scheme and the personnel you want to run against certain teams in certain weeks. Because I feel comfortable us playing everywhere, I have no worries at whichever spot they play me at. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last few years. For me, it’s really just going out there and being able to build that chemistry with my teammates and the coaches so I can play well and help the team.”





The safety is a 2018 graduate of Chino (Calif.) Don Lugo High School, who did actually visit Arizona State for the first and only time, with his teammates during his sophomore year of high school. Coincidently, that Arizona State squad was coached at the time by his former Hawaii head coach, Todd Graham, which also had some staff members that were both in Tempe then and in Honolulu during Bethley’s career, and those individuals assured Bethley that he was making the right decision in transferring to ASU.





“When Arizona State started talking to me, I was in the process of moving from Hawaii back home, so I wasn’t able to do it,” Bethley explained, “and then the recruiting dead period came, so I end up just postponing it. But I will be officially visiting there this weekend along with the other safety Chris (Chris Edmonds, who transferred from Samford). When I visited there in high school, the only thing I really remember was the great facilities they had. But now, looking back on high school and recruiting, and where I’m at now a mature man…the biggest thing for me wasn’t like facilities or whatever brand, Nike, adidas…all that stuff you take in when you’re younger. The biggest thing for me was finding a school that fits me and is gonna be able to help elevate my game. I want to go and come into a place with a good culture where I can come in and impact. A place where I’ll have good friends, good teammates, and brothers and enjoy my last year of football.





“I took all that into perspective. And ultimately, it was hard to pass on Arizona State.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!