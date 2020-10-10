ASUDevils - Newcomers White, Wilson making their mark in their first ASU practices

Few offenses across the country are as young and inexperienced at running back and wide receiver as Arizona State is heading into this season. With offensive coordinator, Zak Hill’s new-look offense centered around sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels, and having star players such as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Eno Benjamin who are now NFL rookies, it’s only natural that you’ll probably not see too many Sun Devils wide receivers or running backs who have been battle-tested much.





Nonetheless, in one of the surprising developments of the first two days of preseason practices, the Sun Devils listed Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) junior college transfer Rachaad White as the starting running back on the two-deep, ahead of highly-touted freshmen Deamonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata.





As a newcomer himself, White enters preseason practices with nearly the same level of unfamiliarity as Trayanum and Ngata, who did arrive in Tempe as early enrollees. The 6-foot-1 running back from Kansas City, Missouri, decommitted from UCLA before choosing Arizona State in May.





“I think things shaped out for me just the way God planned it,” White told reporters following Saturday’s practice. “Initially me coming here was kind of surprising. I just knew [ASU’s coaching staff] could take my game to another level.”





Despite being the newest addition to the ASU running back room, White said being the elder statesman of the position group doesn’t add any extra pressure to his role. Instead, he said the Sun Devils’ top-three running backs have been complimentary of each other, offering constructive criticism of their play during film study.





“To me, I don’t feel any pressure to be a leader because it’s my first year,” explained White, who ran for 1,624 yards and ten touchdowns during his sophomore year at Mt. Sac. “I’m just a natural guy. I like to lead by example.”





White’s early showing received high praise from Daniels and Hill, who praised his skillset and character.





“He’s smooth,” Daniels noted. “Everything comes to him naturally. He’s a natural football player, and he’s a JUCO guy, so you know he’s hungry.”





“He’s an exciting player,” Hill commented on White. “He’s got a great demeanor about him, too. He fits in our locker room, and the guys like him, but he’s got good speed, and he can make people miss. He uses his natural vision to set things up.”





In what Hill described as a talented group of running backs, he said the late addition of White was one that will surely aid the Sun Devil offense.





“He’s one of those guys that learns it quick, and he loves football,” Hill stated. “Ultimately, he loves to study, and he loves to be out there with the guys, and they’ve accepted him.”

***