ASUDevils - Newcomers White, Wilson making their mark in their first ASU practices

Newcomers White, Wilson making their mark in their first ASU practices
Few offenses across the country are as young and inexperienced at running back and wide receiver as Arizona State is heading into this season. With offensive coordinator, Zak Hill’s new-look offense centered around sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels, and having star players such as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Eno Benjamin who are now NFL rookies, it’s only natural that you’ll probably not see too many Sun Devils wide receivers or running backs who have been battle-tested much.
Nonetheless, in one of the surprising developments of the first two days of preseason practices, the Sun Devils listed Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) junior college transfer Rachaad White as the starting running back on the two-deep, ahead of highly-touted freshmen Deamonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata.
As a newcomer himself, White enters preseason practices with nearly the same level of unfamiliarity as Trayanum and Ngata, who did arrive in Tempe as early enrollees. The 6-foot-1 running back from Kansas City, Missouri, decommitted from UCLA before choosing Arizona State in May.
“I think things shaped out for me just the way God planned it,” White told reporters following Saturday’s practice. “Initially me coming here was kind of surprising. I just knew [ASU’s coaching staff] could take my game to another level.”
Despite being the newest addition to the ASU running back room, White said being the elder statesman of the position group doesn’t add any extra pressure to his role. Instead, he said the Sun Devils’ top-three running backs have been complimentary of each other, offering constructive criticism of their play during film study.
“To me, I don’t feel any pressure to be a leader because it’s my first year,” explained White, who ran for 1,624 yards and ten touchdowns during his sophomore year at Mt. Sac. “I’m just a natural guy. I like to lead by example.”
White’s early showing received high praise from Daniels and Hill, who praised his skillset and character.
“He’s smooth,” Daniels noted. “Everything comes to him naturally. He’s a natural football player, and he’s a JUCO guy, so you know he’s hungry.”
“He’s an exciting player,” Hill commented on White. “He’s got a great demeanor about him, too. He fits in our locker room, and the guys like him, but he’s got good speed, and he can make people miss. He uses his natural vision to set things up.”
In what Hill described as a talented group of running backs, he said the late addition of White was one that will surely aid the Sun Devil offense.
“He’s one of those guys that learns it quick, and he loves football,” Hill stated. “Ultimately, he loves to study, and he loves to be out there with the guys, and they’ve accepted him.”
***
Along with White, freshman Johnny Wilson who was a four-star prospect out of high school was listed as a starter for the Sun Devils after the first couple of preseason sessions. Wilson, who decommitted from Oregon and followed co-wide receivers’ coach Prentice Gill to Tempe, said his relationship with Daniels has grown quickly.
“As soon as I flipped Jayden hit me up and he was like ‘let’s get to work,’” Wilson recalled. “That just motivated me to be a better teammate, a better player, and work on the things I need to work on. When dudes are counting on you and stuff, you don’t want to let your teammates down and your brothers down.”
With a limited installation of the offense during the spring practice period, along with a longer than usual offseason, Daniels said that the work he and his teammates were able to put in during the summer allowed the scheme to be absorbed better and slow it down for everyone. Following the first two preseason practices, Daniels praised Wilson for his performance this week.
“I’ve known Johnny since high school, so it wasn’t anything new or surprising to me,” Daniels explained. “He’s a mismatch wherever we line him up and is able to learn fast and get a good grasp of the offense for being here in a short amount of time.”
“Johnny’s done a really good job. He’s a big threat, a tall guy who can run and he’s shown that he can make some big plays already,” Hill said of the 6-foot-7 freshman from Calabasas, Calif. “Obviously he’s still young and learning and making mistakes, and that’s part of the process. But, he’s one of those guys that is very competitive and wants to win and wants to compete every day.
“He doesn’t take plays off, and now we’re getting into that football shape through these first practices, and I think he’s filled out even more, which is good.”
Wilson's combination of size and athleticism allows him to win in jump-ball situations with the constant expectation to haul down the reception. Growing up, he said he was inspired by physical receivers like himself who have made their mark in the NFL, such as Mike Evans, Allen Lazard and former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson.
“I kind of have the same mindset,” Wilson said, “You can’t be big and not catch those jump balls, those fifty-fifty balls.”
Aside from senior wide receiver Frank Darby, the Devils’ inexperience begs the natural questioning of where will the offense’s production come from. Yet, Wilson wasn’t regarding how he feels about how the Sun Devils’ wideouts measure up against their Pac-12 foes.
“I feel like we have personally the best receiving core in the Pac right now,” Wilson proclaimed. “I just can’t wait for game one to start because this receiver room, these dudes have been working.
“I feel like this groups is gonna be pretty much unstoppable once game-time comes around.”
Regardless of experience, White and Wilson stated that observing their on the field offensive leader has them feeling excited about the potential of this ASU offense. Just as White received praise from Daniels, he, in return, described the young quarterback as graceful in his game, something he marveled at during Saturday’s practice.
“He’s so natural, and that’s something I try to bring to my game,” White said of Jayden Daniels. “I was on the sideline and got a chance to really zoom in and check JD out. The way he glides in the pocket and maneuvers just how he is, it’s like he’s putting in work, but it’s just so effortless.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!