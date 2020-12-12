ASUDevils - Newcomers help ASU 'demoralize' Arizona

ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony reported early on in Friday’s Territorial Cup football matchup that Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill told his unit not to be complacent and to “demoralize” Arizona.

Demoralize may be an understatement as the Sun Devils (1-2) throttled the Wildcats (0-5) 70-7 in ASU’s biggest beatdown of Arizona in Territorial Cup history.

One of the many positives for ASU on Friday night was the play of the young players.

Here is the full newcomer report:

Offense

On offense, it was again the young running backs tearing apart the Wildcats’ defense.

Junior college transfer Rachaad White was named Bob Moran Most Valuable Player for his performance in the rivalry game. White had just 10 carries but rushed for 133 yards and three scores. His highlight of the night was a 93-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Sun Devils up 28-0.

White saw no interest from big-time programs coming out of college and started his career redshirting at Division II Nebraska-Kearney. He then transferred to Mt. San Antonio Community College in Walnut, California.

White said his ascension from small school player to MVP of the oldest trophy rivalry game in the NCAA is a “blessing.”

“None of this (has) hit me yet,” White explained. “I’m meant to be here if this is God’s will. Coming from the journey I come from, it’s just a truly … honor that these coaches and this team wanted me here, and they took a chance on me.”

After the backfield was hyped up as a three-headed monster coming into the season, it was mostly White and freshman Chip Trayanum carrying the ball the first two ASU games.

However, four-star freshman Daniyel Ngata finally saw his first touches as a Sun Devil and did not disappoint. He had 16 carries for 60 yards and a score as well as a reception for 16 yards.

One of the reasons Ngata saw action on Saturday was due to Trayanum playing on a broken foot, an injury not too noticeable other than the reduced snaps for the Akron, Ohio native.

Trayanum had 10 carries for 41 yards and ASU’s first offensive touchdown in the game.

The coolest story of the night was running back Jackson He seeing the field. The redshirt-junior, who walked onto the team last year, received playing time for the first time in his ASU career on Friday. He, believed to be the only Chinese-born player to play in the FBS, carried the ball four times for seven yards and scored ASU’s final touchdown of the game. The score was the first touchdown by a Chinese-born player in FBS history.



“I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to be the first one,” He said. “I am the first one but not the last one. There’s going to be more Chinese stepping in this stage and (scoring).”

ASU coach Herm Edwards discussed the excitement He’s touchdown brought to the Sun Devils’ sideline.

“He’s one of our favorites and good young man,” Edwards stated. “It was just fun to watch all the players around me as He scored. Obviously, he got the game ball.”

In the passing game, freshman Johnny Wilson finally seemed to figure it out after a sluggish start to his career. He caught quarterback Jayden Daniels’ best throw of the season, a 37-yarder right down the middle of the field. Wilson finished the game with two catches on two targets and 50 yards receiving.

Daniels came out of the game in garbage time and was replaced by redshirt-freshman Trenton Bourguet. The Marana, Arizona product attempted two passes, one of which was completed to fullback Case Hatch for a 24-yard gain.

There were some negatives regarding the ASU fresh faces on offense.

Graduate transfer tight end Kyle Horn left the game with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Redshirt-freshman right tackle Ben Scott had two penalties, one of which was an ineligible man downfield call that negated a Daniels’ receiving touchdown on a trick play pass from receiver Ricky Pearsall. Freshman wideout Chad Johnson Jr. also was penalized late in the game with an illegal block penalty, and graduate transfer left tackle Kellen Diesch had a holding penalty, negating a long ASU gain.

Defense

The ASU defense was all over the place on Friday and the newcomers were a big part of the Sun Devils’ defensive success.

True freshmen linebackers Caleb McCullough and Jordan Banks each had interceptions, redshirt-freshman Keon Markham had six solo tackles, redshirt-freshman defensive back Jordan Clark had three solo tackles and a pass break up and graduate transfer safety DeAndre Pierce had three total tackles.

ASU co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce praised his young defenders.

“Overall … you can’t ask more from their energy, their desire and their ability to finish the game,” Pierce stated.

Special Teams

On special teams, the standout young gun was true freshman kick returner D.J. Taylor, who took the opening kickoff from eight yards deep in the endzone all the way back down the U of A sideline for a touchdown.

It was the first time in Territorial Cup history ASU had a kickoff returned for a touchdown and was the tone-setter for the game.



