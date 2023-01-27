Following a 2022 season in which nearly everything that could go wrong did for the maroon and gold, Arizona State is nearing the beginning of the 2023 campaign with plenty of new faces and attitudes among the team. Widely regarded as one of the nation’s flagship college baseball programs, a year like last was simply unbecoming of a school that claims five national championships for the fourth-most among division one. With a year of experience under his belt though, head coach and Sun Devil great Willie Bloomquist is ready to turn the page.





“Every day was new last year,” Bloomquist said. “It was the first time I had experienced everything last year. I’ve been through it once now and kinda got an idea of what to expect.”





Having at least some foresight on the season has to be a positive for a team that had to traverse the dangerous waters of unexpectedness. Injuries piled on the first-year head coach for much of 2022, and without the suitable depth to heal the wounds, the Sun Devils bled out to a sub-.500 record for the third time since the turn of the century.





“Last year, we weren’t equipped to weather that storm very well,” Bloomquist said of his depleted 2022 team. “Our situation this year is we have guys that are capable of playing should somebody go down.”





It’s hard to replenish a team that lost two of its weekend starters in, Adam Tulloch and Kyle Luckham, alongside multiple huge bats in the lineup, such as Joe Lampe, Sean McLain, and Conor Davis. It’s these losses that forced Willie Bloomquist to jump right into the transfer portal in his first real chance to sink or swim in the open waters. While he wasn’t Michael Phelps out there, Bloomquist put himself and the Sun Devils ahead of the pack early and often.





“In the recruiting process, getting to know them on a personal level was different than the hand you’re dealt with when I got here,” Bloomquist said. “There are a lot of new faces, and that’s partly by design and partly out of necessity.”





Bloomquist’s approach to filling each position of need one at a time certainly paid off. With pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Sam Peraza by his side and the overarching brand that is Arizona State Baseball, the Sun Devils secured the No. 2 transfer class in the country, according to Baseball America. They especially went to work on the mound, having to improve a pitching staff that didn’t see a single player register a sub-4 ERA a year ago.





Coming in with Bloomquist, Peraza had more than a few headaches last year with his guys, as ASU ranked at the bottom of the Pac-12 in runs and hits allowed, adding up to a staggering 6.76 ERA. To fix the team’s pitching woes, a pair of high-profile transfers come from power conferences where every game is a big game. Left-hander Ross Dunn is the piece de resistance among the fresh arms in town. While he will begin the year slowly following what Sam Peraza called a minor procedure, Dunn showcased great potential at Florida State and with Team USA’s collegiate squad over the summer, where he sat between 91-93 mph with a wipeout slider at a hard-to-hit arm slot.





“He went out and pitched with Team USA and won a gold medal. Peraza said of Dunn. “He’s a proven arm.”





***





Khristian Curtis joins the Sun Devil rotation, having thrown 19 innings for Texas A&M last year, serving as a midweek arm on a team that went to the College World Series. While fighting off injuries throughout much of his young career, Peraza has tabbed Curtis to be the Saturday starter. When he’s on the mound, the 6-foot-5 right-hander rides a fastball that tops out at 94 mph to open the door for a devastating changeup, part of a four-pitch arsenal that Curtis feels he is executing at a high level at this time.





“It feels better than ever,” Curtis said. “Everything’s coming out really well. I’m 100 percent healthy. I feel great and excited.”





“We’re excited about him,” Peraza said.





The optimism isn’t limited to the two frontline starters. Unlike last year’s staff, Bloomquist and Peraza raved about this club’s depth in the pitching rotation, even with presumed Sunday starter Tyler Meyer out for the season with a labrum injury.





“Tyler’s a big blow, but even with him being down, I still feel we have enough depth to be in a much better place for success,” Bloomquist said.





“This year, we have the guys that have experienced success in their previous schools,” Peraza said. “We have more options. We can keep guys well-rested and see fresh arms. We have a lot more flexibility and a lot more guys who are proven and capable. When you have that type of flexibility, it makes you feel better than this time last year.”





With the Sunday and midweek rotation spots seemingly up for grabs, a handful of Sun Devils has put their name in the hat.





“We have about three or four guys that are in that slot,” Peraza said. “Whoever doesn’t win that spot is going to come out of the bullpen. We have a lot more flexibility, guys that are proven and capable.”





Among the contenders, junior transfer Timmy Manning and his nasty curveball will certainly be at the forefront of that discussion, alongside Owen Stevenson’s 96 mph fastball. Josh Hansell also made an impression on the staff with a quality fall campaign, and a recovering Austin Humphries is also expected to compete for the rotation when he returns from Tommy John surgery.





Bridging the gap from start to finish on the mound ultimately was the Sun Devils’ downfall in 2022. Getting the ball to Brock Peery was a tall task throughout the spring, but the junior right-hander was able to slam the door shut when he got ahold of the knob, notching a Pac-12-best 10 saves. Christian Bodlovich also returns as the primary fireman, having put together a passable 4.78 ERA while being pushed to multiple innings in a handful of appearances. Through it all, he still managed an impressive 25:11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Behind these returners is where the question marks lie.





“We got a couple of roles still up in the air,” Peraza said. “Bod puts out the fire; Brock is competing for the closing role with a couple of other guys. Once we establish who our closer will be, whether it's Brock or Nolan Lebamoff, they’ll serve as a 7th and 8th inning bridge.”





A graduate transfer from Valparaiso, Lebamoff threw over 28 innings last season and was impressive in his command, allowing just ten walks. His work as a bullpen guy who can take two innings will be valuable. Ryan Hanks and his fearless mentality will earn him some innings, too, with the leeway level on Blake Pivaroff unknown at this point.





Despite playing to a record of 26-32, Arizona State swung the bats with the best teams of the Pac-12 last year. While many key pieces like Joe Lampe, Sean McLain, Nate Baez, and Conor Davis are all off to pro ball, coach Bloomquist doesn’t expect the team to take any sort of step back with the sticks.





“We got some firepower,” Bloomquist said. “It’s not like we’re taking a big step back, in my opinion.”





While the 2022 Sun Devils lived and died by the home run, Bloomquist expects the team to take a more contact-first approach this season, with more of an emphasis on executing quality at-bats to get run-scoring opportunities.





“The big emphasis right now is baserunners,” Bloomquist said. “Small ball is not our style, but we are gonna have to execute and situationally hit. I think we’re a better contact-hitting team.”