Newcomers discuss their adjustment to Tempe

This past off-season was historical for Arizona State Football. The program watched some of its best players depart the program, resulting in holes across the depth chart. Like most college programs, Arizona State went to the transfer portal to recuperate some of the talents that left Tempe.





Each newcomer brings their own experiences to the table, whether it’s a different school or a different climate. Regardless of their past experiences, the newcomers must adapt to their new surroundings and the current situations Arizona State has on its hands.





Redshirt junior quarterback Paul Tyson, who transferred to ASU from Alabama, is one of six quarterbacks fighting for the starting role. However, a quarterback battle is no stranger to Tyson, who spent time competing with multiple current Power Five and NFL quarterbacks.





“I think anywhere you go, you’re never going to be handed the job,” Tyson said. “I think with six quarterbacks, it honestly makes it that much more upon you, knowing that everyone has an opportunity. But I’d say being at Alabama it kind of taught me those lessons. I came in early enrolled, and I was watching Jalen [Hurts], Tua [Tagovailoa], Mac [Jones], and I came in with Taulia [Tagovailoa], and then you got Bryce [Young], who came in right after. So, I’ve always had competition in the air. Nothing is ever given to anyone. So, I think coming here, I knew, and coming really anywhere, especially coming here, I knew [I] was never going to shy away from competition – that’s not my personality. I actually feel like I thrive in it.”





Tyson’s experiences at Alabama helped get him to where he is now. But he is also ready to share those experiences with his teammates.





“I think Alabama was phenomenal for me,” Tyson said. “I loved every bit of it. It was definitely a blessing to be able to go there, win a national championship, play on a team that didn’t make the national championship, made the national championship, and lost and won the national championship. I’ve had three different experiences that I can bring to the team and know what it takes, what’s good [and] what’s not good. I think the leadership skills [are] definitely a big bonus that I learned there that I can bring here along with the mental aspect of the game. And really just the process, and I think that’s probably the most important for me to be able to share what it takes.”





Unlike Tyson, redshirt junior wide receiver Cam Johnson did not participate in spring ball, making the offseason even more crucial to Johnson and his teammates.





“I think, first and foremost, is the chemistry with the guys, making sure that I’m around them on and off the field…let them know sort of who I am [and] get to know who they are,” Johnson said. “And then, of course, with the quarterbacks, making sure that you get working with them.”





During Monday’s coaches’ media day, wide receiver coach Bobby Wade spoke about how he envisions Johnson to take a leadership role within the wide receiver group, despite being a newcomer. Wade expressed how both Johnson and graduate wide receiver Bryan Thompson “both bring a sense of gratitude” about being at Arizona state and the two’s “sense of work ethic.”





“I’ll say that I’ve always sort of seen myself as lead by example kind of guy,” Johnson said. “And so, I think that that just happens naturally. I think that I’ve always had a thing where I hate being late. So, I’m going to be five to 10 minutes early. I think that that’s a good precedent to always set. Doing things the right way, constantly, over and over again, gives people a good sense that you’re someone they can follow. And over time, you just naturally fall into that leadership role. I think that ability to make plays, especially for a guy who is newer to the team, is going to be something where it’s important for people to start following you. But I think that I can do that as well.”





Playing alongside Johnson on offense is redshirt senior tight end Messiah Swinson, who spent his previous seasons at Missouri, where he had to learn to run block if he “wanted to see the field.” However, this year, Swinson will not only be asked to block the run but also play a role in the passing game, which is a skill set he relied on in high school.





“I take little bits of pieces from [redshirt sophomore] Jalin [Conyers]. Jalin is a really good receiver. He has that receiver background. So just watching him run routes and seeing him getting out of certain breaks, I take pieces from him. I take pieces from [senior fullback] Case Hatch because he’s also a tremendous blocker, one of the best in the nation. I feel like I can take bits and pieces of everyone’s game and implement [them] into mine. And I feel like they can do the same with me.”





Transferring to Arizona State to play football not only requires players to be comfortable with the program but also to be comfortable with their new home. The logistical planning to move from across the country in a matter of months can sometimes be more difficult than playing football.





“It was really super easy [to transition to ASU],” Swinson said. “Of course, there are some things you have to get used to, and that’s a part of the transition. The biggest thing for me – honestly wasn’t anything with [the] team or being in the building – but moving to Arizona from Missouri. That was the biggest thing for me.”





For others, the new climate can play a big role in their transition.





“Well [in] Florida, it’s more humid. It’s definitely more humid. So, you will sweat more, but it’s hot [in Tempe]. It’s definitely the desert for sure,” said graduate defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera. “It’s crazy when I first got off the plane and seen cactuses or cacti; I guess that’s how [the locals] say it. So, cacti [are] all over the place. So that’s different. It’s hot, for sure. 100 degrees plus a day. It’s crazy





“Coming from Miami to Tempe, it was pretty smooth. I actually have a close friend who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, Marco Wilson; he was out here. So, I went to high school with him and played little league with him. When I came on my visit. We chopped it up and talked about things, and he [has] just been able to help me just acclimate and be comfortable.”





Most of the experiences amongst the newcomers are different, but the proximity to the season has heightened their motivation to get back on the field. Many expressed that the opportunity to come play for ASU is another chance, making each player eager for the start of fall camp.





“I’ve been here since January, so I kind of feel like I’ve been waiting on this the entire time,” Swinson said. “We got to do spring ball, and you get to see a glimpse at the offense and stuff like that…nothing really compares to what we do during fall camp. I’m excited to get back on the field.”





