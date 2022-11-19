It was another disappointing Saturday for the Arizona State football team, losing on homecoming and senior day 31-7 to Oregon State.





ASU’s newcomers had an up-and-down day, making some great plays but also some drastically poor ones.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense





Wyoming transfer running back Xazavian Valladay was the highlight of the game for ASU. The graduate student had 13 carries for 109 yards and ASU’s lone touchdown. He also caught three passes, picking up eight yards.





Valladay’s highlight was his 39-yard run late in the second quarter, which set up the Sun Devils at the OSU 16-yard line. Two plays later, he scored from 11 yards out.





It is important to note ASU is having one of its worst seasons in program history, but Valladay has not been the reason for it. He continues to put together great games despite the team around him struggling to find its groove.





“I’m proud of him,” said ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano after the game. “He is the heart and soul of our football team. And I’m just proud of the way he goes about playing, and he’ll never give up, and he’ll keep fighting.”





ASU’s first-year offensive lineman struggled in the game. In the first quarter, graduate San Diego State transfer left guard Chris Martinez was called for a holding penalty. And in the third quarter, with ASU still down only two scores, redshirt senior Northern State transfer right tackle Emmit Bohle combined with center Ben Bray on an illegal chop block. Instead of a 15-yard completion that would have set ASU up for a first down at the OSU 35-yard line, ASU had a 2nd down and 18 at the 50-yard line. The Sun Devils ended up turning the ball over on downs.





Defense





The defense as a whole was gashed on the ground yet again. However, there were a few newcomers who made an impact.





Graduate Hawaii transfer defensive back Khoury Bethley led the team with nine total tackles. Junior Samford transfer defensive back Chris Edmonds had five total tackles and combined on a tackle for loss, and graduate Miami transfer defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera had three total tackles and one tackle for loss.





It was Silvera, along with sophomore junior college transfer James Djonkham, who had the best sequence of the day defensively for the Sun Devils.





Early in the second quarter, Silvera tackled OSU running back Damien Martinez for a one-yard loss to force 3rd down and 11. Djonkham then hurried Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson on the next play, forcing OSU to kick a field goal. The kick was no good, and the score remained 7-0 Beavers at that point.





Special Teams





The play of the ASU special teams unit was not good Saturday, and true freshman kicker Carter Brown struggled as well.





Brown’s lone field goal attempt from just 29 yards out clanked off of the right upright. He was replaced by Jace Feely on the extra-point attempt after Valladay’s touchdown.





Silvera also had a bad play on special teams for the Sun Devils when he was called for roughing the snapper on the extra point that followed OSU’s third touchdown.





Other ASU first-year players seeing time on Saturday





Redshirt sophomore Auburn transfer defensive back Ro Torrence (one solo tackle)





Graduate Penn State transfer offensive lineman Des Holmes





Senior Virginia Union transfer wide receiver Charles Hall IV





Redshirt junior Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson (three catches, 26 yards)





True freshman wide receiver Javen Jacobs





Sophomore junior college transfer defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey





True freshmen who have not yet appeared in four games, therefore currently preserving their redshirt year













Tight end Jacob Newell (out for the year due to a preseason injury)













Defensive lineman Robby Harrison (three games played)













Defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (no appearances)













Tight end Jack Cole (one appearance)













Running back Bryce Douglass (one appearance)













Quarterback Bennett Meredith (no appearances)













True freshmen who will burn their redshirt with their next appearance













Running back Tevin White (four appearances)













True freshmen who have burned their redshirt













WR Javen Jacobs (nine games played)













K Carter Brown (11 games played)