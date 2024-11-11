Newcomer Report: UCF Game

(Note: all transfer players, true freshmen, redshirt freshmen regardless of if they played last year, and other players, regardless of class, who redshirted last year are the ones mentioned in this article series)

The Sun Devils remained undefeated at home with a 35-31 win over UCF that saw several newcomers make winning plays in all facets of the team. From the first special teams touchdown this year for the team to a 14-point swing in 9 seconds, here are the performances of the first-year players for ASU against UCF.

Offense

Redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt continued to progress this week, but he was without his partner in the backfield, senior running back Cam Skattebo, for the first time this season. Leavitt stayed poised in the pocket after a rough first quarter where he only went 2-for-4 for 14 yards and finished the game with 161 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added 22 rushing yards but scrambled for a hundred more behind the line of scrimmage that won’t show up on the stat sheet.









This was the second straight week Leavitt did not turn the ball over after having four consecutive weeks before with an interception. His patience and quick decisions to tuck the ball instead of forcing a pass somewhere dangerous displayed the progression in his maturity. Leavitt, on the night, was 16-25 for 161 yards, throwing three touchdowns for the second week in a row and having no interceptions.









“He’s a dawg. That’s it,” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “The fact that he has three years left, every company in the state should be calling him for an NIL deal. They should be excited about the fact that you have an NFL-level player in your state for three more years. People should be fired up about the opportunity to build around that, and I’m just glad he’s here. He makes me look good.”









Leavitt was able to keep plays alive with his legs, allowing his receivers to find ways to get open. Redshirt sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson benefitted from this, as he and Leavitt are building their chemistry more and more each week. The Knights made it a goal of theirs to hold off the Tyson and Leavitt connection, and they succeeded in breaking up the lone target he saw in the first quarter. Tyson persisted, though, and he got open where Leavitt could find him down the field, and the two strengthened their chemistry even more.









Tyson caught seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, the second game in a row that he has caught two touchdown passes. He also made the eventual game-winning touchdown catch with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, which put the team up 35-31.









So far this year, Tyson has been the epitome of a clutch player for the Sun Devils. Four of his TD receptions this season have come in the final five minutes of a half (two in the first half and two in the second half). THREE of his seven touchdown catches have come in the fourth quarter of games.









Redshirt junior tight end Chamon Metayer has been a security blanket for Leavitt when the pocket collapses on him, now totaling on the season 22 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns after adding three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown Saturday. He not only acted as a receiving threat but also set the edge in the blocking game to help the team total 99 rushing yards against UCF.