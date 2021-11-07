Newcomer report: Thompson and Czaplicki shine as ASU topples USC

ASU football (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) proved all hope is not lost on Saturday as the Sun Devils downed USC (4-5, 3-4) 31-16 to move to bowl eligible on the season. And the ASU newcomers were a big part of the victory.





Full newcomer report:





Offense





The ASU fresh face making the most significant impact on Saturday was wide receiver, Bryan Thompson. The Utah transfer, who had a fumble early in last week’s loss to Washington State, hung onto the football against the Trojans, making big catch after big catch.





Thompson was targeted early and often on Saturday. Late the first quarter, he jumped to catch a pass with too much zip on it, coming down with the ball while being covered tightly by two USC defenders. The reception went for 12 yards and a first down that brought the Sun Devils into Southern Cal territory.





Later in the possession, Thompson had an 11-yard reception on fourth down and three to extend the drive, and ASU scored a touchdown two plays later.

On ASU’s first drive of the second half, Thompson had a huge 32-yard catch which brought the Sun Devils down to the USC 35-yard line. Two plays later, he almost caught a touchdown but was interfered with. Still, the 32-yard reception led to a Cristian Zendejas 29-yard field goal.





To cap off his season-best performance, Thompson grabbed a pass for 13 yards on third down and five early in the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils eventually scored on the drive on a Rachaad White 50-yard touchdown run.





Thompson finished with a season-high four receptions, and his 68 yards were more than he had in the seven games he played in this season, entering Saturday’s game.





“(Thompson) had a great week in practice,” said ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill. “And that’s where it all started. And for him to regain that confidence - practiced really well and practiced hard. And then to see him come out in a game and play well and play in control and make some big plays for us and some big tough catches, it was awesome to see.”





Special Teams





The ASU newcomer making the most significant impact on special teams Saturday was punter Eddie Czaplicki. The true freshman, who is coming off of a game against Washington State in which he averaged 48 yards per punt, had his best performance this season.





His first punt sailed 50 yards and was fair caught at the Utah 6-yard line, his second punt took a friendly bounce and went 54 yards, and his third punt went 51 yards. He finished the game with three punts totaling 155 yards and a season-high 51.7 yards per punt.





Defense





It was a quiet night for the ASU defensive newcomers. Redshirt freshman cornerback Macen Williams had a tackle late in the second quarter but allowed a completion on the play when it was third down and six. USC stalled after Williams was unable to break up the Kedon Slovis pass but were left with a makeable 51-yard field goal attempt. Luckily for ASU’s sake, Trojan kicker Parker Lewis missed the kick.





Other newcomers seeing playing time on Saturday were true freshman defensive back Tommi Hill (one solo tackle), true freshman linebacker Eric Gentry, transfer tight end, Jalin Conyers, redshirt freshman wideout Elijhah Badger, redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III, true freshman defensive lineman B.J. Green II, true freshman running back George Hart III, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ben Bray, true freshman offensive lineman Isaia Glass and true freshman defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury.





True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury





True freshmen who will burn their redshirts by playing in additional contests





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass (four games played)





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (two games played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





***





Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.



