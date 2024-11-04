Newcomer Report: Oklahoma State Game

(Note: all transfer players, true freshmen, redshirt freshmen regardless of if they played last year, and other players, regardless of class, who redshirted last year are the ones mentioned in this article series)

Arizona State notched its first road victory in its Big 12 conference history in an ambiguous fashion, not only surviving through a 2-hour and 39-minute weather delay but thriving through the chaos. En route to scoring 28 unanswered points and defeating Oklahoma State 42-21, the newcomers flourished on both ends of the gridiron. Here are the performances of ASU's first-year players in that contest.

Offense





Redshirt freshman quarter Sam Leavitt returned to the field against the Cowboys. Absent against Cincinnati with a rib injury, the signal caller came back better than ever.









Leavitt looked comfortable in the pocket, completing 20 of 29 passes for 304 yards, the most yards and competitions in any career colligate game while producing his best completion percentage of the season as well.









Perhaps the most impressive wrinkle of Leavitt's game was his improvisation throughout the contest. He led ASU to complete 12 of 18 third and fourth down conversions that generated impactful drives, as the Sun Devils were forced to convert on third down at least on every single drive.









“He balled out,” Coach Kenny Dillingham put simply. “One of the craziest little scrambles, I’ve coached some athletics quarterbacks in my career. That was one of the most impressive plays I’ve seen, he didn’t get a first down but he got us in position for a fourth down which we were good at tonight.”









Leavitt's targets also turned ‘balled out’ on Saturday. Starting with redshirt sophomore Jordyn Tyson, who led the game in receptions with eight and earned 81 yards, Tyson scored the opening touchdown and continued as a vital piece in the passing game as WR1.









Tight end Chamon Metayer made his impact felt offensively as well, catching five receptions for 53 yards. He positioned himself as a bailout option for Leavitt by consistently finding himself open underneath.









Leavitt was pleased following the game, articulating the strides this team has taken in the passing game and execution. The team produced 529 total yards of offense, their highest total of the season.









“It's just everybody getting more confident in the plays,” he said. “It's just being impactful when you get the opportunity. It's just us understanding who we are as a team. Just coming to play for one another and playing for the brother next to you, really understanding how you work with each other and stuff like that. It's just time, and we're really young in this office, so there's a lot of growth to have.”